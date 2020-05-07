This coming Sunday is Mother’s Day, one of the most special “holidays” on our calendar. COVID-19 is not a reason to neglect your mother so here are some suggestions for honoring her: send her a dozen sanitized and sterilized roses; go stand in her front yard and in a loud voice let her know how much she means to you; buy a nice box of chocolates and sit down beside a large photo of Mother and video yourself eating the candy in her honor, then send the video to her; get in the car and actually take her through the drive-in at her favorite restaurant!
Mother was one of God’s greatest and most needed creations. God made Adam and a bit later said, “It’s not good for man to be alone; I will make a helper to complete him.” And God created Eve. Eve was not an afterthought. God did not decide after the fact that man needed a female partner, different yet complementary. God knew all along that He would create a woman who would become a mother and help make a family, the building block of all society. And when God created woman, He was having a very good day!
All of us have a mother, a biological mother and some have “stepmothers” or “adoptive mothers”, and/or “mothers-in-law” as well. Sadly some mothers don’t express “motherliness” as God intended. Some mothers abandon or abuse their children; some mothers kill their children often before they’re born. But even as terrible as those statistics are, the great majority of mothers are caring, loving, hard-working women doing the hardest and most necessary “job” ever conceived.
Read Proverbs 31, verses 10-31 and see all that a good wife and mother is to her family: she is industrious, thrifty, discerning, caring, compassionate, generous, and is the “power” behind her husband and children.” The writer says she is worth more than precious jewels and ends by saying she will be praised.
Most of us who are reading this today are saying “Amen”, that was my mother, or the one who mothered me! How would you describe your mother? If you could share with us today about her, what would you tell us? Many famous people have praised Mother.
Abraham Lincoln said, “I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.” And he also said, “All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”
Our first President, George Washington said, “My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual, and physical education I learned from her.”
Noted author Mark Twain said, “My mother had a slender, small body, but a large heart, a heart so large that everybody’s joys found welcome in it, and hospitable accommodation.”
Booker T. Washington noted, “If I have done anything in life worth attention, I feel sure that I inherited the disposition from my mother.”
Another of my favorite authors, Washington Irving said this, “A mother is the truest friend we have when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us, when adversity takes the place of prosperity, when friends desert us, when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.”
Singer/song writer Stevie Wonder said, “Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is the sweet flower of love.”
And basketball star Michael Jordan had this to say, “My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.”
And finally, President George W. Bush said this of his “famous” mother: “The bond between mothers and their children is one defined by love. As a mother’s prayers for her children are unending, so are the wisdom, grace, and strength they provide for her children.”
So Mom, Mother, Mommy, Mama -- you know who you are -- enjoy this day of celebration for you. No, you’re not perfect, but this world would be a far darker place without you. Happy Mother’s Day!
“Faith of our mothers, living still, in cradle song and bedtime prayer; in nursery lore and fireside love, thy presence still pervades the air.
“Faith of our mothers, loving faith, fount of our childhood’s trust and grace; oh, may thy consecration prove source of a finer, nobler race.
“Faith of our mothers, guiding faith, for youthful longing, youthful doubt; how blurred our vision, blind our way, thy providential care without.
“Faith of our mothers, Christian faith, in truth beyond our stumbling creeds; still serve the home and save the Church, and breathe Thy spirit through our deeds.
“Faith of our mothers, living faith; we will be true to thee till death.” (A.B. Patten)
Cancellations and Postponements
It would be impossible to list every cancellation and postponement in our faith community. Most of our churches and houses of worship will be canceling services, as least for the next few weeks. Many will offer online sermons, live streaming and so on. Be sure to check with your church for the decision of your church leadership.
We continue to list various events and services from local churches and faith organizations, unless I have received notice of cancellation. But please, before you go out to attend one, call someone to make sure it is still being held!
But don’t take a “vacation” from feeding your spirit: stay in the Word, stay in prayer, keep up with your church members via internet, phone or in small groups. Be available to help others as needed! And be ready to share the Good News of the Gospel of Christ as people are probably more willing to receive it!
