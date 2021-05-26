“I watched the flag pass by one day; it fluttered in the breeze. A young Marine saluted it, and then he stood at ease. I looked at him in uniform, so young, so tall, so proud; with hair cut square and eyes alert, he’d stand out in any crowd.
“I thought how many men like him had fallen through the years. How many died on foreign soil? How many mothers’ tears? How many pilots’ planes shot down? How many died at sea? How many foxholes were soldiers’ graves? No, freedom isn’t free.
“I heard the sound of Taps one night when everything was still. I listened to the bugler play and felt a sudden chill.
“I wondered just how many times that Taps had meant ‘Amen, when a flag had draped a coffin of a brother or a friend. I thought of all the children, of the mothers and the wives; of fathers, sons and husbands with interrupted lives. I thought about a graveyard at the bottom of the sea, of unmarked graves at Arlington. NO, FREEDOM ISN’T FREE!” (CDR Kelly Strong, USCG ret.)
Next Monday is Memorial Day, to me one of the most “sacred” days in our calendar.
It is a day especially set aside to remember and honor all of those brave uniformed men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation and our people. I’m afraid that in this day and age of “me-ism”, too many of us don’t give a thought to those who died so that we might live as we do. The numbers are staggering!
Civil War, 620,000; World War II, 405, 359; World War I, 116,516; Vietnam, 58,209; Korea, 36,516; Revolutionary War, 25,000; War of 1812, 20,000; Mexican-American War, 13,283; War on Terror (2001-present), more than 7,100; Spanish-American War, 2,446; Gulf War, 258.
But these are not just numbers; each one was a member of our Armed Forces, men and women who gave their all for America. They were husbands and wives; they were sons and daughters; they were brothers and sisters; they were grandparents, grandchildren, aunts/uncles, nieces or nephews; they were friends. They each had much to live for; but they each died for what they believed in.
There is probably no one reading today’s column that hasn’t had a family member or the member of a friend’s family die in combat. My father came back alive from the Philippines in World War II, with a Purple Heart and shrapnel in his leg he carried until the day he died. His older brother died in the invasion of Enzio. And each of you could tell a similar story.
Let’s make this Memorial Day a special day. Let’s really honor those who gave their lives for us. Let’s thank them and their families for their sacrifice. Let’s pray for our veterans who are still with us, many suffering physical and mental problems; and let’s pray for their families. And let’s all be much in prayer for the many men and women who are wearing the uniform today (and their families), standing between us the who knows what!
But you know, as you go to Normandy today or other American cemeteries in foreign lands, as you visit Arlington National Cemetery or other national cemeteries, you find a noticeable shaking of the earth. This is not an earthquake. This is caused by our honored dead turning over in their graves.
They see the America they loved and fought for dissolving before their eyes, politically, economically, morally and spiritually. They see us succumbing to the same forces of socialism, communism and other evil-isms they fought to protect us from.
They are entombed in cemeteries with men and women of different skin colors, cultures, religions and they fought to allow all of those the right to live free. But today they see the hate and the violence of American against American.
They gave their lives to ensure our nation would have freedom of religion and freedom to speak freely. But they see those “rights” eroding and instead see the folly of political correctness, the thin skin of those who are always upset and seeking things to be incensed by. They see Christianity and other religions marginalized and houses of worship burned.
And these men and women died to give life to their nation. And today they see the holocaust against our unborn children, against the elderly and handicapped and all others that anyone doesn’t think has worth or value that makes their lives sustainable.
They went all over the world, lived in unimaginably hard and dangerous circumstances and gave their “last full measure of devotion” thinking of others instead of themselves, and today they see a nation of selfish, materialistic, brats (of all ages). And they turn in their graves.
Let’s remember these brave men and women and their families and let’s commit ourselves to give our lives to protect the America of our forefathers, that “one nation under God”, that “shining city on a hill”. Freedom has never been free; it still is costly today. Are we willing to pay the cost or to settle for some cheap, flimsy imitation of the real thing?
A tribute to those men and women who gave all on this Memorial Day, 2021:
“I saw her from a distance as she walked up to the wall. In her hands she held some flowers as her tears began to fall. Then she took out pen and paper as to trace her memories, and she looked up to heaven and the words she said were these:
“She said, ‘Lord, my boy was special, and he meant so much to me. And oh, I’d love to see him just one more time. You see, all I have are the memories and the moments to recall, so Lord could you tell him, he’s more than a name on a wall.’
“She said, ‘He really missed the family and being home on Christmas day; and he died for God and Country in a place so far away. I remember just a little boy playing war since he was three; but Lord this time I know, he’s not coming home to me.’
“And she said, ‘Lord, my boy was special, and he meant so much to me. And oh, I’ve love to see him, but I know it just can’t be. So, I thank You for my memories and the moments to recall. But Lord, could you tell him…HE’S MORE THAN A NAME ON A WALL’!”
