Waiting is never easy. It requires patience, self-control, and a settled posture of the heart that looks hopefully toward the future. Waiting is an act of faith. This week, we round the last corner of the Christian calendar into the final season of Advent, a season of anticipation, of longing, of waiting.

One of the reasons that waiting feels difficult is that it often entails setting aside our own preferences and programs and trusting the timetable of another. If you are like me, it sometimes seems like life would be much simpler if things went according to our own personal plans. If we did not have to experience delays, disappointments, or disruptions, we could move our agenda forward with ease. We would never have to concern ourselves with cultivating slow and deep rhythms of patience. We could have our expectations met in our own timeframe. But this is not how God has designed life to operate. Waiting reminds us that we are not sovereign.

God has laced the life of faith with extended seasons of waiting. We see this clearly in the Scriptures. Abraham waited decades to receive a son. The children of Israel wandered forty years in the wilderness in search of the Promised Land. The Jewish exiles in Babylon wondered for seventy years how they would return to the land of their inheritance. And the greatest longing of all was the anticipation of the Messiah, the Anointed One. Genealogies in the gospels give us the record of generations of men and women who awaited the One who redeem their lost estate.

Over the years, as I have considered these great men and women of the Scriptures, I have often wondered, What sustained that person in their season of waiting? Did they ever become restless? Did they doubt God’s provision? Were they tempted to take things into their own hands? How did they continue to wait when the world told them to give up? What drew them to faith in God rather than fearfully trying to force their own will? The Scriptures show us that these people failed. They repeatedly missed the mark. They worried and wandered, doubted and detoured. However, time and again, the Scriptures remind us of two hopeful realities: God is faithful, and he keeps his promises.