Special Prayer and Thanksgiving
Let us continue to be in daily and constant prayer to the only One who can end this time of panic and Who is still on the Throne.
Pray to God for healing for those afflicted by the COVID-19 virus; pray for protection for those as yet unaffected; and pray for peace and comfort for families who have lost a loved one.
Let us continue to pray for wisdom and rational thought for our political leaders at all levels: national, state and local.
And let’s continue to offer thanks and pray for guidance and protection for all our health-care workers, our first responders (paramedics, fire men/women, police officers).
Remember, God hears and answers prayers!
HELP Help4Kids
Most readers would probably be surprised at the number of children who go hungry each day in Horry County. But working in schools and with kids, I know it’s a tragic reality. Many children rely on the school system for their meals and in the summer and during these uncertain times, other sources are necessary. One of those is Help4Kids BackPack Buddies.
With the loss of annual fundraisers and food drives, the local budget is down some $75,000. And along with food, this organization also provides clothing, diapers and so on.
Please consider making a donation to this worthwhile organization (they are tax deductible though that shouldn’t make a difference to us). You can make a donation through their website https://help4kidsssc.org or mail a check or cash to Help4Kids, 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Call (843) 651-4310.
The Group has canceled food drives scheduled in May, so you and I can also drop off food items to their location!
Coastline Women’s Center
I don’t think it was a coincidence that Coastline Women’s Center’s annual Gala was a virtual event held this past Thursday and just a week before Mother’s Day. All of the clients of Coastline are either mothers or fathers.
A woman becomes a biological mother at conception. If she carries and delivers the baby, if the baby is lost to miscarriage, or if the baby is killed in an abortion, the woman is still a mother. I once heard a young woman say to an older (wiser) one: “I’m going to be a mother.” To which the older woman replied, “No, you are already a mother.”
I appreciate the efforts of Coastline and the heart of love of all their employees and volunteers. The virtual Gala was very good and the testimonies of the women touched by the love of God and Coastline brought tears to my eyes. In this era of “disposable” everything, including children, we need to support Coastline and similar organizations that minister to the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the community.
If you didn’t get an opportunity to watch the Gala you can still make a donation at www.coastlinewomenscenter.org or send it by mail to P.O. Box 3325, Myrtle Beach SC 29578. Call (843) 488-9971. And we can all pray for this organization of love and life!
National Day of Prayer
Each year we are called to pray on the National Day of Prayer, the first Thursday of May. There has never been a time in recent history when prayer was more needed than today. Generally there are more than 50,000 prayer gatherings across the United States.
The spring prayer time was established in 1952 by Congress and President Harry Truman as a time “to turn to God in prayer and meditation”.
This year’s theme is Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth, and is based on Habakkuk 2:14.
“For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD as the waters cover the earth.”
The day is commemorated by people of all major religions and prayers are offered for all elected and appointed officials, the military, first responders, medical personnel, education, churches, friends and neighbors, and families.
During these uncertain times, I hope we will not neglect this day and will not let our fears keep us from somehow joining together in collective prayers.
The First Baptist Church of Georgetown will sponsor that city’s Prayer Time from noon-1 p.m. in the parking lot of the church (219 Cleland St.). Participants include Dr. Ted Sherrill, Bishop John Smith Jr., Ryan Marsh and Mayor Brendon Barber. Attendees are asked to remain in their cars during this service.
As other local prayer times are announced, we’ll try to communicate that to you.
Trip of A Lifetime
Wayne and Joy Brown are taking the “trip of a lifetime” and are inviting you to accompany them. This trip to the Holy Land and Germany will include the magnificent and world-famous Oberammergau Passion Play (put on every 10 years since the early 1600s). The trip will start July 23 and conclude Aug. 3.
This trip is all inclusive: air transportation from JFK (New York), breakfast and dinner daily, first class hotels, ground transportation, all entrance fees, taxes, tips and gratuities. It is truly going to be a “trip of a lifetime”.
