“Word of God, speak, would you pour down like rain, washing my eyes to see Your majesty, to be still and know that You’re in this place; please let me stay and rest in Your holiness, Word of God speak!” (words and music by Bart Millard and Pete Kipley, as sung by Mercy Me)
“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. The earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters. Then God said, ‘Let there be light’, and there was light…
“Then God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image…so God created him, male and female He created them. Then God blessed them…”
“And God saw everything that He had made, and indeed it was very good. So the evening and the morning were the sixth day.” (from Genesis 1)
“And the Lord God commanded man saying, ‘Of every tree of the garden you may freely eat; but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die.” (from Genesis 2)
“When the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and it was pleasant to the eyes…she took of the fruit and ate. She also gave to her husband with her, and he ate. And the eyes of them both were opened…So all the days that Adam lived were nine hundred and thirty years, and he died.” (from Genesis 3 and 5)
“The heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked; who can know it?” (Jeremiah 17:9)
“The soul who sins shall die.” (Ezekiel 18:4)
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.
“He came to His own, and His own did not receive Him. But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name.” (From John 1)
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved. He who believes in Him is not condemned; but he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God…He who believes in the Son has everlasting life; and he who does not believe the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him.” (From John 3)
“Moreover, brethren, I declare to you the gospel which I preached to you, which also you received and in which you stand, by which also you are saved, if you hold fast that word which I preached to you – unless you believed in vain.
“For I delivered to you first of all that which I also received: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that he was buried, and that He rose again the third day, according to the Scriptures, and that He was seen…” (From I Corinthians 15)
“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23)
“For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
“But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)
“That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation…For whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (From Romans 8)
“Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me…I go to prepare a place for you, and if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself that where I am, there you may be also…I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (From John 14)
“And I saw a great white throne and Him who sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away. And there was found no place for them. And I saw the dead, small and great, standing before God, and books were opened. And another book was opened which is the Book of Life. And the dead were judged according to their works, by the things which were written in the books.
“The sea gave up the dead who were in it, and Death and Hades delivered up the dead who were in them. And they were all judged, each one according to his works. Then Death and Hades were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
“And anyone not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire.” (From Revelation 20)
“So when this corruption has put on incorruption and this mortal has put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, ‘Death is swallowed up in victory.’ ‘O Death, where is your sting? O Hades, where is your victory?’ The sting of death is sin, and the strength of sin is the law.
“But thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.” (From I Corinthians 15)
“Now I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away. Also there was no more sea. Then I, John, saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride for her husband.
“And I heard a loud voice from heaven saying, ‘Behold the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people. God Himself will be with them and be their God.
“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, for crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away. Then He who sat on the throne said, ‘BEHOLD, I MAKE ALL THINGS NEW…” (From Revelation 21)
“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind…You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:37, 39)
“But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow; for tomorrow will worry about its own things…” (Matthew 6:33-34)
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths. Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and depart from evil.” (Proverbs 3:5-7)
(Note: For this my last Church Talk column, I thought it much more important for you to hear directly from God and not from me. Spend time in His Word daily! Read it; study it; understand it; believe it; obey it; practice it!
“If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, AND THE TRUTH SHALL MAKE YOU FREE!” (John 8:31-32)
Thanks To All
Today marks my last Church Talk column; soon my wife and I will be headed back to West Virginia. I spent the first 44 years of life in “Almost Heaven”, the next 25 years “down by the ocean” (Conway), and one day, at God’s beckoning, will spend eternity with Him!
For almost 17 years I have been privileged to write Church Talk (that’s approximately 870 columns!) and I want to sincerely thank Steve Robertson and Kathy Ropp for taking a chance on a “non-journalist” and sticking with me! I also thank the other editors and employees of Waccamaw Publishers for proofreading, correcting, printing and disseminating the best newspapers anywhere!
Lastly, and importantly, thanks to you who have been faithful readers of Church Talk. Couldn’t have done it without you. And thanks for sometimes taking time to send an email or note or phone call to let me know you’re reading.
I have tried to faithfully to share the announcements and services of all members of our local faith community and I appreciate those church men and women who submitted their information, some weekly and others as the need arose.
I will continue to think about and pray for the people of Horry County and since I know the way from Hinton, W.Va., to Myrtle Beach and Conway I will see you again. I’d like to end my tenure by once again printing one of my favorite little “sayings”, something I’ve had for a long time, keeping a yellowed and frayed copy in my Bible and a printed copy on my desk. I think this shares the gist of what God would have us to be daily, it’s simply titled My Prayer:
“When we are given our rewards, I would prefer to be found to have erred on the side of grace rather than judgment; to have loved too much rather than too little; to have forgiven the undeserving rather than refused forgiveness to one who deserved it; to have fed a parasite rather than to have neglected the hungry: to have been taken advantage of rather than to have taken undue advantage; to have believed too much in my brothers than too little; having been wrong on the side of too much trust than too much cynicism; to have believed the best and been wrong rather than to have believed the worst and been right.” (Author unknown)
A Day of Hope
The Seventh Annual A Day of Hope will be held Aug. 7. If you know families with school-age children (K-12) in need of back-to-school supplies, please have them call (843) 438-3247 to set up an appointment to register (registration is mandatory).
