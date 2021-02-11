We are sad to report that this will be the last Church Talk column. Thank you for your faithfulness in reading this each week. Okay, that’s not real, at least not today. But one day you will be hard pressed to find discussions of Biblical truth in any publication, on-line production, television program or anywhere in the public eye/ear. Our culture is rapidly moving away from the truth simply because it doesn’t fit our assumed lifestyle.
I am often reminded of the movie A Few Good Men, a military courtroom movie in which, during the course of examination, the lawyer played by Tom Cruise says to the witness played by Jack Nicholson, “I want the truth”. Nicholson retorts, “You can’t handle the truth.”
The movie came out almost 30 years ago, but Nicholson’s character was a prophet to far too many today, “You can’t handle the truth”…because you don’t want to!
Truth has been compromised in churches; it has been compromised in politics; it has been compromised and distorted in almost every facet of everyday life.
Our politicians put their hands on a Bible and swear to uphold the Constitution. What they mean is that they’ll uphold the Constitution as they choose to interpret it and wish it to be, rather than how it was written. And the First Amendment is the primary victim.
That Amendment guarantees basic rights, rights that many have bled and died for. These include freedom of speech, freedom to practice religion (faith) and freedom to assemble peaceably. Today, our politicians and jurists have rewritten this.
Today we have freedom of speech as long as nobody in the universe can pretend to be “offended” by what we say. Yes, some speech can be hateful, vile, perverted and filthy. But what is most hated today is the truth of God’s Word, and God’s Word, the Bible is not, is never “hate speech”.
Freedom of religion has been reinterpreted, not as the right to practice one’s faith, but to worship, as long as it stays at home or in the walls of the church.
And peaceable assembly is defined by the media as peaceable if you assemble for certain causes, even if you burn, destroy and kill, but not for others, even if you are peaceable.
But even more frightening, is the hatred of truth that comes from God’s Word, the Bible. God is a loving but holy God. His precepts and commandments are not capricious, but are for the good of the individual and society.
God cannot do anything except what is good for us. But today, we have decided to toss His Word and substitute our own selfish, sinful will and lifestyle. And if an individual or a church preaches God’s Word, he/it can be accused of being hateful or whatever-phobic.
So, one day, and it won’t be long, the true Christian, the true Bible-believing and teaching church will be subject to persecution, punishment or worse (as has happened in many nations today).
Social media will shut down truth. Written and oral and televised media will be devoid of truth. Humanity will be devoid of truth and with that will be devoid of love, peace, compassion and joy -- all of which come from the Truth.
When Jesus stood before Pilate, the governor asked, “What is truth” and it was standing before him in the person of the Son of God. (John 14:6 “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life; no one comes to the Father except by Me.”) Jesus said further in John 16:13, speaking of the Holy Spirit who was to come, “He is the Spirit of Truth and will guide you into all truth.” And in John 8:32 Jesus said, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.”
One would think that our culture would value this freedom. We fought the American Revolution to be free from the control of King George III. We’ve continued to fight for our freedom and the freedom of other nations. But today we have chosen to allow ourselves to be bound, imprisoned, enslaved by our selfish desires and sinful natures. Yes, we know deep down we will one day stand before God to give account for why we didn’t accept His truth and freedom. But we live for today and don’t realize that judgment day, for the individual and the nation, is never more than 24 hours away!
So, we ignore God’s Word as He shares about the slavery and consequences of sin. We kill our unborn babies; we ignore God’s teaching on marriage and the family. We trample under foot the blessed truths on human sex and sexuality. We treat each other with hate and disdain. We lie, cheat, steal, kill and then try to rationalize our actions. And if anyone tries to slow or halt our self-destructive behavior, we minimalize or censor his/her sharing of the truth of God’s Word.
There is absolute truth. It isn’t what I think it should be or what I say it is. It isn’t what you imagine it to be. And it isn’t the pseudo-truth of our modern day, 21st century culture. It is what God says it is. And God wants us to know the truth. So, He gave us His Word, He gave us His church and He left His children here on earth to share the truth. It’s time we as individuals and a culture stop listening to the lies of Satan and come back to the truth. Only in doing that will we be able to stand before our righteous, holy God and only then will our nation live.
WMU Missions Day
WMU is hosting Stirring Christian Virtues, the 2021 Focus on WMU and Children’s Missions Day. This is a drop-in for adults, children and their leaders and will be held in North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., on Feb. 20 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Nurturing “relentless” faith and laying a “relentless” mission’s foundation in adults and children set them on the road to live a mission’s lifestyle. Stirring Christian Virtues highlights WMU and continues the CA, GA and RA “serve theme” and mission purpose.
Come enjoy missionaries, music, photo booth and a mission’s project. Wear your red, pink or blue to show your “relentless” plan to live on mission. There is no cost for registration, which is required by Feb. 11. Provide leader/church contact information and breakdown as to number of adults and children who will attend. Do this by email: pjjones@sccoast.net or phone/text (843) 855-0787.
