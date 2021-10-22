Perhaps one of the greatest declines that we have seen in the last century within the sphere of North American culture and subcultures is that of solid friendships.

In fact, in his book Gentle and Lowly, Dane Ortlund describes the historical evidence for such a decline as seen in comparing the correspondence between male friends from the Colonial Era with those of today. Although walking to check the mailbox is still one of my favorite hobbies, letters are not quite as in vogue as they used to be. After all, other media is simpler and cheaper. However, even as I look back into the archives of my memory to the stories that my grandma shared with me of her many meaningful friendships almost a century ago, many of whom were often distant relatives, it gives me pause and makes my mind swirl in a flurry of questions: what has changed? Why is it so difficult to maintain close friendships? Who are my closest friends? What role do they play in my life? Am I a close friend to others?

What could cause such a decline of measurably historical proportions? We could point to the busyness of our world. We simply have too much going on to sit down and connect with people. However, if you consider the life of Colonial Era North America, you will find that busyness is not exactly a good excuse. Life was comparably busy then, just in different ways.

We could also point to the number of distractions today. This, too, would be a good option. However, there were also many distractions then. Again, they were different from ours, but still there. So, what makes the difference?

Although the two reasons mentioned above have their merit and could be easily argued, one of the biggest reasons, I believe, for such a decline in friendships is the intense interconnectivity of people today. With the sheer amount of technology at our fingertips, we can simply click on an individual’s social media profile, one of our “friends,” find out what they ate for the last several meals, their exercise regimen, what they think of the current political landscape, the economic situation, or just about anything else we could possibly want to know.