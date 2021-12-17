Years ago, sitting in a classroom at Dallas Seminary, my professor described an experience he had while touring the Holy Land.
During one of his many visits to the Judean countryside, his tour bus had pulled over for a stop, and he happened to look off to the horizon where a shepherd was leading his flock of sheep over a ridge. A closer study of the terrain revealed scores of small paths worn into the rugged hillside.
Intrigued, the professor inquired as to who the shepherd was and where he was going. The answer was simple enough. He was taking his path. His path? Yes. His path.
Every trail along the hillside that stitched together the patchwork of paths was a particular path for a particular people. Every family had their own, handed down over the centuries, perhaps even millennia. This shepherd knew the path well, as did the sheep. It was the path to the pasture, and the way back home.
As my family circles around our kitchen table this week, we light the third purple candle. Having lit the first two candles and considered the promises of God and his faithfulness to fulfill them in his time, we now light the “Shepherds’ Candle.” When we read the account of the birth of Jesus in Luke 2, we are told that the shepherds, having witnessed the dazzling choir of Heaven, rushed to find the words of the angels to be true, perhaps even abandoning their flocks, their livelihoods, in the wondrous scurry.
They left right away to prove God’s promises true. And when they found God’s word to be trustworthy, they left rejoicing, sharing the blessed truth with whomever they could.
Consider the shepherds with me. Theirs was not the noblest occupation in ancient times. They were often dirty, rugged individuals. They spent the majority of their days sleeping on the ground under the open sky, exposed to the elements.
Their lives revolved around moving, feeding, and defending a flock of senseless animals that often wandered from their care. How kind of the Lord that the message that his people had longed to hear for so long came first to these social outcasts, these vagabonds.
Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of the shepherd’s life, however, was the fact that his work was directly connected with the dirty endeavor of redemption. In the spring, when the buds were first blooming and the earth was waking from her winter slumber, the shepherds were preparing their flocks for the coming sacrifices of the Passover. Although we cannot be certain, perhaps these shepherds, just south of Jerusalem, were tending to the flocks intended for sacrifice.
Throughout the Scriptures, we see the ancient path of redemption. It is cut deep into the dirt of the hillside of history, a clear course from the Fall of humanity in Genesis 3 to the redeeming act of God’s love in the gospels, awaiting final fulfillment at Christ’s return. This Christmas, I invite you to consider that ancient path with me. It was a path the shepherds witnessed, the angels declared, and that Mary and Joseph held in their hands. It was the path Jesus knew eternally well and obediently followed, the path of suffering, and of great glory. In the same way that Jesus walked that path before his flock, so he calls us to follow him by grace through faith.
As we think of the good news, the gospel, that the angels joyously shared with the shepherds, I pray that we will find ourselves in the Christmas story this year. We are not the heroes. We are not the winners. We are the weak, helpless, recipients. Like the shepherds, we are the dingy outcasts of God’s glory, cut off from his promises, and wandering without a place to call home. In his grace, God does the unthinkable: he comes near.
Through Jesus, God touched the unclean world, calling to life those who had lived in the darkness of the shadow of death. The call of Christmas that the shepherds heard and followed and saw and shared stands true for us to receive today by grace alone through faith alone in Jesus Christ alone. I am thankful that we have a Good Shepherd who walked the path before us, the one called Immanuel, our “with-us God.” He walked the ancient path of redemption, his path, and calls us to joyfully follow in his steps. And while we follow, may we wonder with the shepherds:
What Child is this, who laid to rest,
On Mary's lap is sleeping?
Whom angels greet with anthems sweet,
While shepherds watch are keeping?
This, this is Christ, the King,
Whom shepherds guard and angels sing:
Haste, haste to bring Him laud,
The Babe, the Son of Mary!
Redemption always ends in worship.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Homewood Baptist Church, Hwy. 319, Conway invites everyone for Christmas Caroling on the Lawn, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.
Donuts and hot cocoa will be served.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its thrift store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach.
The Christian Church also has a busy calendar of holiday events.
Dec. 22 and 23, the church will offer its popular Journey to Bethlehem at 7 p.m. each night. Come experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem more than 2,000 year ago! Help spread the word of Jesus Birth!
On Dec. 24, there will be a Candlelight Service at 7 p.m.
A New Year’s Eve Service will be held Dec. 31 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Finger foods, fellowship and worship will usher in 2022!
Call (843) 236-1121.
■ The Myrtle Beach Christian Church thrift store is now open each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to come out to browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road: Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, The Deep Dive is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution, Drive-Thru will be held at Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m., at 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach. Call (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice for the community in need about this Holiday distribution.
Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
This enhanced holiday food distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Low Country Food Bank,
Cars begin to line up at 7 a.m. Hablamos Espanol.
■ Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, 406 65th Ave., North, Myrtle Beach, will hold upcoming Zoom and Temple services. Call (843) 449-5552 or go to www.mbsynagogue.org.
Vayechi
Dec. 18
FRIDAY, 6 p.m.
SHABBAT, 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.”
Adult Education
2 p.m.-3 p.m. Rosen Center or Zoom
Book: Jewish Literacy By Joseph Telushkin
Current events, videos & discussion
Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Monthly Book Club
Rosen Center, Call (843) 592-9913.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund
Open to all Jewish College students. Applications
available in the temple office. Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Violins of Hope, SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach High School Music and Arts Center, 3302 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. Go to https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc for tickets.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites everyone to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.