Q. My friends and I are wondering about the car wash at 2918 Church St., Conway that burned recently. What can you tell us about the fire?
A. Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick said his department answered the fire call at 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 10, and when they arrived the building was already fully engulfed in flames. Before the fire was out, 22 firefighters had joined the effort some of them from the Horry County department.
Hendrick said the building was a total loss. He attributed some of that to the building’s construction pointing to its wooden frame. The destruction was so bad that Hendrick said they couldn’t determine where the fire began.
The fire is under investigation now by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The chief says he has no idea how long an investigation will take and, because SLED is so busy, it could take months.
He says asking SLED to investigate is a common action when a fire happens in a commercial building and the loss is large.
