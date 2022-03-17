Whether you like them raw, or fried, shucked or in a cluster, Clearwater Oyster Bar and Grill has your oyster cravings covered.
Located at 9717 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, the new restaurant specializes in boutique oyster offerings, fresh fish, seafood and an extensive menu to fit almost any taste.
“There has never been an authentic oyster bar in this area on the scale we’re doing,” said Seth Bellamy, general manager. “There is nowhere you can go locally for the variety and quality of oysters we have. The house oyster is the best oyster you will ever have in your life!”
At any given time, Clearwater Oyster Bar and Grill offers customers eight different selections of oysters and sometimes as many as 10 varieties. Some even come from as far away as Japan.
Oysters are available on the half shell or as clusters and they can be raw, steamed, stuffed or served Oyster Rockefeller or Oyster Casino style. Traditional oyster roasts are also available.
If that’s not enough to get your tastes buds tingling, Clearwater Oyster Bar and Grill also offers live lobster.
“You can pick the one out you’d like and we will cook it and serve it,” said Bellamy.
The restaurant opened about four months ago and the initial public reception has been excellent, said Bellamy.
It is one of only a few restaurants on the Intracoastal Waterway that provides docking for boats and jet skis. Customers have easy access to Clearwater Oyster Bar and Grill and to its sister restaurant, SoHo. Ample outside seating is available overlooking the scenic waterway as well as a bar.
Speaking of bars, Clearwater Oyster Bar and Grill has three of them and a happy hour that extends from 4-6 p.m. for food and 4-7 p.m. for drinks.
Although seafood in its many forms takes centerstage at Clearwater Oyster Bar and Grill, diners can choose from dozens of choices including Mexican.
“You can walk in here with your family and if two people want seafood and two people don’t, they are still going to find something they want,” said Bellamy.
In addition to Mexican fare, diners can order familiar dishes such as chicken parmesan and steaks.
The restaurant can seat several hundred guests. It features a large meeting room complete with bar and multimedia capabilities for events.
Locals visiting the restaurant should ask about VIP cards offering year-round discounts.
If you prefer takeout, the menu can be ordered on Door Dash.
