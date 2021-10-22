Perhaps one of the greatest declines that we have seen in the last century within the sphere of North American culture and subcultures is that of solid friendships.
In fact, in his book Gentle and Lowly, Dane Ortlund describes the historical evidence for such a decline as seen in comparing the correspondence between male friends from the Colonial Era with those of today. Although walking to check the mailbox is still one of my favorite hobbies, letters are not quite as in vogue as they used to be. After all, other media is simpler and cheaper. However, even as I look back into the archives of my memory to the stories that my grandma shared with me of her many meaningful friendships almost a century ago, many of whom were often distant relatives, it gives me pause and makes my mind swirl in a flurry of questions: what has changed? Why is it so difficult to maintain close friendships? Who are my closest friends? What role do they play in my life? Am I a close friend to others?
What could cause such a decline of measurably historical proportions? We could point to the busyness of our world. We simply have too much going on to sit down and connect with people. However, if you consider the life of Colonial Era North America, you will find that busyness is not exactly a good excuse. Life was comparably busy then, just in different ways.
We could also point to the number of distractions today. This, too, would be a good option. However, there were also many distractions then. Again, they were different from ours, but still there. So, what makes the difference?
Although the two reasons mentioned above have their merit and could be easily argued, one of the biggest reasons, I believe, for such a decline in friendships is the intense interconnectivity of people today. With the sheer amount of technology at our fingertips, we can simply click on an individual’s social media profile, one of our “friends,” find out what they ate for the last several meals, their exercise regimen, what they think of the current political landscape, the economic situation, or just about anything else we could possibly want to know.
Then, without as much as a hint of a desire to actually connect with that person, we leave their profile in the cyber dust and move on with our lives. It seems as if we have traded the hard, but rewarding work, of knowing others for the much easier, less invasive option to simply know about them.
In every era of history, one of the deepest needs that people face is the need to know others and to be known by them. In other words, people need deep, meaningful friendship. It is not a reality of brokenness, but rather a reality of the manner in which God has created us in his image to participate in community.
As I consider this, I look to the Scriptures and discover that when God came to rescue humanity through his Son, Jesus Christ, he did not arrive as a triumphant military king, though he could have. He did not burst forth in a dazzling array of glory and obliterate the oppressors of his people. Instead, I love the way that Eugene Peterson paraphrases John 1:14, “The Word became flesh and blood, and moved into the neighborhood.” When Jesus came to accomplish the redemptive work his Father had given him, he arrived as a friend to those who would receive him by grace through faith.
The accusation lobbied against Jesus concerning his life and ministry is one from which I draw great comfort: “look at him…a friend of tax collectors and sinners” (Matt. 11:19). Why does this offer comfort? Because I find myself in the same categories of that allegation. By grace through faith, I find in Jesus the friend that my sinful soul has always longed for, the companion that my heart desperately needs. And in Jesus I find the model for how I am to stoop and serve, love and linger, how to be a friend to others. Friendship with God is the ultimate need of every human heart, and the foundation for every full, authentic, and meaningful relationship in this life. Friendship with God begins with receiving the saving relationship he graciously offers through faith in his Son, Jesus. I pray that he graciously draws you to that friendship with himself that spills over into friendships with others, drawing many to know and be known by him. And on that day, as we stand together before him, “blameless and with great joy,” perhaps we will sing of his redemption, “What a friend we have in Jesus!”
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Homewood Baptist Church, 3296 Highway 319, Conway, will hold a community giveaway to include food and games Oct. 30, noon to 3 p.m. The afternoon will begin under the picnic shelter with soup and chili. Following that will be carnival-type activities for children while parents shop for free. Organizers say there will be a variety of items to look through.
Everything is free!
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel will hold a free car wash with hot dogs, Oct. 23 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. The event is open to the community at 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry, 1040 Mt. Zion Road, Loris, has a food pantry the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. “In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sigh Language, etc.) should contact the Agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8330. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda. gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
■ Christ the Servant Lutheran Church will hold its Fall Flea Market again.
Tables are available for a $15 donation.
The church is at 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from HGTC/CCU.
Call (843) 457-3547 for a registration form.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel will hold a free car wash with refreshments Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. This event is open to the community at 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway.
■ Bethany Baptist Church, 3160 Hwy. 45, in Loris will hold its annual homecoming service Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. Special singing will be provided by The Royal Descendants with a homecoming message from the Rev. Andy Bell. Lunch will be served. Everyone is invited.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road: Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, The Deep Dive is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ Father Anthony Montesinos Columbiettes Auxiliary No. 5086 of St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Ave. North is looking for crafters for its holiday bazaar to be held Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Community Life Center. Call (908) 938-1433 or email patriciamartelli57@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, 406 65th Ave., North, Myrtle Beach, will hold upcoming Zoom and Temple services: Vayera, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. and Shabbat at 10 a.m. with conservative Rabbi Avi Perets. Call (843) 449-5552 or go to www.mbsynagogue.org.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.”
Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Chanukah, Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund
Open to all Jewish College students. Applications
available in the temple office. Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its thrift store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ City of Prayer 2021: 40 nights of prayer & worship: through Oct. 16 at Christ United HUB, 3257 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach 29579; and Oct. 17-22, Grand Strand Community Church, 3820 Holmestown Road., Myrtle Beach 29588.
Services begin at 7 p.m.
■ St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach will hold its Third Annual Chili Cook-off fundraiser, Oct. 23, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. The Fellowship Committee will provide cornbread, desserts and drinks.
A suggested donation of $5 per person will give diners access to a taste of a variety of chili and will allow them to cast their votes for their favorite.
Variations of the chili will include traditional, chicken, vegetarian and spicy. Funds raised will go to the building fund. Call (843) 449-5345.
All ages are welcome!
