Doctors and psychologists tell us that laughter is indeed good for us, physically, mentally and emotionally. And the Bible says that “a merry heart does good, like a medicine” (Proverbs 17:22). Too many Christians go around looking and acting like they were baptized in dill pickle juice and give the appearance that there is no fun or joy in the Christian life.
But that’s not the case. Indeed, Christians have much to be happy about. Our sins are forgiven; our home in heaven is reserved; and God goes through even the storms of life with us.
Even Jesus Himself had to have a good sense of humor to have kept the crowd He did for so many years. And some of His stories and parables, in the culture and to the people of His time, were funny stories.
With the current world and national situation, the pandemic and more, we need to have an occasional laugh, at ourselves and others. So today, Church Talk will be reserved for humor from our churches.
Let’s start with seven things you’ll never hear in church: “Hey, it’s my turn to sit in the front pew.”
“Personally, I find attending church much more enjoyable than fishing or golf.”
“I’ve decided to give our church the five hundred dollars a month that I used to give to televangelists.”
“Pastor, I volunteer to be the permanent teacher for the junior high Sunday School class.”
“I love it when we sing songs that I’ve never heard before.”
“Pastor, we’d like to send you to this Bible conference in the Bahamas.” “Nothing inspires me and strengthens my commitment like our annual stewardship campaign.”
Errors and typos in church bulletins: “Ushers will eat latecomers.”
“If all of the pews are full when you arrive, please wait in the aisle for help from one of our pushers.”
“Thursday night: potluck dinner. Prayer and medication to follow.”
“Latecomers are asked to wait until the service is over to be seated.”
“The pastor would appreciate it if the ladies of the congregation would lend him their electric girdles for the prayer breakfast on Saturday.”
“Ladies, don’t forget the rummage sale. It’s a good chance to get rid of those things not worth keeping around the house. Bring your husbands.” “Tonight’s sermon topic ‘What is Hell?’ Come early and listen to our choir practice.”
“The peacekeeping meeting scheduled for today has been canceled due to a conflict.”
“This week’s healing service is postponed due to the pastor’s illness.”
An announcement of a wedding: “John and Susan have been lifelong friends. Their marriage marks the end of that friendship.”
The church pastor is in reality a plastic surgeon giving the congregation a “faith lift”.
The modern pastor can be in Internet preacher, filling his sermon with references to e-mail, e-commerce, and e-pistles.
The pastor said, “Let us bow our heads in prayer for the many who are sick of our church and community.”
Mother asked little Amanda why she was taking her dolls to church. Amanda explained that she knew the sermon topic and wanted to help the pastor build the “tower of Barbies”.
And finally, seven Christian oxymorons: comfortable pews (did you ever try to sleep on one?) Short sermon (did you ever try not to sleep through one?) Heated baptistry (even fundamentalists shout “Glory!” when they hit the water.) Vacation Bible School (did you ever teach VBS? Vacation for who?) Exciting business meeting (come on, they can be called “bored” meetings!) Part-time pastor (only if you consider 12 hours as half a day.)
Modern Gospel (Jesus Christ: the same yesterday, today, and forever!)
Okay, that’s enough mirth for one week. Now back to the real world and maybe you’ll find other things to laugh about this week!
Pesach (Passover)
For our Jewish friends, Pesach (Passover) begins Saturday at sunset. Let us join with them to worship, praise and thank Jehovah for His continuing love, protection and leading as He did in leading His chosen people out of Egypt on that first Passover. God is good; all the time!
Spring to Life Gala
Dedicated to saving the lives of our most vulnerable yet precious “natural resources”, our unborn boys and girls, and aiding parents in crisis situations, Coastline Women’s Center is one of the most important and essential organizations on the Grand Strand.
This year’s Spring To Life Gala will be an Online fundraiser and will be held on April 20 beginning at 7 p.m.
This year’s theme is Abiding in All Circumstances drawn around John 1:4 “In Him was life and that life was the light of all mankind.” The guest speaker will be Rebekah Hagen with her beautiful story of redemption and second chances as she shared her own abortion pill reversal story.
Watch at home or host a number of folks in your home or church, but be a part of this wonderful evening.
Phone (864) 982-4124, email jeannie@coastlinewomenscenter.org or go online to www.coastlinewomenscenter.org. And make Coastline and all they do a daily part of your prayer life!
Help4Kids Needs Help!
One of the busiest and most important groups in the Grand Strand is Help4Kids, still trying to supply food for schools and needy families. Currently their food supply is diminished and needs our help to be replenished. And they’re beginning their Easter food drive.
Current needs include: canned or fresh hams, fresh or instant potatoes, rice, mac & cheese, pasta and sauces, dried beans, canned meats, canned pastas (they can use 3,000 per week!), pancake mix and syrup, bagged apples and oranges, Easter candy and more. They can also use food gift cards, cash and checks to purchase foods. Help4Kids is located at 2523 Forestbrook Road in Myrtle Beach and their phone number is (843) 651-4310. Please help as you are able!
