I busily bumped along from task-to-task finding the same problem everywhere I went: nobody moved at my pace according to my preferred program. First, there was a doctor’s appointment where I sat alone in an overflow room due to an overcrowded waiting area.
Second, there was the line for the drive-thru teller at the bank that felt like a gridlocked intersection in a major city.
Finally, there were several unexpected interactions with others that popped up along the way in random places, causing me to question whether I needed to trim my to-do list for the day after all. With all transparency, my attitude was deteriorating by the second. I was busy with important things to accomplish before I could successfully lay my head down again on my pillow that night.
Perhaps you can commiserate. Have you ever felt the tug of your predetermined schedule as you bump into someone outside of your routine? Maybe you planned an early arrival to accomplish outlying tasks on your agenda, only to be met by a road crew and a detour sign, a traffic-fueled slowdown on the highway, an accident, or a blowout. Life is busy. Days are full.
Our moments quickly turn from minutes, to months. Interruptions are often unwelcome as we seek to satisfy the schedules to which we sync and shackle our lives.
During this season of Lent, as I have been turned to the Scriptures in repentance, one of the greatest idols in my life is often my schedule. To leave boxes unchecked, to-dos uncrossed, often translates to an unnecessary sense of failure in my life. It is frustrating.
This inability to live productive days cripples and constrains me, dries me up and saps my joy. And yet, if we are not careful, this is what we reduce the Christian life to: a list of boxes to be checked off, day-by-day. It is all too simple to sit back and watch as the seasons fill up and get spent and miss the beautiful journey Jesus has called us to walk by grace through faith in him.
As I consider this idol in my life through the lens of the Scriptures, I have to ask myself: What does success in God’s kingdom look like? After all, a schedule is a wonderful tool to help me structure each season of life. God’s people throughout history have been people of patterns and rhythms, marking seasons with fasts and then feasts and festivals. And yet, the mere external keeping of the festivals in itself was not God’s desire for his people. God’s heart has always been to capture the heart of his own by grace through faith. Therein do we find the antidote for any idol, the cure for any misaligned attitude, God’s heartbeat for his people’s success: faithfulness flowing from grace.
There is the rub, friends. Do you have idols in your life? Maybe it is not a schedule or agenda, but rather a relationship with an individual or with work. Perhaps you have made an idol of your home, vehicle, or education. Idols are always a distortion of people and places and practices that God intends for good. When we distort that which is temporary and put it in the place of our ultimate allegiance and affection, into a place of worship, we will always feel frustrated when things fall apart. God, in his sovereign kindness often allows things to crumble so that we find fulfillment and satisfaction only when we come to him through faith in Jesus, a faith only available according to his grace.
We all face unanticipated moments and seasons. We all will feel the pinch of a timetable turned upside down, a schedule set aside, an interaction unplanned. However, in the rush of life, may we feel the holy and faithful pace at which God moves, often a pace much slower than we would desire. May we learn to schedule our moments repentantly according to his watch, asking for his guidance and submitting to his direction. May we rest in the knowledge that there are no setbacks in God’s economy. There are no accidents or coincidences. There are no unintended side effects. Paul explained this reality to the believers in Rome when he said, “All things work together for good to them who love God and are called according to his purposes” (Rom 8:28). The understood agent of that working is God himself, accomplishing his purposes on behalf of those who come to him by grace alone through faith alone in Christ alone. I pray that you would find him faithful, satisfying, and worthy of your wonder and worship. It is only then that our dissatisfying idols crumble and we see that success in God’s sight is simply living by faith in him in every season.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway, will hold its Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament March 12. The gym opens at 8:30 a.m. and play begins at 9 a.m. sharp. There will be a free lunch. Call Lee McCormick at (843) 340-2817 or Dave Rickert at (843) 248-3488.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway will hold Lenten Organ Meditations March 16, 23 and 30 and April 6 at noon.
Laura Candler-White, Randy Page, Mary Moller and Billy Fallaw will be the organists.
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church, 4725 U.S. 501 W. (Landmark and U.S. 501), Conway will host children for an Easter event April 9, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Please join them for “Hop and Stop” treats and the Easter story!
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church will hold Parents Night Out, every third Thursday, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Parents are invited to drop off their children for dinner and activities!
Brown Swamp is also planning an Easter event for children April 9, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. You’re invited to join them for “Hop and Stop”. There will be treats plus the Easter story!
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ The Catholic Community at Carolina Forest (at Seton School, 1300 Carolina Forest Blvd.) will host a Fish Fry on the Fridays of Lent before and after the Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m.
Each meal will include a piece of fish, hushpuppies, fries and a roll. Drinks will include bottled water, sweat tea and coffee. Cost is $7 per dinner. Tickets will be sold in advance after all the Masses by the Knights of Columbus, and there may be a limited number of tickets that any one person will be allowed to purchase at the event.
Mass times can be found at the website Catholic Community at Carolina Forest.
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ Grand Strand Community Church will hold its Second Annual Blessing of the Bikes, May 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Join them for hamburgers, hot dogs and free drinks. In addition, local vendors will be present, along with the GSCC prayer tent, music and a prayer of blessing at 12:30 p.m. Call (843) 650-3878.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
The Well by the Sea will also hold Stations of the Cross every Friday at 6 p.m. during Lent which includes March 11, 18, 25 and April 1 and 8.
There will also be a Good Friday service April 15 at the Market Common at 5:45 p.m. at Deville & Nevers Street.
The procession will begin at 6 p.m. with stops at several places along the way to recite the Stations as they make their way to Grand Park. Everyone is invited.
The Well by the Sea will host a Spring Fling Craft Fair, April 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 211 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach.
There will be all kinds of crafts, especially Easter crafts and basket fillers. Homemade baked goods, hot dogs and hamburgers off the grill will be available for sale. There will also be a plant sale and visitors will be offered the chance to win several prizes. Come enjoy the beautiful spring weather. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Upcoming dates are March 19, April 16 and May 21.
There is no cost.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
Vayikra, March 12
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Advanced Hebrew
Education Wednesday
12:45-1:45 p.m.
Adult Education
2 p.m.-3 p.m., Rosen Center or Zoom
Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin
Current events, videos and discussion
Purim Service & Celebration will be held March 16 at 7 p.m. Megillah, graggers, hamantashen. Prizes for best costumes.
Temple Emanu-El Community Passover Seder will be held April 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dunes Club, 9000 North Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Seder will be led by Rabbi Avi. There will be a Kosher dinner with a buffet menu. Cost is $60 for Temple members and $75 for nonmembers. Children 4-12 are $30, under 4 are free.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: canned chicken and canned tuna
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
Book Club will meet March 14 at 11 a.m. in the Rosen Center. The book to be discussed is Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy. Call (843) 592-9913.
Violins of Hope SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center at 3302 Robert M. Parkway, Myrtle Beach, 29572.
Go to https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc for tickets.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
COMING SOON!
The Myrtle Beach Biblestore Outlet will open soon at the Market South Plaza, 3800-3802 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, across from the Myrtle Beach State Park. This will be the third Biblestore Outlet in South Carolina. The others are in Florence and Lexington. The Biblestore Outlets sell Bibles plus $1, $3 and $5 books, including Christian bestsellers, devotionals, children’s books and Bible studies. Kenneth Jones, who is now the manager at the Lexington store, will manage the Myrtle Beach store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.