Q. I live in Ricefield Cove Landing in the Nichols section of Horry County. I’d like to know how to go about getting a No Littering sign in this area?
A. It all depends on if you want one at the Landing or on a road in your area, and if it’s a road, if the road is a county or state road.
We have been told that the roads in your area are county roads, so your question goes to Horry County’s Keep America Beautiful committee, according to Katie Moore, a senior planner with Horry County and staff coordinator for Horry County’s Keep America Beautiful committee.
To spend money on a sign, the committee must approve it. The group’s next meeting is Tuesday when a few requests will be considered.
Putting a sign at the landing, Moore thinks, will be easy; however, she says it may take a while to get the sign made.
Moore says the biggest problem with putting signs at landings is flooding.
The Keep America Beautiful Board has nine members, appointed by Horry’s Planning and Space Board.
The current chairman of the Keep America Beautiful Board is Conwayite April O’Leary, an active defender of the environment with a special interest on flooding. Other members are Jeremy Monday with Sustain Coastal Carolina University; Jack Galloway, a retired law enforcement officer and retired National Guard member; Betty Gause, a member of the Horry County Parks and Recreation Department and director of the James Frazier Community Center in Bucksport; Laura Hunnicut with Brookgreen Gardens; Bo Ives, a board member with the Solid Waste Authority; Kevin Mishoe, a neighborhood activist in Bucksport; Devin Parks, director of Economic Development and Government Relations with the Conway Chamber of Commerce; and Chuck Rhome, former commissioner with Horry County planning.
Moore says the board will soon have two openings and is looking now for volunteers who might be willing to fill those slots.
Anyone who wants to volunteer for the board or ask for a sign can call the Horry County Planning and Zoning Department at (843) 915-8731 or email KeepHorryBeautiful@horrycounty.org.
Moore says the best way to get a No Littering sign is to adopt the road or landing where you want the sign and coordinate with the county to keep the area or road clean.
“Everything’s about trying to come up with the best way to use public funds,” Moore said.
Although the roads in your area are county roads, we’ll pass along the information for folks who want signs on state roads.
For state roads, you need to contact Dixie Anderson through the S.C. Department of Transportation. Call (843) 365-2130.