(Written by Jimmy Fortune and John M.V. Rimel and sung by the Statler Brothers)
CEF Golf Tournament
Child Evangelism Fellowship will hold its 12th Annual Golf Tournament June 5. Tee time is 8:30 a.m. This tournament is held in memory of Mike Ward and will be held at the Tradition Golf Club, 1027 Willbrook Road in Pawleys Island. Breakfast and lunch are provided.
This tournament supports the after-school Good News Clubs, ministering to more than 2,000 students per year.
Register early; the event is expected to fill up fast. And if you cannot play, you can still be a sponsor or donate a gift. To register, donate or get more information phone (843) 365-4233 or go online to www.cefgpd.org. You play; the children “win”.
Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament
The Knights of Columbus Ninth Annual Invitation Charity Golf Tournament will be held on June 19 at Wachesaw Plantation East. Register at 7 a.m. and tee off at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch are provided.
This is a Captain’s Choice Scramble format with team prizes and Top Twosome Teams of mixed couples, ladies twosome, father and son or daughter. There is also a Hole-in-One Contest with a brand-new car prize (from Hadwin-White).
Call Vin Vecchio at (845) 222-9681 or e-mail VincentVecchio40@gmail.com.
The Socastee Pantry
Larry Nowak, president of Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand is pleased to announce the opening of The Socastee Pantry on June 1. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The Socastee Pantry will be chaired by Larry Simmons and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Phone (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
Day of Prayer and Appreciation
The American Family Association has designated June 13 as a Day of Prayer and Appreciation for Law Enforcement. With all the negativity and malice toward those who bravely serve and protect our families, it is important that citizens encourage those who “wear the badge”
Remember, law enforcement officers deserve our respect and appreciation. Too many times they are taken for granted. Without effective law enforcement, there would be no law and order and chaos and anarchy would prevail.
On this special day (and every day) let these men and women know they are appreciated and prayed for. For more information on what you and your church can do on that day, go to the AFA website.
Helping Help4Kids
As the school year ends and summer nears, Help4Kids is still busy providing meals for hundreds of hungry children in our area. You, your church group or civic organization can help.
The group needs bologna/cheese sandwiches or hot dogs/rolls (no condiments, please); make the sandwiches and put them back in the bread bag.
Also needed are: hot dogs and rolls, bologna, cheese, Kool-Aid, mustard, ketchup and mayo, snacks (chips, cookies, apples), Little Debbie Snacks, Pop Tarts and breakfast foods, peanut butter, jelly. Also, can you provide flip-flops (all sizes), outdoor games and balls, cash donations, gift cards? The needs are great, but we are many! Let’s all chip in to help.
Help4Kids is located at 2523 Forestbrook Road in Myrtle Beach. Phone them at (843) 651-4310.
God’s hands and feet to meet needs as you can.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ To celebrate Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer, Westminster Church is inviting everyone to a free neighborhood cookout Saturday, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
The church is located across from Collins Park at 1619 Parkview Road, Conway.
There will be food, live country music, games for children and an inflatable slide.
Go to www.westminsterconway.com.
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church will have a Family Day Cookout and fundraiser June 12 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Enjoy food, fun and games. Menu: two hot dogs or one hamburger plus chips, drink and dessert for only $5. Everyone is invited. The church is located at 4725 U.S. 501.
■ Mark your calendar. The renowned King’s Brass will be in concert at Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, on June 30 at 7 p.m. The group will be playing a medley of patriotic and sacred music and everyone is welcome. There is no cost, but an offering will be accepted. Phone (843) 369-7729.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Please help as you are able. Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ The Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach, will host a Memorial Day Service Sunday.
The event will include special presentations, speakers and patriotic music. All branches of the service will be honored. The Carolina Forest Color Guard will present the colors.
Coastal Carolina Shields Pipes and Drums will be there. The special speaker at 8:30 a.m. will be Col. Bob Brand, ret., and Horry County Police Chief Joseph R. Hill at 11 a.m.
The church invites all veterans, friends, family and neighbors!
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well By The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road: In-Person Bible Study/Discussion Group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit”, on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
In-Person (or Zoom) Weekly Bereavement/Loss Support Group, every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-Person Hangout for Young Adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea; 406 65th Ave. North: Services (Zoom and Temple) Friday 6 p.m., Shabbat 10 a.m. (Masks required!)
Education classes are now on “Summer Vacation”.
Phone (843) 449-5552; website www.mbsynagogue.org.
■ The next New Beginnings drive-thru food distributions will be held June 19 and July 17 at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Cars can begin lining up at 7 a.m. and the distribution begins at 8 a.m.
Please bring your ID if you have one. Food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, one per household represented with a maximum of two per car. There is no cost. This is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and Low Country Food Bank. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Attend Grace Summit on the Beach June 24-27 at 1501 S. Ocean Blvd. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
