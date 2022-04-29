This month, our church’s business team had to make a difficult decision. There has been a large thorn in the side of our church building for quite some time.

It is a big, beautiful thorn, but a thorn, nonetheless. It has successfully reminded our church family and community at large for many years of the message that we teach and preach on a regular basis. It has framed many sunrises and sunsets, reminding us of the One who has created every day and crafted every moment for His glory and our good. This April, after years of struggling with wind and rain, frustratingly repairing and hoping, patching and praying, we made the decision to remove our steeple.

As I look back on it, the steeple has been a beacon for me, and others I am sure, of the hope of the gospel. A tall, simple cross, it has stood brightly upon the dark backdrop of stormy skies. Abiding above us, it has set its shadow before brilliant summer skies and autumn harvest moons. It is as if this steeple has testified as a witness to the regular life of our family, reorienting our hearts to look up amid the grief of loss and the chaotic confusion of our culture.

It has provided the reminder of ultimate joy on days of celebration. It has faithfully attended to weddings, funerals, revivals, prayer gatherings and potlucks. I recall on a number of occasions walking beside one of our elderly members who is now with the Lord. She would look up to the cross and recite the words of the psalmist, “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name,” (Psalm 100:4, NIV). The thought of removing the steeple draws up sorrow, like the loss of an old friend.

However, as we wrestle with removing what has become such a symbol for our assembly, I have to wonder, What is the Church? Is it merely a building, a matter of bricks and budgets, stain-glass and steeples? Can we reduce the Church to mere artifacts and artistry? Surely these things have their important place in God’s economy. If you are like me, you will remember folding your hands with your pointer fingers straight up and repeating the nursery rhyme: “Here’s the church, here’s the steeple; open the door: here’s the people!” That chubby, six-member congregation taught us bad theology. The Church has always been and will ever be the regular assembly of redeemed sinners who have come to God by grace alone through faith alone in Jesus Christ alone. Whether we meet in parking lots, school gymnasiums, thatch huts, or store fronts, the Church is never the place. It is always the people. We are, at best, pilgrims who feast on the Word of God and who worshipfully pledge our lives to inviting others to live “meal-to-meal” upon God’s truth. We ought to live into the reality, which D.T. Niles once quipped, “Christianity is one beggar telling another beggar where to find bread.”