We walked together down the familiar hallways of the nursing home. I knew the path well. As a child, my mama had carried us kids to those kinds facilities to visit family and friends.

My own grandfather, Papa, had been in a memory ward for a few years at the end of his life on earth. Hours, days, who knows how much time we had spent in those spaces talking with the people who lived there. There is a great need for the Church to love those people who so often go unnoticed by the outside world.

On this day years later, our visitation team sought a specific person. She was older, a rather refined lady with sharp humor and a contagious smile. For years, she had been a woman who struggled with what it meant to know Jesus in a saving way. Sure, she grew up in churches her whole life. After all, that is simply what many do when they grow up in the South. However, there were deep questions in her heart that she wrestled with and left her with little to no assurance of her relationship with God, no hope for the next day, let alone the next minute or second.

On this day, we walked the hallways in the same manner we had before, softly greeting those we bumped into along the way. As we entered the room and began our dialogue, there was a marked difference in the way she interacted with us. Rather than hesitant or distant, she was calm, at peace. When asked about the questions that seemed to plague her for so long, she confidently confirmed that those questions were not an issue.

“I’m not afraid anymore,” she whispered.

What made the difference? What could take away the fear of an unknown future? Who could change a heart that had been crippled by a lifetime of uncertainty? How could someone who had been so stumped by the simplicity of the gospel crumble not away from it, but into it, into faith? What shifts a person from a captive of questions to a conqueror with confidence? Jesus Christ makes the difference.

The Scriptures make it plain that each one of us, regardless of race or religion, political preference or pedigree — all will stand before God. Paul, after calling the believers in Philippi to imitate the humility of Christ, penned perhaps the words of an ancient hymn concerning the unparalleled servanthood of Jesus. He wrote, “Therefore God exalted [Jesus] to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father,” (Phil. 2:9-11, NIV).