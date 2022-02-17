I sat in my parents’ living room and shuffled through an “oldies” album on my phone. Songs began to play from the 1950s onward. I would choose a song and ask my mama, “Okay, are you ready? Do you know this one?”
She leaned back, thought for a moment, and often would soon start to softly sing along. There were songs that I had grown up singing, too, adopted from my parents’ deep love for the soft rock ’n’ roll of the ‘60s and ‘70s. After a few minutes, the familiar muted tones in E-flat of Elton John’s “Your Song” scratched warmly through my speaker. We both hummed and mumbled along as we were transported to far off times and places.
Music has a particular ability to move us. There is a peculiar power to tones set to rhythm, sounds laced with words. I often stumble across dust-hidden CDs and vinyl records that used to frequent my stereo and record player. I will feed the disc into the slot or drop the needle into the groove and catch myself thinking of past friendships and relationships, summer evenings with the windows down and the sun on my face, hugs goodbye, awkward high school dances, long cries, standing in a cemetery next to a freshly filled grave.
Music shapes many of the moments through which we move and the memories that we make. Each note is a small thread in a tapestry that will weave throughout our days, the patchwork story of God’s grace towards us in Christ.
The power of music is not new. I recently surveyed a small portion of the Psalms called the “Songs of Ascent.” This collection of fifteen psalms, Psalms 120-134, found in the Hebrew psalter form a powerful literary passage of pilgrim prayers for hopeful travelers. Believed to have been sung by the faithful worshipers on their way up to the Temple for festivals in Jerusalem, each psalm is unique in its testimony of the ways in which the psalmist required rescue and strength, and the ways in which the LORD delivered him. Every phrase was filled with patterned praise pointed toward the great ways in which Israel’s covenant-keeping God had come through, had redeemed, had rescued. Every verse was a testimony to the LORD’s unshakeable faithfulness, a lingering note for future sojourners that the same God they would come to worship was able to meet their needs as well.
Each of our lives sings a song. We share it with others whether we know it or not. The song of our lives is our personal response to the grace and mercy of God extended to us by grace through faith in his Son, Jesus Christ.
Some of us who have received God’s grace through faith in Christ have songs that are staccato, choppy, filled with bumps and bruises, weeping and wounds. We all have that to some degree. Others have smoother songs, perhaps filled with notes of mediocrity in places, or subtle tones of indifference or dissatisfaction.
Regardless, the great hope extended to us is that our great God, the object of our worship, is the perfect Songwriter. The message he delights to share through our lives is that of redemption, of forgiveness. He longs to take those measures of our lives that we would rather forget and forge them into a symphony of his grace, a message for the world of his deep and severe kindness toward us in Christ.
Such were the “songs of ascent,” hymns of those who had stepped in time with God’s grace. Some scholars hold that this small collection of songs was written down by individuals expressing their thanksgiving and confidence to God, which were personally deposited in the Temple as those melodies to be shared among the people, each one a separate testimony to God’s great rescue in their lives. Consider this thought with me: what kinds of song do our lives leave behind? For those who will walk beside us and follow behind, what lyrics and patterns do we offer to them? Is yours a song of God’s grace and kindness?
We all have a song, a story to tell. God uses them to draw people to himself and carry his own homeward. Our lives are the works of his hand, the trustworthy Artist. We exist to know him and make him known. By grace through faith in Jesus Christ alone do we discover the purpose of our pain, the redemption of our wrongs, the beauty of our brokenness. In Christ alone do we discover that our pilgrimage is not in vain, and the song we sing today and leave behind will forever be a testimony of the places we were standing when the LORD called us to take one more step toward him, toward home.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway, will hold its Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament March 12. The gym opens at 8:30 a.m. and play begins at 9 a.m. sharp. There will be a free lunch. Call Lee McCormick at (843) 340-2817 or Dave Rickert at (843) 248-3488.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway will hold Lenten Organ Meditations March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 at noon.
Laura Candler-White, Randy Page, Mary Moller and Billy Fallaw will be the organists.
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ We’re All God’s Children (WAGC), a local nonprofit organization, is seeking volunteers for a life-changing short-term mission trip to Zambia, Africa.
The trip will be Aug. 6-21 as the group serves God by serving others. On this short-term mission trip volunteers will get to work directly with residents in several small rural villages providing a service and making memories that will last a lifetime!
Anticipated projects for this year’s trip include child evangelism, teacher and classroom support, hosting a variety of workshops, and installing a clean water well. Additionally, they will be offering several free vision clinics where villagers are examined and provided with free prescription eyeglasses, if needed. No experience is necessary, training will be provided. All ages from teens to seniors are welcome to apply. This is a wonderful trip for a parent and teenage child.
WAGC has been working in Zambia since 2010 and has established strong ties with the villages served there. They have installed clean water wells, helped build schools, held free vision clinics, taught the teachers and shared the gospel of Christ with thousands living in extreme poverty.
“If you have felt God calling you to serve His people in a more intimate way and love to travel, this is a great opportunity,” according to Carol Fanelli, founder of WAGC. “Our base of operations include a mission house with electricity and plumbing, but every day we travel out to bush communities and experience life in a rural African village.”
WAGC is a 503(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Myrtle Beach. WAGC is committed to sharing the light and love of Christ to the underserved and partners with organizations and individuals who live in the areas we serve and understand the needs of the people.
Anyone interested should contact Carol Fanelli at info@wereallgodschildren.org or 717-278-0979 or visit www.WereAllGodsChildren.org
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Upcoming dates are Feb.19, March 19 and April 16.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
Ki Tissa, Feb 19
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Advanced Hebrew
Education Wednesday
12:45-1:45 p.m.
Adult Education
2 p.m.-3 p.m., Rosen Center or Zoom
Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin
Current events, videos and discussion
Hebrew School
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: deodorant, peanut butter and jelly
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
Violins of Hope SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center at 3302 Robert M. Parkway, Myrtle Beach, 29572.
Go to https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc for tickets.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
