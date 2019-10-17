“One day at a time with its failures and fears, with its hurts and mistakes, with its weakness and tears; with its portion of pain and its burden of care, one day at a time we must meet and must bear.
“One day at a time to be patient and strong; to be calm under trial and sweet under wrong. Then its toiling shall pass and its sorrow shall cease; it shall darken and die and the night shall bring peace.
“One day at a time, but the day is so long, and the heart is not brave, and the soul is not strong. O Thou merciful Christ, be Thou near all the way; give courage and patience and strength for the day.
“Swift cometh His answer, so clear and so sweet: ‘Yea, I will be with thee, thy troubles to meet; I will not forget thee, nor fail thee, nor grieve; I will not forsake thee; I will never leave.’
“Not yesterday’s load we are called on to bear, nor the morrow’s uncertain and shadowy care. Why should we look forward or back with dismay? Our needs, as our mercies, are but for the day.
“One day at a time, and the day is His day; He hath numbered its hours though they haste or delay. His grace is sufficient, we walk not alone; as the day, so the strength that He giveth His own.” (Annie Johnson Flint 1866-1932)
We live in a fast-paced and tension-driven world today. Nerves are constantly frayed, tempers short and patience worn thin. Surveys indicate that over half of employees are unhappy with their jobs, feel unappreciated or overloaded. This carries over to home, church and social interaction.
People are continually searching for answers and looking in all the wrong places. Material things, money, leisure, sensual escapades, virtual experiences, alcohol, drugs (prescription and illegal) are often used to try to numb the sense of hopelessness; these are all unsuccessful. We have forgotten God and have forgotten His promises and have forgotten to take life “one day at a time”.
By and large, most of us carry yesterday or last week’s, or last month’s baggage into today. Then we add to that the worries and burdens of what “may” occur tomorrow (looking at the “worst case scenario”). And we wonder why we can’t cope, why life is falling apart?
God promises His children strength for today. Yesterday is over; we can learn from it and try to keep from making the same mistakes, but we cannot relive it. And tomorrow isn’t here yet. None of us can see what will happen tomorrow, or even if we’ll have a tomorrow. Living a three-day life (yesterday, today and tomorrow) is sure to burden us down and make us unproductive in our business, our church, our family and our own spiritual life!
The Israelites were given manna each day, except for the Sabbath. When they tried to keep more than enough, it rotted! At Cana, there was wine for one wedding. The 5,000 were fed one meal. Peter got tax money from the fish’s mouth, but only for one payment. God’s promise to all of us is enough, enough for today!
Annie Johnson Flint’s poem, printed above, is a great reminder of how the Christian needs to live to enjoy the “abundant” life God promises. That abundant life is not untold wealth, but it is “enough to meet our basic needs”. That abundant life is not absolute health, but it is a promise that God walks with us through the doctor’s office, operating room, physical therapy and even the funeral home.
God, and only God, knows and sees our next minute, hour or day. He and only He has planned our steps and He and only He knows what we need for each day. And He and only He has promised to be with us each step of the way and provide for our needs on a daily basis. Listen to His Word:
“My flesh and my heart fail; but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” (Psalm 73:26)
“O Lord, be gracious unto us; we have waited for Thee; be Thou their arm every morning, our salvation also in the time of trouble.” (Isaiah 33:2)
“For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; while we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen; for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (II Corinthians 4:16-18)
“My grace is sufficient for thee; for My strength is made perfect in weakness.” (II Corinthians 12:9)
Babies and Bog
If you plan to attend the annual Great Loris Bog-off Saturday, be sure to stop by the Grand Strand Citizens for Life Booth. The booth is located at spot A6 on Main Street, just down from U.S. 701 if you come in from the east.
GSCL members and supporters will be there spreading the word that all live is precious! They’ll be handing out pro-life materials and will have fetal models on hand, a wonderful teaching tool, especially to show children what they looked like before birth.
So have some bog, stop by the GSCL booth and pray for the end of abortion soon!
Blood Drive: Well by the Sea
The Red Cross is in need of blood donations that dropped after Hurricane Dorian. If you are willing to be a blood donor, you will be able to do so on Oct. 21 from noon-5 p.m. at The Well by the Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road in Myrtle Beach (corner of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard). Contact Barbara Sterling at (843) 655-7105.
Salvation Army Needs YOU
The Salvation Army works 24/7/365 all around the world. At Christmas, there are a number of special ministries and you can help out.
We’ve all seen the familiar Red Kettles, manned by bell ringers, collecting donations throughout the community. You or your organization can help out by ringing that bell. This will take place beginning in November through Christmas Eve.
Angel Tree is designed to provide new clothing and toys for children in our community. The trees are decorated with “Angel tags” with a child’s name, age, gender and you purchase gifts for that child. What a great holiday family activity! Adopt an angel!
Last year more than 1,200 children received toys and clothes through Angel Tree. This year, the need may well be 1,500. If you can’t do an Angel Tree child, perhaps you can help with a Toy Drive, collecting new toys for needy children.
To see what you can do phone (843) 488-2769 or go online to www.tsahorry.org. And remember, need knows no season. Show the love of Christ to others all year long!
CEF Softball Tournament rescheduled
Child Evangelism Fellowship of the Greater Pee Dee had postponed its first Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament to benefit Good News Clubs until the fall of next year. Plan to be a part of this event!
