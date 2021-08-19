As the last sweet rays of sunshine begin to set on our summer, teachers, staff, and students have begun the final scramble to prepare for another school year. Like all aspects of life during this lingering pandemic, education has been forced under review and remodeling. In days gone by, summer was the time for deep cleaning, renovating, and rearranging our schools. In fact, one of my first jobs was moving textbooks and desks for the Horry County School System. Now, however, COVID-19 has made summer a season for strategizing. As we crack open the complicated curriculum of another school year of COVID, the questions that face us, I believe, are two of the best questions that a pharisee, a teacher of the Law, asked of Jesus in Luke 10:25-37 (NIV), namely, What must I do to inherit eternal life? and Who is my neighbor?
With ease and eloquence Jesus, the Good Teacher, answered the first question with a question. He asked the pharisee what the Law said. The pharisee, a good student, responded with the second verse of the Shema, one of two prayers required by Torah, the Law, “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind;’ and, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’” Jesus gave his approval. This was what the life of faith in God looked like. Pressing in, the pharisee followed up with the second question: Who is my neighbor? To answer, Jesus told the story of the Good Samaritan, the unlikely hero who simply chose costly compassion over indifference, mercy over hatred. This, according to Jesus, was what being a neighbor entailed.
We live in a world that is in desperate need of neighbors. Our schools, our businesses, our hospitals -- every corner of our worn-out public square needs neighbors. Our classrooms need compassion. Our marketplaces need mercy. There is a crisis in our community for a different kind of love, one that thinks of the needs of others before itself. This was true of the world before COVID-19, and it is a dire reality of the world today.
In my lifetime, I have been blessed with good neighbors. Many of them have met me with mercy. However, one of the sobering lessons that I have learned in my life is that, left to my own devices, I am not a good neighbor. I am selfish. I am stubborn. I am swift to be prideful and pretentious. On my own, I am beyond bad. I am no neighbor at all. If you are honest, you can probably say the same thing of your own life. I take comfort in the conversation of Jesus and the pharisee for two reasons.
First, the life of faith requires a relationship with God. By grace through faith in Jesus, we enter into this relationship, this new life -- a neighborly life. It began before we could come to God, when God came for us. I love the way that The Message paraphrases John 1:14, “The Word became flesh and blood, and moved into the neighborhood.” In order to make neighbors, God became a neighbor by sending His Son Jesus to rescue us.
Second, the life of faith moves individuals to be in relationship with others. To know Jesus Christ is to show mercy to others. Showing mercy does not make neighbors. Jesus Christ makes neighbors of us, and mercy is the direct outflow.
Last spring, I wrapped up my final semester of in-person instruction in Dallas. For various reasons, the semester had been a difficult one. I came down with COVID-19 at the start. This was followed by months of altered sleep patterns, bouts of depression, and awkward memory lapses, requiring me to request extensions for all of my coursework. But the final day of class, one of my professors looked at us with a kind smile and said, “Gentlemen, it has been a pleasure learning alongside you this semester. Go out there and don’t forget to love people.”
This week, friends, the same questions the pharisee asked are the questions that face us. The first question considers our relationship to God; the second considers our relationship to others. According to Jesus, authentic neighbors are not perfect. They are not pristine.
Rather, they are broken people who honestly wrestle with the ultimate questions of life, recognize their great need of rescue, throw themselves upon God’s mercy, and become conduits of that mercy to a hurting world. Whether this week finds you in classrooms or conference rooms, farms or factories, take time to consider these most important questions. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to love people.
Help4Kids food drive
Thompson Farm, 100 Brickyard Place, Conway is hosting a “Hometown Heroes Weekend” benefitting Help4Kids with a food drive!
Please help us feed our “pumpkins!”
We need volunteers to collect donated food items and talk about Help4Kids at this event!
Hometown Heroes Weekend will be held Sept. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m.-noon, noon- 2 p.m., 2 p.m.-4 p.m., 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
CAP’s anniversary
Churches Assisting People (CAP) invites the public to join in a community celebration of its 35th anniversary of helping needy people in our area. This will take place on Sept. 18 from noon-4 p.m. at Thompson Farm, 100 Brickyard Plantation in Conway.
This is a free event to thank the churches and the community for their support and prayers for the past 35 years (You must sign up on Eventbrite).
There will be food, a petting zoo, corn maze, cakewalk, entertainment and a special guest. Call (843) 488-2277.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Christ the Servant Lutheran Church will hold its Fall Flea Market again.
Tables are available for a $15 donation.
The church is at 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from HGTC/CCU.
Call (843) 457-3547 for a registration form.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: The Deep Dive, questions and answers live-streamed; you may submit questions about God, the Bible, the Christian life, spiritual things and so on. All honest, respectful questions are welcome. Add your questions to the queue by submitting them to deacondebhamilton@gmail.com. Then tune in to The Deep Dive on Facebook Live every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Go to The Well By The Sea’s Facebook page and click “Like”. You will be notified when the show starts.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
The Well by the Sea Annual Fall Festival:
Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food - Music - Bazaar - Games - Children’s Activities
This is a fun event for the entire community. All are welcom!
Food – Fresh BBQ and a variety of homemade goodies for purchase to eat at tables or to take home.
Bake sale – Homemade bakery goodies for purchase, already made for you to take home.
Bazaar/Yard sale – Tables loaded for browsing with donated timeless treasures for sale: toys, clothing, small appliances, craft items, furniture, vacuums and many more items too numerous to list here.
Music – throughout the day with some live bands.
Fun games and children’s activities – throughout the day with small prizes to winners.
Get out of the house. Bring the entire family. There will be something for everyone!
■ Father Anthony Montesinos Columbiettes Auxiliary No. 5086 of St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Ave. North, is looking for crafters for its holiday bazaar to be held Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Community Life Center. Call (908) 938-1433 or email patriciamartelli57@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Call 843-474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, 406 65th Ave., North in Myrtle Beach is holding services at the temple and on Zoome. KI Tetze will be held Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. with Shabbat at 10 a.m.
Go to www.mbsynagogue.org on Facebook or call (843) 449-5552.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or physical distancing.” (*Masks if you choose)
Call (843) 449-5552
A Selichot Eve program will be held Aug. 28, 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Hebrew School Registration is Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Rosen Center with a pizza party and Sukkah decorating.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish college students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
*High holiday services will be held at the Dunes Club.
Erev Rosh Hashanah will be held Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah (First Day) Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. with an evening service at 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah (Second Day) Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.
Erev Yom Kippur(Kol Nidre) is Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur is Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.
Private devotion is at 5 p.m., Mincha & Neilah Services are at 6 p.m.
Sukkot will be Sept. 21-22
Simchat Torah Celebration is Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its thrift store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call 843-236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ Holy Lamb Lutheran Church, 2541 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach will hold its Fifth Annual BBQ Fundraiser for Help4Kids to purchase shoes and socks Aug. 28, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Eat-in or Take-out.
Cost is $10 for adults: BBQ sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, and a bottle of water;
$6 for children: BBQ sandwich, chips, and a bottle of water; $5 for second sandwich.
A 2-lb container will be available for $25.
Donations of new shoes and socks are appreciated!
"Therefore, my beloved brothers and sisters, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain."
