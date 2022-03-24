We walked together down the familiar hallways of the nursing home. I knew the path well. As a child, my mama had carried us kids to those kinds facilities to visit family and friends.
My own grandfather, Papa, had been in a memory ward for a few years at the end of his life on earth. Hours, days, who knows how much time we had spent in those spaces talking with the people who lived there. There is a great need for the Church to love those people who so often go unnoticed by the outside world.
On this day years later, our visitation team sought a specific person. She was older, a rather refined lady with sharp humor and a contagious smile. For years, she had been a woman who struggled with what it meant to know Jesus in a saving way. Sure, she grew up in churches her whole life. After all, that is simply what many do when they grow up in the South. However, there were deep questions in her heart that she wrestled with and left her with little to no assurance of her relationship with God, no hope for the next day, let alone the next minute or second.
On this day, we walked the hallways in the same manner we had before, softly greeting those we bumped into along the way. As we entered the room and began our dialogue, there was a marked difference in the way she interacted with us. Rather than hesitant or distant, she was calm, at peace. When asked about the questions that seemed to plague her for so long, she confidently confirmed that those questions were not an issue.
“I’m not afraid anymore,” she whispered.
What made the difference? What could take away the fear of an unknown future? Who could change a heart that had been crippled by a lifetime of uncertainty? How could someone who had been so stumped by the simplicity of the gospel crumble not away from it, but into it, into faith? What shifts a person from a captive of questions to a conqueror with confidence? Jesus Christ makes the difference.
The Scriptures make it plain that each one of us, regardless of race or religion, political preference or pedigree — all will stand before God. Paul, after calling the believers in Philippi to imitate the humility of Christ, penned perhaps the words of an ancient hymn concerning the unparalleled servanthood of Jesus. He wrote, “Therefore God exalted [Jesus] to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father,” (Phil. 2:9-11, NIV).
Friend, I do not know where you stand before God. I do not know your struggles or failures. I do not know your weaknesses or doubts. I do not know whether you, by grace alone through faith alone, have cast yourself upon God’s saving mercy in Jesus Christ. But this I know, there is one Savior for humanity, and he does not look like you or me. Jesus Christ is the only one who is able to save us from our sin, to unbind us from our bondage. And the good news of the gospel is that he is not only able, he’s willing. As many as would come to him on his terms, he will receive.
Each of us will one day stand before God. We will all bow before Jesus. We will acknowledge him for who he is. The difference Jesus Christ makes in our lives today is in whether we will willingly bow before him in worship on that day as those who are redeemed by grace through faith in him, or whether we will bow before him by force as those who begrudgingly admit his authority.
That day in the nursing home, I witnessed the answer to decades of prayer. I witnessed a heart softened and wooed by the Holy Spirit. I witnessed a life changed without a second to spare. I witnessed a will broken and reshaped by hope. I witnessed a soul crippled and bound by questions and confusion, doubts and despair, set free by grace alone through faith alone in Jesus Christ alone.
As long as we live and have our faculties, there is opportunity to share and receive the gospel. Have you considered the truth of the gospel? Have you recognized your brokenness and sin and turned by faith toward Christ? If you are reading this, it is not too late. Today is the day of salvation, for the nursing home, the corporate office or the living room sofa. Come to Jesus and live.
Church news
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church at 1109 SDA Church Lane, Loris welcomes its new pastor and his family. Pastor John Barnett comes from Huntsville, Ala. He was installed Feb. 12. He will serve Emmanuel SDA, Loris on the second and fourth Sabbath and Bethel SDA in Bucksport on the first and third Sabbath of each month.
Everyone is welcome.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway, will hold its Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament March 12. The gym opens at 8:30 a.m. and play begins at 9 a.m. sharp. There will be a free lunch. Call Lee McCormick at (843) 340-2817 or Dave Rickert at (843) 248-3488.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway will hold Lenten Organ Meditations March 30 and April 6 at noon.
Laura Candler-White, Randy Page, Mary Moller and Billy Fallaw will be the organists.
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church, 4725 U.S. 501 W. (Landmark and U.S. 501), Conway will host children for an Easter event April 9, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Please join them for “Hop and Stop” treats and the Easter story!
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church will hold Parents Night Out, every third Thursday, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Parents are invited to drop off their children for dinner and activities!
Brown Swamp is also planning an Easter event for children April 9, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. You’re invited to join them for “Hop and Stop”. There will be treats plus the Easter story!
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ The Catholic Community at Carolina Forest (at Seton School, 1300 Carolina Forest Blvd.) will host a Fish Fry on the Fridays of Lent before and after the Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m.
Each meal will include a piece of fish, hushpuppies, fries and a roll. Drinks will include bottled water, sweat tea and coffee. Cost is $7 per dinner. Tickets will be sold in advance after all the Masses by the Knights of Columbus, and there may be a limited number of tickets that any one person will be allowed to purchase at the event.
Mass times can be found at the website Catholic Community at Carolina Forest.
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
Also, the church has a radio ministry on Talk 94.5 FM each Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The TV ministry is 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on HTC Channel 16.1 or Channel 816 (it is listed as WWMB-CW on the channel guide) and is now known by the call letters EPDE. Spectrum is on CW-Channel 4. People with antennas, will find the services on 15.2.
■ Grand Strand Community Church will hold its Second Annual Blessing of the Bikes, May 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Join them for hamburgers, hot dogs and free drinks. In addition, local vendors will be present, along with the GSCC prayer tent, music and a prayer of blessing at 12:30 p.m. Call (843) 650-3878.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
The Well by the Sea will also hold Stations of the Cross every Friday at 6 p.m. during Lent which includes March 25 and April 1 and 8.
There will also be a Good Friday service April 15 at the Market Common at 5:45 p.m. at Deville & Nevers Street.
The procession will begin at 6 p.m. with stops at several places along the way to recite the Stations as they make their way to Grand Park. Everyone is invited.
The Well by the Sea will host a Spring Fling Craft Fair, April 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 211 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach.
There will be all kinds of crafts, especially Easter crafts and basket fillers. Homemade baked goods, hot dogs and hamburgers off the grill will be available for sale. There will also be a plant sale and visitors will be offered the chance to win several prizes. Come enjoy the beautiful spring weather. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Upcoming dates are April 16 and May 21.
There is no cost.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
Vayakhel, March 26
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Advanced Hebrew
Education Wednesday
12:45-1:45 p.m.
Adult Education
2 p.m.-3 p.m., Rosen Center or Zoom
Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin
Current events, videos and discussion
Temple Emanu-El Community Passover Seder will be held April 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dunes Club, 9000 North Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Seder will be led by Rabbi Avi. There will be a Kosher dinner with a buffet menu. Cost is $60 for Temple members and $75 for nonmembers. Children 4-12 are $30, under 4 are free.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: canned chicken and canned tuna
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
COMING SOON!
The Myrtle Beach Biblestore Outlet will open April 7 at the Market South Plaza, 3800-3802 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, across from the Myrtle Beach State Park. This will be the third Biblestore Outlet in South Carolina. The others are in Florence and Lexington. The Biblestore Outlets sell Bibles plus $1, $3 and $5 books, including Christian bestsellers, devotionals, children’s books and Bible studies. Kenneth Jones, who is now the manager at the Lexington store, will manage the Myrtle Beach store.