There will be a volunteer meeting Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. Contact Sheila at hopeinaday@gmail.com.
CAP’s Anniversary
CAP (Churches Assisting People) invites you to join in a community celebration of its 35th Anniversary of helping needy people in our area. This will take place Sept. 18 from noon-4 p.m. at Thompson Farm, 100 Brickyard Plantation in Conway.
This is a free event to thank the churches and the community for their support and prayers for the past 35 years. (You must sign up on Eventbrite.)
There will be food, a petting zoo, corn maze, cakewalk, entertainment and a special guest. Don’t miss it. But also continue to support and pray for the ministry of CAP. Phone (843) 488-2277.
Praying and Helping!
Many things are starting to get back to “normal” after a year and a half of “pandemic life”. But two things are still necessary, necessary in good times and bad times…prayer and giving!
I Thessalonians 5:17 encourages God’s people to “Pray without ceasing.” Prayer is vital at all times and in all places. Prayer is not trying to change God’s mind, but it is molding my mind and will to His.
Prayer is thanksgiving; prayer is intercessory; prayer is requesting what is needed for ourselves and others. And God hears the prayers of His people and answers them.
■ Continue to pray for our nation, for hatred and violence to end. Pray for our leaders (at all levels of government), first to come to Christ as Savior and Lord and then to rule according to God’s laws.
■ Pray for the church in America to stand strong and preach the entire Bible, not just the parts that people want to hear. Pray for repentance among God’s people; if revival is to come, it must begin there. And pray for the church universal and especially the persecuted church. The church is the only light in a dark world.
■ Pray for our schools, our homes and our families. As vicious and evil philosophies invade, educators and parents must stand up and teach children the truth.
■ Pray for the elderly, the sick, the infirm and the needy. And pray for each other.
Then put feet to your prayers by giving to those who have needs for food, for the basics of life. The list of problems and difficulties is endless as are the needs. We cannot meet every need, but as the Lord leads, let us meet the ones that we can. Mother Tereas said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can all do small things with great love.”
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ The Catholic Church of St. James the Younger, 1071 Academy Drive, will have VBS Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for ages 6-12. Enjoy prayer and reflection, crafts and end the day with a field day! Contact Suzanne at (843) 347-5158 or visit www.stjamesconway.org.
■ First Baptist Church of Conway, 603 Elm St., will have VBS July 26-29 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Phone (843) 248-4067.
■ Anchor Baptist Church, 3300 Highway 50 in Little River, invites all children age 4-12 to its Community VBS. Enjoy free meals, games, Bible lessons, competition, crafts, prizes and more! The theme is “The Big Top Secret”. VBS will be held Aug. 2-5 from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Call the church at (843) 399-4466 or visit www.anchorbaptist.church/vbs.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, invites boys and girls ages pre-k thru grade 6 to VBS, Aug. 2-5, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The King’s Court”. Go to www.bbcofconway.org or phone (843) 369-7729. See you there!
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church, and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Please help as you are able. Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Help4Kids will have its annual Holy Lamb BBQ Fundraiser Aug. 28 at 2541 Forestbrook Road in Myrtle Beach. This event provides new shoes and socks
for children as they go back to school. Help is needed before the event date and on the day.
Anyone who is willing to help should contact Help4Kids.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well By The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: The Deep Dive, questions and answers live-streamed; you may submit questions about God, the Bible, the Christian life, spiritual things and so on. All honest, respectful questions are welcome! Add your questions to the queue by submitting them to deacondebhamilton@gmail.com. Then tune in to The Deep Dive on Facebook Live every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Go to The Well By The Sea’s Facebook page and click “Like”. You will be notified when the show starts.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-Person Bible Study/Discussion Group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit”, on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
In-Person (or Zoom) Weekly Bereavement/Loss Support Group, every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-Person Hangout for Young Adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com for information.
■ Fr. Anthony Montesinos Columbiettes Auxiliary #5086 of St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Ave. N is looking for crafters for its Holiday Bazaar to be held Nov. 13 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Life Center. Phone (908) 938-1433 or email patriciamartelli57@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry is located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ad Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The Pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Phone (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea; 406-65th Ave. North: Services (Zoom and Temple) Friday 6 p.m., Shabbat 10 a.m. (Note: Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or physical distancing. According to the CDC, as of May 13, fully-vaccinated people can resume activities without a mask or distancing except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
Call (843) 449-5552. Masks if you choose.
Education classes are now on “Summer Vacation”.
Coming in September: Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot
Call the Temple at (843) 449-5552; website www.mbsynagogue.org.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM Prayer Meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out, browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
