I remember it well, but it doesn’t seem that long ago…but I guess it was. Over four months ago our church elders met to discuss the possible closing of church due to this “COVID pandemic” (a fairly new term “way” back then).
I don’t know what the others were thinking, but I’m sure my thoughts were “okay, this will be very temporary; it’ll all be over by the summer”. But the summer is well underway and here we are…while reopening has and is going on, we’re still in the middle of the turmoil with no end in sight.
There are about as many different emotions as there are people. Some are taking an almost apocalyptic view, cowering away in fear of everyone and everything. Others are going about their daily lives as if nothing is going on, with a fatalistic air, “if God wants me to get it, I will and if He don’t I won’t.” And all of us are on the continuum between the two.
I’ve tried to be balanced because the advice coming from our leaders and the governmental health “authorities” is often ambiguous and contradictory. Yes, there is a disease out there. Yes, it can be dangerous, even fatal. But we can take some precautions to keep ourselves and others “somewhat safer”.
But even with the many different approaches to life in this so-called “pandemic”, one thing I see missing from so many is peace. What I do see is worry, anxiety, fear and confusion. But we can have peace if we’re staying at home and keeping the doors and windows locked, or we can have peace if we’re going about our usual daily lives. We can have peace if we’re in the store and we’re the only ones wearing a mask, or we can have peace if we’re in a store and everyone is wearing a mask but us.
Peace does not depend on our external circumstances. Peace does not depend on our understanding or knowledge. Peace does not depend on others and peace does not depend on ourselves. Peace, real peace, true peace has only one origin and that is God! He alone can give peace and when we have His peace we truly find it passes all human understanding.
The Bible speaks of two “types” of peace and you cannot experience the second until you have the first. The first peace is peace “with” God. Romans 5:1 says, “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Since the Garden of Eden, mankind has been at war with God. The sin in our hearts separates us from the perfection and holiness of God. And there is no peace. But, convicted by the Holy Spirit, we come face-to-face with our sinfulness and in confession and repentance accept Christ as Savior and Lord, by grace through faith in His finished work, peace ends the war. We have forgiveness of sins, adoption as His children, and a place in His heaven. Until we have that peace, there is no way we can have any lasting peace on this earth.
But when Christ is Savior and the Holy Spirit indwells us, we then can have peace for living in the uncertain and often tumultuous circumstances of earth. That is the peace that lets us get up in the morning and go to work; that lets us lay our heads on our pillows at night and go to sleep. That peace comes by realizing that our Father, the one true God of the Universe, is sovereign and in charge, always has been and always will be.
That is the peace that the Apostle Paul shares in his letter to the Philippian church: “Be anxious about nothing! But in everything, by prayer and supplications with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which passes all human understanding will keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)
Do you think God is a worrier? Is He fretting about COVID? Is He losing sleep or pacing the floors of heaven. No! He is in control and knows what is happening and what is going to happen. We may not have that knowledge, but what we do know, or WHO we do know, will allow us to live lives of peace, even in the middle of pandemics, national unrest and personal problems and circumstances.
Are you a worrier? Don’t be. The CDC and DHEC may not understand or know where this is all going, but our Father does. And if He’s not your Father today, He’s waiting for you to come to Him in faith believing and trade your fears for His peace!
“Far away in the depths of my spirit tonight rolls a melody sweeter than psalm; in celestial-like strains it unceasingly falls o’er my soul like an infinite calm.
“What a treasure I have in this wonderful peace, buried deep in the heart of my soul; so secure that no power can mine it away, while the years of eternity roll.
“I am resting today in this wonderful peace, resting sweetly in Jesus’ control; and I’m kept from all danger by night and by day, now His glory is flooding my soul.
“And I know when I rise to that city of peace, where the Author of peace I shall see, that one of the anthems the ransomed will sing, in that heavenly kingdom shall be…
“Peace! Peace! Wonderful peace, coming down from the Father above; sweep over my spirit forever, I pray, in fathomless billows of love.”
(W.D. Cornell 19th century)
What’s Going on Where You Are?
As we continue on in our “new normal”, more and more churches are opening, often with different schedules and other modifications. And as summer progresses we’re thinking about Vacation Bible School and other activities like that.
Let your congregation and the community as a whole know what’s going on in your church, temple, house of worship or other faith-based organization. And let Church Talk help.
You can send your announcements to us by e-mail at bethanyb@sccoast.net and we’ll be glad to share the news.
Christ has called us to be the light of the world at a time when the world needs His light. Let’s accept the calling and share His love!
Helping the Helpers
As we continue through this worldwide “emergency”, needs seem to be multiplying. There are many economic problems from those out of work; there are medical needs for the ones coming down with COVID plus the other “normal” diseases and physical problems; there are emotional needs of loneliness and depression; and there are nutrition needs as many in our area (and around the world) are hungry.
