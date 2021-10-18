Several years ago, I sat in the back of a Church History lecture, which was as exciting as it sounds, and fought to focus my attention on the PowerPoint.

In all honesty, I had not signed up to take that class because the topics we covered were my passion. I did not even register for that course because I necessarily felt like it would deeply benefit my future ministry. In a shortsighted way, I signed up for that class because it was required to graduate, and because I had grown to love the professor.

An elderly man who stood just over five-feet tall and whose voice had worn to a whisper, the weathered Presbyterian minister shared his heart with us week-by-week. Because of my work schedule, I sat on the back row and often slipped out a few minutes early to beat downtown Dallas traffic. Although the content was not my favorite, the wisdom that weekly flowed from the lectern was worth every ounce of my weary back row brain capacity.

That semester was difficult. It was one of the final fall semesters before my graduation. Like many folks who trod through seminary, I considered the workload heavy.

Balancing multiple jobs, homework, family, and an internship had grown cumbersome. The joy that I had often sensed when I entered the school three years earlier had faded. I was dried up, dreary. To put it in terms of the Scriptures, I had lost sight of my first love. Ironically, I had somehow drifted away from Jesus while digging into the things concerning him. As is often the case, my wandering heart desperately needed a drawing back.

My professor’s words were a coming home. “Preaching is giving people someone beautiful to believe in.” The simple statement struck me deep in my chest that late autumn afternoon and never left. How often do I miss the beauty of the Savior. When I read the Scriptures and see the manner in which he perfectly fulfilled the redemptive will of the Father; when I hum the hymns that reflect in harmonies the truths of his character; when I step into the dark on a winter night and look into the clear heavens to find the stars which he joyfully spoke into being and sustains by his will—in all these things I somehow, sometimes manage to miss his beauty.