To receive a descriptive brochure with complete itinerary and additional information, call or text the Browns at (843) 796-0397; you may email to Wayne@WayneandJoyBrown.com. Or request in writing at: Wayne and Joy Brown, P.O. Box 70777, Myrtle Beach SC 29572.
Upcoming Events
■ Springtime Jubilee, the old-time Gospel Conference for “mature and senior” adults held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center has been postponed until Aug. 17-19!
Musicians include Ricky Skaggs, the Booth Brothers, Karen Peck & New River, the New Speer Family and Gold City. Speakers include Johnny Hunt and Dr. Robert Jeffress. Go to jubileeconferences.com or phone 1-800-616-8863.
■ Rise Up! The Women of Joy 2020 Tour. Myrtle Beach Convention Center is also postponed and rescheduled for May 29-31. Enjoy Sheila Walsh, Mark Lowry, Chrystal Evans Hurst, Lisa Bevere, Michael W. Smith, Lysa Terkeurst and Charles Billingsley.
Register at the website: womenofjoy.org.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Mark on your calendars: in the will of the Lord, the annual Coastal Evangelism Conference will be held at Langston Baptist Church Aug. 5-7. More information as it becomes available.
■ Tilly Swamp Survivors of Suicide, a new faith-based support group for those having lost someone to suicide, meets the first and third Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the church: 4619 S.C. 90. Phone (803) 566-0702.
■ Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 504 Church St., and Stepnfaith Ministries will present Music Extravaganza 2020 in May and also the Battle of the Voices, a competition for soloists and choirs. Auditions and rehearsals are going on now. These will be led by Minister of Music Kenzie Carey, and you will want to participate. Winners will receive monetary prizes. Phone (843) 248-4900.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will distribute food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church, and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Ground Zero (and friends) are inviting you to a special live-streaming benefit for area youth Saturday. Rise Up Youth will be streamed twice on GZ Facebook and YouTube Channels, from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Enjoy Michael W. Smith, Andrew Palau, Greg Rowles, Russell & Kristi Johnson, Jason Roy and Brock Gill. There is no need to RSVP just tune in and be blessed!
■ Knitting Hearts Ministry will have a Prayer and Healing Conference May 16, hosted by Ignite Church, 4808 North Kinds Highway. The speaker will be Marsha Murphy and the event will begin with coffee and fellowship at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship and teaching.
Knitting Hearts Ministry does not charge for its events, but will accept a love offering.
■ St. Philip Lutheran Preschool is currently registering students for the 2020-21 school year for the 2, 3 and 4-year-old classes. Come join the fun! Contact the director, Jenn Loeswick, at stphilipppreschoolmb@gmail.com or look us up on Facebook: St. Philip Preschool-Myrtle Beach. The preschool is located at 6200 N. Kings Highway. Call (843) 449-4322 and they’ll get back to you.
■ Low Country Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries are sponsoring Drive-Thru Food Distributions at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Philip Gray Drive. Future dates include July 10, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
■ The New Beginnings food distribution will be held May 16 and June 20 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 16 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Mt. Olive Church, 1108 Carver St., invites you to a 14-week Strengthening Families Program, each Tuesday through June 9 at 6 p.m. Phone (803) 791-5513 or e-mail thodge@growinghomesse.com.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Ave. North and N. Kings Highway, invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.-noon,
On Wednesdays: Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Conversion, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.; Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting items for New Directions of Horry County, which provides shelter and meals for those in need. Please bring paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, diapers), bath towels, laundry soap, toothpaste and brushes, and cleaning supplies. We are continuing to collect new packages of children’s underwear and socks. Bring your donations to the Rosen Center and place in the basket provided by the front door. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated! Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund for Jewish Students (awarded each semester): applications in Temple Office.
Youth 12-16, the Jewish Historical Society of SC has a contest just for you: create an essay or media piece on the topic: My South Carolina Jewish History. Phone (843) 953-4930 or go to the website jhssc.org/contest.
■ Don’t miss the 12th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival has been rescheduled for Sept. 19. Sign up your team today.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
