Q. We noticed that the marker noting Whittemore Park Middle School as an historic site has been removed and we want to know who removed it.
Also, I’d like to know the reason for moving the market and where is it now?
A. City of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell answered your question.
“When our contractors were here installing the concrete footers for the wayfinding signs, they found the historical market broken and lying on the side of the road. They took it with them to Charlotte to try to fix, but were unsuccessful. They will bring it back to Conway with them on their next trip and we will attempt to fix it.”
Q. Is there a policy in place that religious institutions, large buildings and other facilities that were closed due to the virus outbreak be required by DHEC to sanitize the facilities before people are allowed to return to the buildings?
A. We turned to DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick for the answer to your question.
“While DHEC doesn't regulate those facilities you mentioned, we provide the latest guidance for cleaning and disinfecting to faith-based groups and the business community.
“The CDC states that coronaviruses on most surfaces and objects naturally die within hours to days, but it's currently recommended to perform routine cleaning with soap and water and regularly disinfect commonly touched surfaces like doorknobs and handrails.
“DHEC also provides dozens of education and outreach materials for anyone to download and print for public display, including posters, fact sheets, postcards, and sneeze guard templates.”
Editor’s note: More information than you can ever process can be found at scdhec.gov. There you will find loads of questions and answers about the virus.
Click on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). It’s first under the group of popular searches, right under “What are you looking for?”
There you will find resources for your home and community with questions like: “What is routine cleaning? How frequently should facilities be cleaned to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19?” Education and outreach materials are also abundant.
There are also downloadable public service announcements there.
