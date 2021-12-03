Waiting is never easy. It requires patience, self-control, and a settled posture of the heart that looks hopefully toward the future. Waiting is an act of faith. This week, we round the last corner of the Christian calendar into the final season of Advent, a season of anticipation, of longing, of waiting.
One of the reasons that waiting feels difficult is that it often entails setting aside our own preferences and programs and trusting the timetable of another. If you are like me, it sometimes seems like life would be much simpler if things went according to our own personal plans. If we did not have to experience delays, disappointments, or disruptions, we could move our agenda forward with ease. We would never have to concern ourselves with cultivating slow and deep rhythms of patience. We could have our expectations met in our own timeframe. But this is not how God has designed life to operate. Waiting reminds us that we are not sovereign.
God has laced the life of faith with extended seasons of waiting. We see this clearly in the Scriptures. Abraham waited decades to receive a son. The children of Israel wandered forty years in the wilderness in search of the Promised Land. The Jewish exiles in Babylon wondered for seventy years how they would return to the land of their inheritance. And the greatest longing of all was the anticipation of the Messiah, the Anointed One. Genealogies in the gospels give us the record of generations of men and women who awaited the One who redeem their lost estate.
Over the years, as I have considered these great men and women of the Scriptures, I have often wondered, What sustained that person in their season of waiting? Did they ever become restless? Did they doubt God’s provision? Were they tempted to take things into their own hands? How did they continue to wait when the world told them to give up? What drew them to faith in God rather than fearfully trying to force their own will? The Scriptures show us that these people failed. They repeatedly missed the mark. They worried and wandered, doubted and detoured. However, time and again, the Scriptures remind us of two hopeful realities: God is faithful, and he keeps his promises.
What did Abraham cling to as he aged without an heir and awaited a son? God’s promise. How did the children of Israel look toward the horizon, year-after-year, facing the death and disease of desert wandering? God’s promise. Where did the exiles settle their hearts when they were torn from their homes and shipped to a far-off land? God’s promise. None of these waited perfectly. But those who endured did so by faith, believing the promise of God. And as they looked to God and considered his promises, they found sustaining grace for every moment.
During this first week of Advent, my family circles the kitchen table and lights the first purple candle around our wreath. We have always referred to this candle as the “Prophecy Candle.” This week, we wait with the knowledge that God is faithful to keep his promises. In a world filled with uncertainty and unknowns, the solid ground of God’s promises produces hope amid waiting. As we look toward the arrival of Christmas Day, we cling to the promises of the Scriptures, knowing full well that the God who made such precious promises would never fail to keep them. By grace through faith, we await the celebration of Christ’s advent, his arrival, as the long-expected Messiah, “the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). And we look forward to the day when Christ returns to fully and finally rescues his people from sin and death, the great hope of all who would receive him by grace through faith.
What are you waiting for this Advent season? As you anticipate Christmas Day, what stirs in your heart? Are you looking for God to fulfill his promises, or do you seek ways to assert your own agenda? May we join together in eager anticipation to see the fulfillment of the Lord’s great gift, the celebration of the long-expected Promise, Jesus Christ. And may the Lord himself draw your heart to hum the words to the old familiar carol amid the waiting:
O come, Desire of nations, bind
All peoples in one heart and mind.
Bid envy, strife, and quarrels cease;
Fill the whole world with heaven’s peace.
Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel shall come to thee, O Israel!
Even so, come, Lord Jesus.
