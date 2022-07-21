At what point will the American public draw a line in the sand and say “no more?”
I’m beginning to wonder if Americans will ever take a stand because they are afraid of being labeled racists or worse.
Recent interpretations by the U.S. Supreme Court of Title IX and Title VII laws designed to prevent discrimination based on gender have opened the door to locker rooms in schools throughout the nation.
Federal laws make it legal for a man, who thinks of himself as a woman, to enter a women’s lockerrom.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, one of the agencies charged with enforcing these regulations, recently issued a fact sheet about facility and bathroom access as it regards gender identity.
In essence, the fact sheet states that federal, state and local government employers cannot discriminate access to facilities based on gender, race, color national origin, religion and sexualy orientation.
The fact sheet specifically addresses transgender people who identify differently from the sex assigned to them at birth
“A person does not need to undergo any medical procedure to be considered a transgender man or a transgender woman,” states the EEOC fact sheet.
In other words, anyone born as a male now has the right to go into bathrooms, lockers, showers and other facilities intended for females. Furthermore, transgender people also have the right to compete on teams regardless of their sexual orientation.
This deplorable regulation sparked a heated debate recently when a transgender athlete who was born a male competed as a female and won a swimming competition.
Earlier this year, South Carolina joined 19 other states to challenge the Title IX and Title VII regulations put in force by Joe Biden’s executive order in 2021
“These new guidelines put South Carolina and other states in an impossible situation. Our state passed a new law called the Save Women’s Sports Act and if we followed state law we would face legal consequences, including the threat of losing federal funding,” said S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. “The federal government cannot hold South Carolina hostage for passing its common sense laws and for not following the federal government’s nonsensical policies.”
Thankfully, A federal court has ruled that the federal government cannot force schools in South Carolina and 19 other states to follow these ridiculous gender identity laws.
Wilson explained that the federal government did not follow the law when passing these new federal guidelines because there was no input from Congresss or the public.
But, you better believe the LGBT community has not given up this fight to gain access to sex-separated showers and locker rooms.
That’s why it is important to elect people to Congress who support separate facilities for men and women.
Otherwise, don’t be surprised if a person of a different gender strolls into a public restroom built for your gender.
