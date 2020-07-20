Q. It is understood that the old Sav-Way station at U.S. 501 and Sixth Avenue in Conway has applied for permission to build a beer and wine cooler behind the business. Has the City of Conway approved this permission?
A. Yes, the owner of the property asked for a rezoning of a small piece of residential property behind the station that he needed for the beer and wine shed. Council approved the rezoning, but Rikin Patel could have opened his store without the rezoning.
Q. There are four churches near the site. What are the rules about selling alcohol close to a church and on Sundays?
A. We turned to Jessie Marlowe, director of Prevention Services at Shoreline Behavioral Health in Conway, for the answer to this question.
If it is a restaurant selling liquor by the drink or is a liquor store, there is a distance requirement of 500 feet of a school, park or church. However, there are no distance requirements for selling beer or wine.
An off-premise location (like a convenience store) can sell beer and wine on Sunday if it has a Seven Day license.
“That being said, in order for an establishment to obtain a license, SLED has to do a check of the establishment. If this establishment sells beer and wine (like the convenience store) and doesn’t have distance requirements, and IF the agent can see the church, school or park is pretty close, he/she will give said church, school or park the option to protest. That means he will give them a form to fill out and [they] have to be willing to participate in hearings in Columbia,” Marlowe wrote.
You can contact the SC Department of Revenue Alcohol Beverage Licensing division at (803) 898-5864 or the SC Law Enforcement Division-Alcohol Licensing and Enforcement Agents at (803) 896-5591.
Q. What hours will the convenience store be open?
A. Owner Rikin Patel says at this time he expects the business to be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.
Q. Please give us a list of the Horry County School District’s at-will employees and their salaries?
A. Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools communications director, sent along this information from the school district to explain the “at-will” status: “Pursuant to District Policy and the hiring of retirees, the Superintendent is authorized to employ retirees to work in the District on an “as needed” basis when their employment would serve the best interest of the District. Each year, the retiree may receive a letter of agreement indicating that if the person accepts the terms of employment, he/she will be an at-will employee.
The agreement may be terminated for that particular period of employment by either party upon written notice to the other party. A letter of agreement is for the specified year only. Therefore, it is not uncommon for an at-will employee to be informed that his or her employment may conclude at the end of any given school year, or anytime beforehand.”
State law makes public the exact salaries of all public employees, which includes school employees, for those earning more than $50,000.
The 2020-2021 at-will employees, in no particular order, are Richard Lane Jr., assistant manager of maintenance, $81,771; Roni Sarvis, intervention teacher at Green Sea Floyds Elementary School, $67,840; Shannon Page, special education teacher at Green Sea Floyds Middle/High schools, $67,840; Linda Rankin, middle school teacher at Whittemore Park Middle School, $79,805; Connie Christy, fine arts teacher at Aynor Elementary School, $85,609; Dawn Foley, teacher at Aynor High School, $70,977; Jean Mintz, teacher at Black Water Middle School, $81,551; Gail Abernethy, guidance counselor at Carolina Forest Elementary, $75,826; Brenda Helms, teacher at Carolina Forest High School, $66,510; Linda Stephens, teacher at Carolina Forest High School, $85,740; Leta Watts, teacher at Carolina Forest High School, $76,577; Bobbie Ingle, teacher at Daisy Elementary School, $78,240; Sarah Berryhill, special education teacher at Daisy Elementary School, $82,477; Karen Westlund, gifted and talented teacher at Daisy Elementary School, $78,240; Benjamin Hardee, director of career and technology at the Horry County District Office, $114,023; and Howard T. Lee, executive director of student affairs at the District Office, $125,575; and Allyson Newbold, teacher at Forestbrook Middle School, $76,577.
Also listed as at-will for 2020-2021 are Hope Fowble, special education teacher at Lakewood Elementary School, $76,577; Jeanie Dailey, social studies learning specialist, $88,307; Martha Fout, science learning specialist, $88,307; Sharon Walker, ESOL teacher, $75,826; Kimberly Hayes, ESOL teacher, $85,296; Milton Gore, assistant principal at North Myrtle Beach High School, $84,062; Donald Hollomon, gifted and talented teacher at North Myrtle Beach High School, $83,326; Bobby Henderson, teacher at North Myrtle Beach High School, $74,340; Vicki Underwood, principal at Riverside Elementary, $108,927; Leon Hayes, principal at South Conway Elementary School, $108,927; Gale Lowery, guidance counselor at St. James Middle School, $86,105; Joe Levy, supervisor II/driver trainer, $54,719; and Helen Huggins, teacher at Whittemore Park Middle School, $75,954.
