This weekend marks the most important days of all human history, and indeed, the midpoint of eternity! Everything in eternity past looked forward to these days and everything in eternity future looks back on it. It is only because of what occurred in Jerusalem over these days that there is any hope, joy or peace at all in this universe we live in!
In my “sanctified imagination”, I can see Satan and all of hell gloating, and if celebration is possible in hell, I can see a three-day “party”. After all, Jesus Christ, God’s Son and God Himself, had died on the cross. Satan had been there to implore the crowd to cry out “Crucify Him”. He had prodded Judas’ betrayal and Pilate’s sentence. And he had been in the crowd mocking and taunting the dying Man.
And then how he laughed when Jesus cried out “It is finished” and “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit”. And then it was over. Satan had won. The 4,000-year war to foil God’s plan to redeem mankind was over and now every man, woman and child would be eternally Satan’s.
One day, two days and then on the beginning of the third day, the stone was still in place in front of the tomb and the body lay enshrouded inside. All heaven was silent. Earth was dark and the followers of the one who dared to call Himself God sat in hopeless gloom.
Then suddenly, a demon who had been watching the events in Jerusalem burst into the throne room of hell and declared: “He’s alive! The Christ has come back to life again! The tomb is empty.” And Satan’s blood ran cold as the knowledge of utter doom flooded again the realm of hell. What he should have known had happened. And he knew it was all over! He was a defeated foe, once and for all eternity. Christ had won! Death, hell and Satan were vanquished forever!
Paul put it this way: “Moreover, brethren, I declare to you the gospel which I preached to you, which also you received and in which you stand, by which also you are saved, if you hold fast that word which I preached to you, unless you believed in vain.
“For I delivered to you first of all that which I also received that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures.
“And that He was seen by Cephas, then by the twelve. After that He was seen by more than five hundred brethren at once, of whom the greater part remains to the present, but some have fallen asleep. After that He was seen by James, then by all the apostles. Then last of all He was seen by me also…
“…And if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is vain and your faith is also empty…for if the dead do not rise, then Christ is not risen. And if Christ is not risen, your faith is futile, you are still in your sins! Then also those who have fallen asleep in Christ have perished.
“If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men the most pitiable. Bus now is Christ risen…Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is your sting? O hell, where is your victory?...But thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (from I Corinthians 15)
“That I may know Him and the power of His resurrection, and the fellowship of His sufferings, being conformed to His death, if by any means I may attain to the resurrection from the dead.” (Philippians 3:10-11)
“In Christ alone my hope is found; He is my Light, my Strength, my Song; the Cornerstone, this solid Ground, firm through the fiercest drought and storm. What heights of love, what depths of peace, when fears are stilled, when strivings cease! My Comforter, my All in All, here in the love of Christ I stand.
“In Christ alone! Who took on flesh, fullness of God in helpless Babe! This Gift of love and righteousness, scorned by the ones He came to save! Till on that cross as Jesus died, the wrath of God was satisfied, for every sin on Him was laid; here in the death of Christ I live.
“There in the ground His body lay, Light of the world by darkness slain. Then bursting forth in glorious day, up from the grave He rose again! And as He stands in victory, sin’s curse has lost its grip on me; for I am His and He is mine, bought with the precious blood of Christ.
“No guilt in life, no fear in death, this is the power of Christ in me. From life’s first cry to final breath, Jesus commands my destiny. No power of hell, no scheme of man, can ever pluck me from His hand; till He returns or calls me home, here in the power of Christ I’ll stand!”
(Stuart Townend and Keith Getty)
Spring to Life Gala
Dedicated to saving the lives of our most vulnerable yet precious “natural resources”, our unborn boys and girls, and aiding parents in crisis situations, Coastline Women’s Center is one of the most important and essential organizations on the Grand Strand.
This year’s Spring To Life Gala will be an online fundraiser and will be held April 20, beginning at 7 p.m.
This year’s theme is Abiding in All Circumstances drawn around John 1:4 “In Him was life and that life was the light of all mankind.” The guest speaker will be Rebekah Hagen with her beautiful story of redemption and second chances as she shared her own abortion pill reversal story.
Watch at home or host a number of folks in your home or church, but be a part of this wonderful evening. Phone (864) 982-4124, email jeannie@coastlinewomenscenter.org or go online to www.coastlinewomenscenter.org. And make Coastline and all they do a daily part of your prayer life!
Help4Kids Needs Help!
One of the busiest and most important groups in the Grand Strand is Help4Kids, still trying to supply food for schools and needy families. Currently its food supply is diminished and needs our help to be replenished. And they’re holding their Easter food drive.
Current needs include: canned or fresh hams, fresh or instant potatoes, rice, mac & cheese, pasta and sauces, dried beans, canned meats, canned pastas (they can use 3,000 per week!), pancake mix and syrup, bagged apples and oranges, Easter candy and more. They can also use food gift cards, cash and checks to purchase foods. Help4Kids is located at 2523 Forestbrook Road in Myrtle Beach. Phone (843) 651-4310. Please help as you are able!
The Best Place to Be: On Our Knees!
The Bible encourages God’s people to “Pray without ceasing” (I Thessalonians 5:17), “pray always with all prayer and supplication” (Ephesians 6:17), and the exhortation from Paul to Timothy (I Timothy 2:8) that “men (and women and children too) pray everywhere.”
I’m sure your church, like mine, has a long prayer list and I’m sure you have your own personal prayer list, too. Here are some things that we, as God’s church, can and should be praying about daily:
■ Pray for our leaders, at all levels and right now, our elected incumbents and newly-elected leaders, that they will lead wisely and seek God’s wisdom and will in their new positions of authority
■ Pray for the church in America and the church around the world (especially the persecuted church). In the increasing darkness of sin, the church is the light and if we’re willing to be the light, then darkness cannot extinguish God’s truth!
