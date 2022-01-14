We sat in the hospital room, blanketed by the heavy silence that always follows a grim diagnosis. My elderly friend perched on the edge of the bed, blinking, trying to see beyond the walls of that particular moment and place to a future free from wires and tubes, nurses and doctors. I could almost hear the clock on the wall above as it ticked off the vaporous intervals, a metronome of urgency. My tendency in times like that is to give in to that urgency, to break the silence with dialogue, extending a joke to draw out some of the sting of reality, or offering words that will likely pass through the moment and land nowhere. This time, however, I sat quietly, trying to learn to wait in the weight of those moments, to pray in that heavy quiet, to see what God may be stirring in the stillness.
After quite some time, she looked over and said, “All you people are the same. It’s like you…” The thoughts seemed to swirl in her mind, finally finding a place to land and take shape. “It’s like you are, I don’t know…untouchable.” Asking for clarification, she straightened up on the bed and said, “Well, it’s as if nothing can ruffle you. There’s just something about you. You’re just further along, I guess.” I chuckled to myself. If there is one thing that I have never been it is further along than anyone else. I looked squarely at my friend and said, “What I have is what I want for you: peace.”
My friend openly struggles with what it means to know Jesus Christ in a saving way, or simply, what it means to be an authentic Christian. After several sweet conversations, it has become clear that the deep need she feels is the deepest need of every heart: peace with God. Whether we know it or not, whether we admit it or not, this is the greatest underlying desperation that humanity longs to see fulfilled. And, if we are honest with ourselves, we have all tried unsuccessfully to do this by almost any means possible. We mistakenly think that we will find peace if we stick to our diets, lose the weight, get the girl or the guy, have the family, buy the car, pay off the house—you name it, we pursue it thinking that peace and satisfaction will greet us on the other side. But then, if and when we get to the other side, we discover that peace is not there. There is that same void. There is the same fundamental need.
When we turn to the Scriptures, our need becomes clear. Sin severs our relationship with God, with each other, and with the rest of creation. Sin steals our peace and robs our joy. And we are all sinners, all broken, all fallen and falling short of God’s standard of perfection. None of us could reach that sort of standard, and none of us could satisfy that need. Paul explains that God himself has met our great need for peace with the gift of his Son when he writes to the Roman Christians, “Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Rom 5:1). The great gap between heaven and earth, between a holy God and broken humanity, was bridged by Jesus Christ for any and all who would come to him by grace through faith. As Paul would later say to the Ephesians, “[Christ] himself is our peace” (Eph 2:14a).
What I shared with my friend that evening I share with you today. As a believer in Jesus Christ, we are not offered a shortcut on suffering. We are not given a gimmick to pass by pain. We are not given the easy way out. In fact, it is quite the opposite. Jesus clearly explained that to follow him by faith means to endure suffering in this sin-broken world. However, what God does offer to us is peace, wholeness before a holy God. We are given the enduring reality of forgiveness and acceptance before him, the glory of his gracious presence in every season. This is not because of what we have done, but because of what Jesus Christ has done in our place, what he has purchased and secured for us who have received him by faith. And the great unshakeable Christian hope is that, if Christ is our peace now, he will be tomorrow and on into forever. God’s peace makes us untouchable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.