When tobacco was still the king of crops in Horry County, barns where the golden leaf was toasted became a center of activity for many farm families.
“The old, tall tobacco barn on our farm was our playpen, crib, playground recreation room, courting parlor, psychiatric couch, country club, auditorim, gymnasium, park, cafeteria, zoo and sweat box,” wrote Lou Floy Milligan in the 1983 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
Like many others, Milligan’s experience began when she was a small child, playing in the shade of the barn or in an empty tobacco drag.
“Before the age of 5, I was standing on a big Pepsi crate handing tobacco, riding on the mule to and from the field, picking up leaves, raking out the trash, looking after the smaller kids, or running errands for the grownups,” she recalled.
The highlight of the morning was the “Pepsi break” when her father came back from the neighborhood store with a drink and a pack of Nabs for everyone. At other times breaks from work included boiled peanuts and watermelons. Moon Pies were also a popular snack.
Around 11 a.m., Milligan said her mother would head to house to cook lunch. Most of the food came out of the garden, potato hill, smokehouse or hen house.
“The men ate first, then the women and then the children,” wrote Milligan. “Mama would keep piling up the food, slicing more cucumbers and tomatos, washing dishes for the next shift or fanning flies away with a newspaper sewed to a long reed.”
She recalled that chunks were chipped off a big block of ice to go into the sweet tea.
Before kerosene and gas was used to cure the tobacco, families camped out at the barn to put wood in a firebox used to cure it.
“Daddy would make a pallet of quilts for me on the barn bench or on a tobacco drag, hook up the old battery radio to a pole in the field, cool off a watermelon, boil some peanuts, burn old rags to smoke away the mosquitoes and tell funny stories and tall tales,” she recalled.
Milligan said kinfolks and neighbors would come to the barn at night to listen to the war news, play the guitar and sing and laugh and talk. The tenants or hired hands, who live in the shed built on one side of the barn, enjoyed fellowship with them.
According to Milligan, neighbors had a certain day of the week for “puttin’ in”the green tobacco in the barn for curing.
“The family usually got up before daylight to help move out the tobacco already cured, so that they could get an early start,” she wrote. “The first ‘croppin’, or lugs, were sandy; and the sand would fall all over us.”
As teens, the girls strung the green tobacco onto sticks that would then be put into the barn for curing. High heat turned the green leaves a golden color.
But, loading the barn presented problems, too.
“To carry the tobaco inside the barn, we had to climb over an extra high sill and duck at the same time to get through the door with the heavy, wet tobacco,” she wrote. “..When the men were finishing up, we had to almost crawl under the dirty, dripping tobacco juice. What a nightmare! I can still feel the stinging juice in my eyes.”
Despite the hard work, Milligan said she has precious memories of her days working in tobacco that will last a lifetime.