NMB Christian Golf Tournament
North Myrtle Beach Christian School will host a golf tournament Nov. 16 at the Valley at Eastport Golf Club. Currently the school is seeking hole sponsors and players for the event. Sponsorships begin at $100; cost for playing is $70 per player or $320 for a team of four with two mulligans each.
The day includes breakfast, lunch and door prizes and will benefit the CPTO to support students and staff. Phone (843) 399-7181, e-mail to nmbcs96@sccoast.net or go online to www.nmbchristian.school.
Coastline welcomes Abby Johnson
Coastline Women’s Center is hosting An Evening With Abby Johnson. Abby is the author of the book Unplanned that brought about the movie of the same name. She is the brave young woman, former head of a Planned Parenthood “clinic”, who witnessed firsthand the horror of abortion and shone the light on the lies of the abortion industry.
This special time will be held Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at Christ United Church, Myrtle Beach. You won’t want to miss it. Tickets are available and, I believe, this event will sell out quickly (I already have mine). Call Coastline Women’s Center at (843) 877-9653, e-mail to jeannieandcartersmith@gmail.com, or go online to coastlinewomenscenter.org.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Dr. Ernie Perkins will be the guest speaker for Fall Revival services at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 4301 Red Bluff Road in Loris. The final service will be held today at 7 p.m. There will be speaking and singing each evening and you are invited. Phone (843) 756-6221.
(843) 365-6242.
■ Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 6907 S.C. 905, will have revival services Sunday through Oct. 23 with guest speaker Curtis Parker. Sunday services are at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Along with this the church will host a Bible Conference Monday through Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Ernie Perkins and Curtis Parker. Sonny Clardy will be providing special music for both. Phone (843) 957-5145.
■ Loris Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., invites you to Judgment House, a Christian alternative to Halloween and the “notorious haunted house”. Judgment House is a seven-scene walk-through drama, effectively presenting the gospel through a relevant and gripping story.
Bring your church youth and their unchurched friends to Loris on one of the following nights: Oct. 24 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 26 and 27 from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. The experience takes about an hour and groups of 25-30 enter every 20 minutes.
There is a suggested donation of $5 per person. Call (843) 877-2206 to make your reservations. Walk-ins are welcome through 10 p.m. each evening. Please, no children under the age of 8.
■ Advancing the Kingdom Church, 1672 S.C. 905, will have Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. There will be free candy, games, face painting and food. Please RSVP. Their site is advancingthekingdomchurch.org.
■ The Ladies Guild of St. James Catholic Church, 1071 Academy Drive, will have their annual Rummage Sale Nov. 1 and 2 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. This will be held in the Founders’ Center. Come, browse and buy. There’s something for everyone.
■ Don’t miss “Worship on the Waccamaw” at Riverfront Park on Nov. 2 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy Leading the Way, Cecily Hennigan, the Chosen and Blake Herron.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, will have Harvest Day Nov. 3. Come out to Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. then Morning Worship with special guest the Unity Quartet at 10 a.m. with a covered dish lunch at noon. Phone (843) 756-3450.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ You are invited to Timberfest, the Fall Festival of Timberlake Baptist Church, 9850 S.C. 707, Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. Enjoy arts and crafts, food, live music, bake sale, inflatables, kids’ activities and more. Event will be held rain or shine. Phone (843) 650-9509.
■ Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand will have its monthly New Beginnings Food Distribution Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at the Church of the Resurrection, 89-1 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. This includes free groceries, free lunch, social services information and a children’s craft table.
■ Holy Lamb Lutheran Church, 2541 Forestbrook Road, invites you to its Fall Festival Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Enjoy free games, crafts, face painting, bouncey slide, music and more. Hot dogs are $1 and there will be a small fee for t-shirts to decorate and bake sale items. Enjoy the pumpkin patch and take home your own pumpkin! Phone (843) 839-5331.
■ The Well by the Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road, invites you to its Fall Festival Oct. 26 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a big yard sale, bake sale, face painting, kid’s games, crafts and food (pulled pork, hot dogs, beans, soda). Interested crafters contact Charlotte soon at (215) 208-3508; spaces are limited. There is no rain date; rain will move the festival inside the building.
■ Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, 4499 U.S. 17 Bypass, invites you to its Fall Festival and Flea Market on Oct. 26 beginning at 8 a.m. Enjoy food, games, puzzles, books, household items and items of every kind! There will also be hot dogs and hamburgers. Phone (843) 357-0233.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Ave. North and N. Kings Highway, invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Sunday and Hebrew School, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
Oct. 23 and 30 Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.; Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
High Holidays Schedule:
Hosanna Rabbah Oct. 21
Shemini Atzeteret & Yizkor: Monday, 10 a.m.-noon; Simchat Torah Monday, 7 p.m.
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting canned goods and snack items to help both the Community Kitchen and Helping Hand. Place in the basket by the front door of the Rosen Center. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated. Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
Also collecting, during October, new socks and underwear for the children of Fostering Hope.
■ Greater Gordon Chapel Church, 4581 Old River Road in Murrells Inlet, will host a Benefit Gospel Program on behalf of Freddy and Gail Alston Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. All groups, choirs, soloists, dance ministries etc. are invited to participate. Phone the Rev. Aundry Evans at (843) 359-0470.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out, browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd. invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
