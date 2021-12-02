Waiting is never easy. It requires patience, self-control, and a settled posture of the heart that looks hopefully toward the future. Waiting is an act of faith. This week, we round the last corner of the Christian calendar into the final season of Advent, a season of anticipation, of longing, of waiting.
One of the reasons that waiting feels difficult is that it often entails setting aside our own preferences and programs and trusting the timetable of another. If you are like me, it sometimes seems like life would be much simpler if things went according to our own personal plans. If we did not have to experience delays, disappointments, or disruptions, we could move our agenda forward with ease. We would never have to concern ourselves with cultivating slow and deep rhythms of patience. We could have our expectations met in our own timeframe. But this is not how God has designed life to operate. Waiting reminds us that we are not sovereign.
God has laced the life of faith with extended seasons of waiting. We see this clearly in the Scriptures. Abraham waited decades to receive a son. The children of Israel wandered forty years in the wilderness in search of the Promised Land. The Jewish exiles in Babylon wondered for seventy years how they would return to the land of their inheritance. And the greatest longing of all was the anticipation of the Messiah, the Anointed One. Genealogies in the gospels give us the record of generations of men and women who awaited the One who redeem their lost estate.
Over the years, as I have considered these great men and women of the Scriptures, I have often wondered, What sustained that person in their season of waiting? Did they ever become restless? Did they doubt God’s provision? Were they tempted to take things into their own hands? How did they continue to wait when the world told them to give up? What drew them to faith in God rather than fearfully trying to force their own will? The Scriptures show us that these people failed. They repeatedly missed the mark. They worried and wandered, doubted and detoured. However, time and again, the Scriptures remind us of two hopeful realities: God is faithful, and he keeps his promises.
What did Abraham cling to as he aged without an heir and awaited a son? God’s promise. How did the children of Israel look toward the horizon, year-after-year, facing the death and disease of desert wandering? God’s promise. Where did the exiles settle their hearts when they were torn from their homes and shipped to a far-off land? God’s promise. None of these waited perfectly. But those who endured did so by faith, believing the promise of God. And as they looked to God and considered his promises, they found sustaining grace for every moment.
During this first week of Advent, my family circles the kitchen table and lights the first purple candle around our wreath. We have always referred to this candle as the “Prophecy Candle.” This week, we wait with the knowledge that God is faithful to keep his promises. In a world filled with uncertainty and unknowns, the solid ground of God’s promises produces hope amid waiting.
As we look toward the arrival of Christmas Day, we cling to the promises of the Scriptures, knowing full well that the God who made such precious promises would never fail to keep them. By grace through faith, we await the celebration of Christ’s advent, his arrival, as the long-expected Messiah, “the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). And we look forward to the day when Christ returns to fully and finally rescue his people from sin and death, the great hope of all who would receive him by grace through faith.
What are you waiting for this Advent season? As you anticipate Christmas Day, what stirs in your heart? Are you looking for God to fulfill his promises, or do you seek ways to assert your own agenda? May we join together in eager anticipation to see the fulfillment of the Lord’s great gift, the celebration of the long-expected Promise, Jesus Christ. And may the Lord himself draw your heart to hum the words to the old familiar carol amid the waiting:
O come, Desire of nations, bind
All peoples in one heart and mind.
Bid envy, strife, and quarrels cease;
Fill the whole world with heaven’s peace.
Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel shall come to thee, O Israel!
Even so, come, Lord Jesus.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Aynor United Methodist Church will present its annual Christmas Cantata on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Please come help us celebrate our Savior’s birth!
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry, 1040 Mt. Zion Road, Loris, has a food pantry the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
■ Christ the Servant Lutheran Church will hold its Fall Flea Market again.
Tables are available for a $15 donation.
The church is at 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from HGTC/CCU.
Call (843) 457-3547 for a registration form.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway will hold Candlelight Advent Concerts in its sanctuary Dec. 5 and 12.
The church’s sextet will offer a seasonal choral program, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
There will be a Festival of Lessons and Carols performed by the church’s Chancel Choir, and the St. Anne’s Episcopal Church Choir will present Hal Hopson’s work with organ, string quartet, percussion, readers and congregational participation, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
The Advent Concert will feature Kate McDaniel, soprano and Jessica Eaton on piano.
■ Bethany Baptist Church, 3160 Hwy. 45, Loris will host a Homecoming Service at 10 a.m. There will be special music provided by The Royal Descendants.
■ Grace Presbyterian Church, 1955 Riverside Drive, Conway will hold a program of Christmas music, including hymns, instrumentals and vocals by a hugely talented group Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Come enjoy singing and pondering the first Advent.
■ St. Paul’s Church, 710 Main St., Conway will hold A Light in the Darkness “Blue Christmas” Service Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. People who need hope during this season are invited to join the church congregation in person or on live stream at www.stpaulsconway.com
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ New Beginnings will hold its Monthly Food Distribution 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of every month. Cars start living up at 7 a.m.
The events will be held at Church of the Resurrection at 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach, SC 29577. Call (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice for the community in need about this holiday distribution. Email janebuck@sccoast.net
Enhanced holiday food distribution
This is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Low Country Food Bank, Nov. 20.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road: Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, The Deep Dive is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required). An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, 406 65th Ave., North, Myrtle Beach, will hold upcoming Zoom and Temple services. Call (843) 449-5552 or go to www.mbsynagogue.org.
Services (ZOOM & Temple):
Miketz, Dec. 4
Shabbat
10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.”
Education Wednesday, Advanced Hebrew
12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
Adult Education
2 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Rosen Center and on Zoom. The study will include Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin. It will also include current events, videos and discussion
Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Monthly Book Club
Rosen Center, Call (843) 592-9913.
Chanukah, Through Dec. 5.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund
Open to all Jewish College students. Applications
available in the temple office. Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Chanukah Dinner and Talent Show, Dec. 5, 6 p.m. Adults are $18; children under 12, $12; Latkes, hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, salad. Reserve a spot by Nov. 30. Bring your menorah.
New entertainment coupon booklets
$20 each. Temple office.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its thrift store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.