Also working at-will for 2020-2021 are Danny Wilson, teacher at Socastee High School, $78,109; Glenna Bailey, special education teacher at the Academy for Technology & Academics, $78,109; Nancy Hopkins, teacher at the Academy for Technology & Academics, $79,805; Karen Watts, adult education teacher at Conway Education Center, $78,109; Carrie Davis, speech therapist at Daisy Elementary, $75,954; Edna Earle “Boone” Myrick, chief academic officer at the District Office, $131,852; Velna Allen, chief officer of student services at the District Office, $131,852; Ruthanne “Ruth” Lilly, coordinator of special education at the District Office, $98,986; Diane Formhals, special education coordinator at the District Office, $98,986; Sarah Hasty, speech therapist at Forestbrook Elementary, $79,805; Stella Carmody, medical specialist at Forestbrook Elementary School, $79,805; Zimmie Washington, speech therapist at Green Sea Floyds and Loris Elementary schools, $78,109; Janice Edwards, speech therapist at Lakewood Elementary School, $79,805; Betty Wheeler, speech therapist at Myrtle Beach Primary School, $79,805; Andrew Gaddy, teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, $89,675; Constance Huddle, special education teacher at Myrtle Beach Middle School, $79,805; Denver Cromer, teacher at North Myrtle Beach High School, $78,240; Jane Roberts, alternative education teacher at the SOAR Academy, $78,109; Delia Jones, alternative education teacher at the SOAR Academy, $91,305; Cheryl Dulin, teacher at Socastee High School, $79, 805; Martin “Marty” Jacobs, teacher at Socastee High School, $75,261; Wesley Mook, teacher at Socastee High School, $78,109; Cuauhtemoc Memo Suarez, teacher at Socastee High School, $67,840; and Darrell Ricketts, ag teacher at Socastee High School, $99,075.
Also working in the at-will status areJulie Hearn, guidance counselor at Aynor Middle School, $77,475;Angela Cranford, reading interventionist at Green Sea Floyds Middle/High School; Edwin Jarrell, ESOL teacher; Ruthie Wilson, Debbie Lesando and Lloyd Novak, bus drivers; Ronnie Roberts, clerk-driver trainer; Nora Freeman, Sarah Martin and Iris Sessions, bus driver/midday aide II; Agnes Baccus, Wanda McCray and James Hodge, bus drivers/midday aides; Handy Willard, cafeteria worker at the Academy for Technology & Academics; Julia Eleazer and Judy Fowler, special education aides; Donna Ondick, part-time cafeteria worker at Carolina Forest High School; Timothy Barrineau, part-time teacher at the Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology; Cindy Clyburn, ESOL teacher; Ronald Fowler, part-time learning specialist at the District Office; and James Weatherford, teacher at St. James Middle School.
Q. How are authorities compiling COVID-19 statistics? In other words, what makes a death a COVID death?
A. The S.C. Department of Health and Human Services provided this answer.
A. Causes of deaths aren’t determined by state officials. An individual’s cause of death is determined by a coroner or medical certifier, who use guidelines from the Center for Disease Control for how to determine a COVID-19 death.
Beginning the week of June 14, 2020, in addition to reporting the daily number of confirmed cases and deaths, DHEC also is reporting probable cases and probable deaths in regard to COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control recently began recommending states begin providing these two new data sets, and South Carolina is the 23rd state in the country to begin reporting this information.
A confirmed case – what DHEC has been reporting – is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death – what DHEC has been reporting – is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
You can find out far more than you ever wanted to know about COVID-19 at scdhec.gov.
Allyson Floyd, media relations strategist for Conway Medical Center, also gave us an answer for this question as it relates to CMC and how it reports these cases.
“At Conway Medical Center, deaths reported to DHEC as COVID-19 deaths are deaths which are directly attributable to a COVID-19 diagnosis. These decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.
“A patient who passes away from an unrelated matter such as a trauma, yet tested positive for COVID-19, is not necessarily reported as a COVID-19 death. If however, a person with a pre-existing condition which a physician determines is made worse by COVID-19 and leads to death, that could be considered a COVID-19 death.”
