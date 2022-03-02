A popular ghost story says people who walk backwards around a grave marker at All Saints Parish 13 times will see the spirit of Alice, a young girl who died of a broken heart.
They would be mistaken, as the following historical account of Alice will prove.
The late Catherine Lewis, writing in Vol. 24, No. 2 of the Independent Republic Quarterly, discovered that the legend of Alice is a blend of historical fact and folklore.
Alice Belin Flagg was the sister of Dr. Allard Belin Flagg.
Dr. Flagg inherited both Wachesaw Plantation on the Waccamaw River and The Hermitage on the marsh at Murrells Inlet from his father. Dr. Ebenezer Flagg.
Upon his father’s death in 1838, the younger Dr. Flagg became a father figure to Alice.
Legend has it that Alice fell in love with a man who did not have the social status enjoyed by the Flaggs.
The family considered how best to manage this unfortunate affair and decided to send Alice to a boarding school for young ladies in Charleston.
“Unhappy and forlorn, Alice pined away, longing for her young man,” wrote Mrs. Lewis.
However, she secretly wore a necklace that held a ring given by her beau.
That winter Alice fell sick and the school called for her brother. He decided it would be best to take her home to The Hermitage.
“In tending her, Dr. Flagg discovered the hidden ring, removed it from around the sick girl’s neck, and threw it into the marsh in front of the house,” wrote Mrs. Lewis. “In her delirium Alice missed her ring and called for help to find it. She begged everyone who approached her bedside to look for it.”
Weakened by fever and anguish, Alice died. She was laid out in a white ball gown and buried temporarily at The Hermitage. She was later interred at Cedar Hill Cemetery (Belin Methodist Church cemetery in Murrells Inlet).
It said that she returns to search for her ring and sometimes makes herself known in various ways, sometimes as a touch on the hand, sometimes as a presence, sometimes appearing in her ball gown.
Whether the legend is true, one thing is for certain.
She was not buried in the All Saints cemetery near Pawley’s Island, site of the famous Alice grave marker.
Records from All Saint’s suggest the marker is commemorative in nature.
Mrs. Lewis believed the marker was for another Alice Flagg.
In 1893, a tidal wave generated from a great hurricane drowned many members of the Flagg family, including “Little Alice Flagg.” It is she who is buried at All Saints.
Nevertheless the legend of Alice lives.
People still claim that circling the marker backwards 13 times and then lying on top of it will summon the ghost of Alice.
By the way, a third Alice Flagg lived from 1850 to 1935 and died a spinster!
