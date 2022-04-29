This month, our church’s business team had to make a difficult decision. There has been a large thorn in the side of our church building for quite some time.
It is a big, beautiful thorn, but a thorn, nonetheless. It has successfully reminded our church family and community at large for many years of the message that we teach and preach on a regular basis. It has framed many sunrises and sunsets, reminding us of the One who has created every day and crafted every moment for His glory and our good. This April, after years of struggling with wind and rain, frustratingly repairing and hoping, patching and praying, we made the decision to remove our steeple.
As I look back on it, the steeple has been a beacon for me, and others I am sure, of the hope of the gospel. A tall, simple cross, it has stood brightly upon the dark backdrop of stormy skies. Abiding above us, it has set its shadow before brilliant summer skies and autumn harvest moons. It is as if this steeple has testified as a witness to the regular life of our family, reorienting our hearts to look up amid the grief of loss and the chaotic confusion of our culture.
It has provided the reminder of ultimate joy on days of celebration. It has faithfully attended to weddings, funerals, revivals, prayer gatherings and potlucks. I recall on a number of occasions walking beside one of our elderly members who is now with the Lord. She would look up to the cross and recite the words of the psalmist, “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name,” (Psalm 100:4, NIV). The thought of removing the steeple draws up sorrow, like the loss of an old friend.
However, as we wrestle with removing what has become such a symbol for our assembly, I have to wonder, What is the Church? Is it merely a building, a matter of bricks and budgets, stain-glass and steeples? Can we reduce the Church to mere artifacts and artistry? Surely these things have their important place in God’s economy. If you are like me, you will remember folding your hands with your pointer fingers straight up and repeating the nursery rhyme: “Here’s the church, here’s the steeple; open the door: here’s the people!” That chubby, six-member congregation taught us bad theology. The Church has always been and will ever be the regular assembly of redeemed sinners who have come to God by grace alone through faith alone in Jesus Christ alone. Whether we meet in parking lots, school gymnasiums, thatch huts, or store fronts, the Church is never the place. It is always the people. We are, at best, pilgrims who feast on the Word of God and who worshipfully pledge our lives to inviting others to live “meal-to-meal” upon God’s truth. We ought to live into the reality, which D.T. Niles once quipped, “Christianity is one beggar telling another beggar where to find bread.”
Friend, when you think of the Church, what comes to mind? Perhaps you have in mind a certain style of architecture. You could not dream of worshiping God beyond the walls of the old, familiar building you have always known and loved. Maybe you have a distinct form of music that echoes through the halls of your memory. Without that, the Church could not possibly be the Church, could it? It might be that you have a litany of lyrics, prayers, postures, traditions that you cling to dearly.
I will be first to say that I do, too, and they have their place. However, those things in and of themselves do not make the Church. God makes the Church, and he builds it using people. Person-by-person, God draws people to faith in his Son, Jesus. He builds his Church one-soul-at-a-time.
As sober as removing our steeple is, we are reminded that the building, lovely as it is, is not the Church. If we were to lose it all tomorrow, we would still gather wherever necessary. Walls and roofs, signs and steeples—they are gifts from God, but they are not the Church. We are. And the purpose for our gathering, the reason for our redemption, is to proclaim the message that defies a world that values only externals. Those in Christ have tasted true freedom, true satisfaction, true belonging in a world that is desperately dying alone together.
The Church is built by God’s grace of sinners who have met His salvation. We are the bricks, the signs and the steeples. We invite you in with the words of Jesus: “All those the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I will never drive away,” (John 6:37, NIV).