The Best Place to Be: On Our Knees!
The Bible encourages God’s people to “Pray without ceasing” (I Thessalonians 5:17), “pray always with all prayer and supplication” (Ephesians 6:17), and the exhortation from Paul to Timothy (I Timothy 2:8) that “men (and women and children, too) pray everywhere.”
I’m sure your church, like mine, has a long prayer list and I’m sure you have your own personal prayer list, too. Here are some things that we, as God’s church, can and should be praying about daily:
■ Pray for our leaders, at all levels and right now, our elected incumbents and newly-elected leaders, that they will lead wisely and seek God’s wisdom and will in their new positions of authority;
n Pray for the church in America and the church around the world, especially the persecuted church. In the increasing darkness of sin, the church is the light and if we’re willing to be the light, then darkness cannot extinguish God’s truth!
■ Pray for our nation that we will return to a time of mutual respect for each other, of love, real toleration, and as the Bible tells us “accepting and bearing with” one another. Pray that the hate, the violence, the malice will end.
■ Pray that we’ll all respect life as a gift from God who alone has the right and power to begin and end it.
■ Pray that we’ll realize that all life matters from conception until natural death.
■ Pray for our homes and families that love between parents and parents and children will be the “rule of the day” and that families will follow God’s pattern to be the solid basic building block of society.
■ Pray for our schools (all levels), students, teachers, administrators and service personnel. These are incredibly difficult days in education.
■ Pray for the sick, the infirm, the elderly, the needy and be willing to be God’s hands and feet to meet needs as you can.
■ Pray for each other. Each week as I share prayer requests at church, I ask our folks to look around and tell them everyone they see needs prayer. But we have a great God who can hear every prayer.
Your Help is Making a Difference!
The ongoing Covid-19 “pandemic”. The “flu season”. Financial upheaval caused by the current situation. Storm devastation. Wildfire destruction. The list of difficulties and problems seems never-ending.
It seems that each day we add to this list! What can we do? Inventory what you have. Do you have more than enough? (Be honest, God has given to most of us abundantly!) If you do, someone has said that God gives so you can share with others.
Share your resources (food, clothing), your time, your monetary resources with others. And you don’t have to look far to find the needy or good faithful organizations that are ministering to them. Open your hands and your heart to others! You’ll be blessed as you bless. Mother Teresa said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can all do small things with great love.”
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ The Refuge Savannah Bluff, 306 S.C. 544, will have a gigantic yard sale and BBQ Saturday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Come and shop or rent your own table for only $20. BBQ sandwiches will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Call (843) 503-3070 or (843) 347-3406.
■ The Catholic Church of St. James the Younger, 1071 Academy Drive, will have the Stations of the Cross each Friday during Lent at 6 p.m. followed by the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Phone (843) 347-5168.
■ The Center for Counseling & Wellness has a brand-new center at 602 Main St. in Conway (the other one being in North Myrtle Beach).
The center is a nonprofit community of independent, professionally-licensed counselors and volunteers who are on a mission to change and transform lives by addressing mental, spiritual, emotional and physical issues. Office hours are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Phone them at (843) 663-0770, fax to (843) 663-0772, email to admin@thecenter4counseling.com and their website is www.thecenter4counseling.com.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Please help as you are able. Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, invites you to its 31st Journey to Jerusalem April 1 and 2 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Golf carts will be available.
The church will also have an Easter Sunrise Service at Hurl Rock Park; meet at the park at 6:30 a.m. and remember the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea; 406 65th Ave. North: Services (Zoom and Temple) Friday 6 p.m., Shabbat 10 a.m. (Masks required!)
Education classes: Wednesday Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m. (via Zoom); Adult Education 2 p.m.-3 p.m. (via Zoom) (Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin); Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. in the Rosen Center.
Pesach (Passover) First Seder (ZO0M) Saturday at 7 p.m. (candles 8:11 p.m.) First Day Pesach, Second Seder ZOOM Sunday; (candles 8:12 p.m.); pick up complete Passover Meal ahead ($55 and $65)
Phone (843) 449-5552; website www.mbsynagogue.org.
■ The next New Beginnings drive-thru food distribution will be held April 17 from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Cars can begin lining up at 7 a.m. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Grand Strand Baptist Church, 350 Hospitality Lane will host a Gun Law Seminar March 30 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. If you are a new gun owner, church Safety Team member or just want answers regarding your rights, this is a must-attend workshop!
All attendees will receive the U.S. Law Shield publication When Can I Legally Shoot? Knowing the Law of Deadly Force. Please RSVP by March 26. Phone (843) 236-2233 or email GrandStrandBaptist@yahoo.com. Church website is www.grandstrandbaptist.com.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM Prayer Meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd. invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.