■ Pray for our nation that we will return to a time of mutual respect for each other, of love, real toleration and, as the Bible tells us, “accepting and bearing with” one another. Pray that the hate, the violence, the malice will end.
■ Pray that we’ll all respect life as a gift from God who alone has the right and power to begin and end it. Pray that we’ll realize that all life matters from conception until natural death.
■ Pray for our homes and families that love between parents and parents and children will be the “rule of the day” and that families will follow God’s pattern to be the solid basic building block of society.
■ Pray for our schools (all levels), students, teachers, administrators and service personnel. These are incredibly difficult days in education.
■ Pray for the sick, the infirm, the elderly, the needy and be willing to be God’s hands and feet to meet needs as you can.
■ Pray for each other. Each week as I share prayer requests at church, I ask our folks to look around and tell them everyone they see needs prayer. But we have a great God who can hear every prayer.
Your Help is Making a Difference!
The ongoing Covid-19 “pandemic”. The “flu season”. Financial upheaval caused by the current situation. Storm devastation. Wildfire destruction. The list of difficulties and problems seems never-ending.
It seems that each day we add to this list! What can we do? Inventory what you have. Do you have more than enough? (Be honest, God has given to most of us abundantly!) If you do, someone has said that God gives that so you can share with others.
Share your resources (food, clothing), your time, your monetary resources with others. And you don’t have to look far to find the needy or good faithful organizations that are ministering to them. Open your hands and your heart to others! You’ll be blessed as you bless. Mother Teresa said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can all do small things with great love.”
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Easter at St. Paul’s Church, 710 Main St., Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m. Foot Washing, Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar; Good Friday, 12 p.m. Service with Holy Communion; and 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross.
Holy Saturday, 3 p.m. service (online only); Easter Sunday, 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Services; 9 a.m. Children’s Service; 9:30 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt (babies-fifth grade). Phone (843) 248-4706.
■ The Catholic Church of St. James the Younger, 1071 Academy Drive, will have the Stations of the Cross each Friday during Lent at 6 p.m. followed by the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Phone (843) 347-5168.
Services for Easter include: Holy Thursday, 5 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper (English, live streaming); 7:30 p.m. Misa de la Cena del Senor (Spanish, live streaming); 9 p.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the Parish Hall Repository.
Good Friday: noon, Stations of the Cross (English, live streaming); 12:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Passion (English, live streaming); 3 p.m. Pasion y Via Cruis in Espanol (live streaming);
Saturday: 11 a.m. Procession of the Sorrowful Mother; noon: Blessing of the Easter Baskets (food); 12:30 p.m.: Easter Egg Hunt behind Founders Center.
The Resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ (all Masses will be held in the church with overflow to the Founders Center): Saturday 8 p.m. The Great Vigil and First Mass of Easter in the church (with live streaming); please bring bells from home to ring at the Gloria.
Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. Mass in English; 9 a.m. Mass in English (live streaming); 11 a.m. in Spanish; 1 p.m. Mass in Spanish (live streaming).
■ Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501 East, Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday Services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Phone (843) 347-4914.
■ You are cordially invited to join Waccamaw WMU in celebrating 112 years of missions at its 2021 Spring Meeting, A Relentless Pursuit on April 5 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (registration opens at 6 p.m.) at Conway First Baptist Church, 602 Elm St.
The purpose of this meeting is to celebrate missions, increase awareness of Southern Baptist missions emphases and goals, strengthen fellowship and conduct WMU association business. Please park in the Elm Street/Sixth Avenue Parking lot; enter the sanctuary via the handicap entrance on the side of the church. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask. Pick up a program at the registration table (complete registration card after being seated) and place registration cards and offerings in envelopes to be collected after the hymn.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Please help as you are able. Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, invites you to its 31st Journey to Jerusalem April 1 and 2 beginning at 7:30 p.m. (golf carts available).
The church will also have an Easter Sunrise Service at Hurl Rock Park. Meet at the park at 6:30 a.m. and remember the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. Phone 843-236-1121.
■ St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Hwy., will offer the following Holy Week services in person and live stream (on Facebook):
Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.; Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday, in person worship at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. (Live stream at 9:45 a.m.). Come and celebrate the Resurrection at St. Philip. Contact the church office at (843) 449-5345 or saintphilip29572@aol.com.
■ Grand Strand Baptist Church, 350 Hospitality Lane. Easter Sunrise Service 6:45 a.m. on the beach at Second Avenue North Pier. Services at the Church: 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Social distancing encouraged). Phone (843) 236-2233 or go to www.grandstrandbaptist.com.
■ Easter at First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway: Maundy Thursday: 6 p.m. Early Sabbath (Wilkes Hall); 7:30 p.m. (Sanctuary). Good Friday Hour of Meditation and Music; noon (Sanctuary) with organ music by Denise Cromer.
Easter Sunday: Sunrise Service 7 a.m. outside behind Wilkes Hall; Traditional Service: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Phone (843) 448-4496 on go online to www.myrtlebeachpresbyterianchurch. org.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea; 406 65th Ave. North: Services (Zoom and Temple) Friday 6 p.m., Shabbat 10 a.m. (Masks required!)
Education classes: Wednesday Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m. (via Zoom); Adult Education 2 p.m.-3 p.m. (via Zoom) (Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin); Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. in the Rosen Center.
Call the Temple at (843) 449-5552; website www.mbsynagogue.org.
■ The next New Beginnings drive-thru food distribution will be held April 17 from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Cars can begin lining up at 7 a.m. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM Prayer Meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
