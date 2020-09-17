Q. What is the status of the coordination of the traffic signals on Main Street in Conway?
A. Joey Skipper, district traffic engineer with the S.C. Department of Transportation, said after Main Street and several side streets were resurfaced, some coordination was done, “but there’s also a utility project that the city has going on so that has sort of created some, not really issues, but we’ve had to adjust some detection there.”
He said a lot of loops have been damaged and now there are cameras in place that have somewhat affected the ability of the system to be coordinated.
There have been some blips with the cameras, and vibrations might not pick up the cars, Skipper said.
“Coordination in Conway has always been difficult,” he said, adding that there’s always been some congestion on Main Street.
A lot of that is a byproduct of on-street parking and people stopping to let motorists in and out of their parking places, he said.
He also points to drivers getting stuck when they head across an intersection, and not getting through because cars ahead of them have stopped.
He says even a five to 10 second blip can take a while for the whole route to recover.
Also, he says the volume of cars turning left at Fourth and Third avenues can hinder the through traffic.
He says after the utility project is complete, his department will take another look at the lights.
He says as long as he’s been around, traffic has been pretty congested in Conway, and it can get only so much better.
But, he said, “I think it will improve. It won’t be perfect, but I think there will be better times ahead.”
