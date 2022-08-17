George Washington really did sleep here. He said so himself.
In 1791, President Washington took a tour of the Southern states and his journey did indeed take him through a wilderness now known as Horry County.
An account in the Vol. 36, No. 3 edition of The Independent Republic Quarterly gives a detailed record of Washington’s trip.
The President made the trip to Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia because he felt that his appearance would go far toward uniting the new country.
He started his journey from Philadelphia on March 21, 1791.
The nation’s first President made quite a show. Outriders wore bright livery of red and white which gave the procession a touch of distinction.
His carriage was described as a “white chariot.”
In his diary, Washington wrote that he was attended by Major William Jackson, his valet de vhambre, two footmen, a coachman and a postilion.
The chariot was drawn by four horses. Four saddle horses, one led by Washington on occasion, were also part of the procession.
His diary reveals he ate breakfast with a family living near Ocean Isle, N.C.
“Wednesday 27th. Breakfast at Willm. Gause’s a little out of the direction 14 miles,” wrote the President. “Crossed the boundary line between North and South Carolina about half after 12 o’clock which is 10 miles from Gauses. Dined at a private house (one Cochrans) about two miles farther and lodged at Mr. Vareens 14 miles more and two miles short of the long bay.
“To this house we were directed at a tavern, but the proprietor of it either did not keep one, or would not acknowledge it. We therefore were entertained (and very kindly) without being able to make compensation.”
To put Washington’s notes into context, he left Willliam Gause’s at Ocean Isle and entered South Carolina just north of Little River on April 27 1791, where he dined with a Revolutionary War veteran named James G. Cochran, a resident of Little River.
According to the IRQ story, Cochran’s Bay is located behind the Food Lion store in Little River.
The President traveled a well established coastal road known as the King’s Highway (U.S. 17).
While traveling to his next destination the entourage rode along the strand on a windy day. The President’s hat blew off so often that the stretch of beach was called Windy Hill. The name stuck, even though the beach community is now part of North Myrtle Beach.
Just south of present day North Myrtle Beach, he lodged overnight with either Jeremiah Vereen Jr. or Sr. Vereen’s residence was about two miles north of Singleton’ Swash.
(The swash is at the present day Dunes Club.)
The next day Vereen guided the President across the swash and from there they traveled down the strand for 16 miles and then turned inland and went five more miles to the home of George Pawley, which was probably in the area of present day Surfside Beach.
About his journey along the beaches of Horry County the President wrote: “Thursday 28th Mr. Vareen piloted us across the swash (which at high water is impassable and at times, by the shifting of the sands, is dangerous) on the long beach of the ocean; and it being at a proper time of the tide we passed along it with ease and celerity to the place of quitting it, which is estimated 16 miles.
“Five miles farther we got dinner and fed our horses at a Mr. Pauleys, a private house, no public one being on the road; and being met on the road and kindly invited by a doctor Flagg to his house, we lodged there; it being about 10 miles from Pauleys and 33 from Vareens.”
So there you have it: proof that George Washing did sleep here!