There are a lot of groups that are trying to do that: the Salvation Army, Help4Kids, the Red Cross, CAP, Shepherds Table, many local churches and so on. The Waccamaw Community Foundation collects “gifts” and distributes them to a number of charities. And we need to remember groups like Coastline Women’s Center and Bethesda Home for Single Mothers that go beyond the physical to assist the spiritual and others needs of our people. If you look, you can find someone to help. Let’s all open our eyes and hearts to friends, neighbors and strangers and be the hand and feet of God to the needy.
Community Bible Study Registration Opens
Community Bible Study (CBS) announces the opening of registration for this year’s study The Gospel of John. CBS offers classes for men, women, couples and children (birth-high school) and meets at the host church Ocean Drive Presbyterian on Sixth Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach. The group will begin on Sept. 9 with plans to meet every Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.
The New Testament book of John is an eyewitness account of the life of Jesus Christ. The apostle John was transformed by the years of close friendship he spent with Jesus, and he wanted everyone to experience that same joy. John 20:31 says he wrote the book, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, “so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in His name.”
CBS is a nondenominational, in-depth Bible study designed for all levels of Bible knowledge, and it welcomes all faiths and beliefs. You may now register with our coordinator, Jeri Friz at (843) 249-6957 or e-mail to wlgm250@gmail.com.
EOC Summer Food Program
Waccamaw EOC has a summer food program giving free food to children 18 years of age and younger. This will continue through July 31. Phone (843) 234-4100, ext. 229.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ The Catholic Church of St. James, 1071 Academy Drive, collects nonperishable food items for Catholic Charities and CAP Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the church. Please help as you are able.
■ Tilly Swamp Survivors of Suicide, a new faith-based support group for those having lost someone to suicide, meets the first and third Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the church: 4619 S.C. 90. Phone (803) 566-0702.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will distribute food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies continue to provide food for 400-500 families per week and they need your help. Suggested food donations include: peanut butter, jelly, pasta and sauce, rice, beans, cereal, macaroni & cheese, canisters of Kool-Aid, canned meats, snacks and chips.
You may also donate grocery gift cards used for produce, meats, dairy and bread, and monetary donations are always appreciated. The office is located at 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach SC 29588 (gifts may be mailed to that address also). Go online to www.help4kidssc.org.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM Prayer Meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ Ground Zero is working hard to get back up and running with its various youth-oriented ministries and services. They need our help. If you are interested in assisting GZ, then go to the website or give the group a call and see how you can be used there. Email to info@mygroundzero.com or phone (843) 945-9440.
■ Low Country Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries will have another sponsor Drive-Thru Food Distribution at 4223 Socastee Blvd. Friday at 2:30 p.m. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ The New Beginnings drive-thru food distribution will be held July 18 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 16 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ The fall Women of Passion Conference, Dare to Dream God-Sized Dreams (Ephesians 3:20) will be held Oct. 10, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Grace Place, 404 George Bishop Parkway in Myrtle Beach. Tickets go on sale this week. Contact Stacey Gurley by phone at (864) 477-9683 or e-mail to stacey@lovecoversus.com.
■ The Colombiettes of St. Andrews Church, 37th Avenue North are in need of crafters and vendors for their Nov. 7 Christmas Bazaar that will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Community Life Center. Contact Patricia Martelli at (908) 938-1433 or e-mail to patriciamartelli57@gmail.com.
■ St. Philip Lutheran Preschool is currently registering students for the 2020-21 school year for the 2, 3, and 4-year-old classes. Come join the fun! Contact the director, Jenn Loeswick, at stphilipppreschoolmb@gmail.com or look the school up on Facebook: St. Philip Preschool-Myrtle Beach. The preschool is located at 6200 N. Kings Hwy. Call (843) 449-4322 and we’ll get back to you.
■ Horry Friends Monthly Meetings, formerly known at Five Rivers Friends, has offered unprogrammed, silent Quaker worship in our area for more than three decades. Now meeting virtually, Horry Friends welcome new attendees and visiting Friends. Contact clerk Grace Gifford at (843) 365-6654.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet have a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Avenue North and N. Kings Highway invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting items for New Directions of Horry County that provides shelter and meals for those in need. Please bring paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, diapers), bath towels, laundry soap, toothpaste and brushes and cleaning supplies. We are continuing to collect new packages of children’s underwear and socks. Take your donations to the Rosen Center and place in the basket provided by the front door. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated! Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
■ Don’t miss the 12th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival rescheduled for Aug. 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sign up your team today. Go to www.mygroundzero.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.