The Missions Project is jeans and tees for Fostering Hope, a local organization assisting some of the most vulnerable children in our area, those in the foster care system. Collect and bring jeans (all sizes for both boys and girls); long sleeve t-shirts (size 10 and 12 for teen boys and girls).
Note: All COVID guidelines and requirements will be observed.
NMBCS Golf Tournament
North Myrtle Beach Christian School will hold its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament March 13 at the Valley
at Eastport Golf Club. Check-in and breakfast start at 8 a.m. with the tournament’s shotgun start at 9 a.m.
There is a four-person Captain’s Choice Scramble and all skill levels are welcome. Entry fee is $75 per person, $300 per team and includes green and cart fees, a raffle drawing and door prizes. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks are also included. (Pastors, ministers, clergy will have their fee waved when on a team with three paying golfers!) Hole and corporate sponsorships are also available.
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit North Myrtle Beach Christian School. Phone the school office at (843) 399-7181. You may email the school at nmbcs96@sccoast.net. Your support is appreciated and your prayers for the event are also appreciated!
Beautiful Feet Ministries
Beautiful Feet Ministries of Tanzania (http://www.bethefeet.org), founded in 2016, fulfills its mission in Tanzania by restoring hope to children and families, providing healthcare and investing in Christian leaders.
The ministry has just announced that it has received accreditation by the ECFA (Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability). This group uses seven standards of responsible stewardship in the accreditation process. These include financial accountability, transparency, sound board government and ethical fundraising.
Michael Martin, president of EFCA said, “We are pleased to accredit a ministry committed to bringing hope and healing to the lost and hurting people of Tanzania.”
To learn more about Beautiful Feet contact John Long, president, at (843) 340-8567 or John@BeTheFeet.org. Stewardship opportunities are noted at ServantMatch.
(Personal Note: Before I give to any Christian group, I check to see if they are a part of EFCA. If so, I know the funds I invest in them will be used effectively and efficiently for the Lord.)
The Best Place to Be: On Our Knees!
The Bible encourages God’s people to “Pray without ceasing” (I Thessalonians 5:17), “pray always with all prayer and supplication” (Ephesians 6:17), and the exhortation from Paul to Timothy (I Timothy 2:8) that “men (and women and children, too) pray everywhere.”
I’m sure your church, like mine, has a long prayer list and I’m sure you have your own personal prayer list, too. Here are some things that we, as God’s church, can and should be praying about daily:
■ Pray for our leaders, at all levels and right now, our elected incumbents and newly-elected leaders, that they will lead wisely and seek God’s wisdom and will in their new positions of authority
■ Pray for the church in America and the church around the world (especially the persecuted church). In the increasing darkness of sin, the church is the light and if we’re willing to be the light, then darkness cannot extinguish God’s truth!
■ Pray for our nation that we will return to a time of mutual respect for each other, of love, real toleration and, as the Bible tells us, “accepting and bearing with” one another. Pray that the hate, the violence, the malice will end.
■ Pray that we’ll all respect life as a gift from God who alone has the right and power to begin and end it. Pray that we’ll realize that all life matters from conception until natural death.
■ Pray for our homes and families that love between parents and parents and children will be the “rule of the day” and that families will follow God’s pattern to be the solid basic building block of society.
■ Pray for our schools (all levels), students, teachers, administrators and service personnel. These are incredibly difficult days in education.
■ Pray for the sick, the infirm, the elderly, the needy and be willing to be God’s hands and feet to meet needs as you can.
■ Pray for each other. Each week as I share prayer requests at church, I ask our folks to look around and tell them everyone they see needs prayer. But we have a great God who can hear every prayer
Your Help is Making a Difference!
The ongoing COVID-19 “pandemic”. The upcoming “flu season”. Financial upheaval caused by the current situation. Storm devastation. Wildfire destruction. The list of difficulties and problems seems never-ending.
It seems that each day we add to this list! What can we do? Inventory what you have. Do you have more than enough? (Be honest, God has given to most of us abundantly!) If you do, someone has said that God gives so that you can share with others.
Share your resources (food, clothing), your time, your monetary resources with others. And you don’t have to look far to find the needy or good faithful organizations that are ministering to them. Open your hands and your heart to others! You’ll be blessed as you bless. Mother Teresa said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can all do small things with great love.”
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ First United Methodist Church and the Grand Strand Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present virtual Lenten Organ Meditations airing on the FUMC Facebook page on the following Wednesdays Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24. The programs will air each day at noon. Be sure to tune in for a daily blessing!
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will distribute food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Please help as you are able. Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea; 406 65th Ave. North holds services (Zoom and Temple) Friday 6 p.m., Shabbat 10 a.m. (Masks required!)
Purim Services: Feb. 25, 7 p.m.
Education classes Wednesday Feb. 17 and 24: Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m. (via Zoom); Adult Education 2 p.m.-3 p.m. (via Zoom) (Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin); Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. in the Rosen Center. Phone (843) 449-5552; website www.mbsynagogue.org.
■ The next New Beginnings drive-thru food distribution will be held Feb. 20 from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Cars can begin lining up at 7 a.m. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM Prayer Meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue in Murrells Inlet, has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
