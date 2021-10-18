Several years ago, I sat in the back of a Church History lecture, which was as exciting as it sounds, and fought to focus my attention on the PowerPoint.
In all honesty, I had not signed up to take that class because the topics we covered were my passion. I did not even register for that course because I necessarily felt like it would deeply benefit my future ministry. In a shortsighted way, I signed up for that class because it was required to graduate, and because I had grown to love the professor.
An elderly man who stood just over five-feet tall and whose voice had worn to a whisper, the weathered Presbyterian minister shared his heart with us week-by-week. Because of my work schedule, I sat on the back row and often slipped out a few minutes early to beat downtown Dallas traffic. Although the content was not my favorite, the wisdom that weekly flowed from the lectern was worth every ounce of my weary back row brain capacity.
That semester was difficult. It was one of the final fall semesters before my graduation. Like many folks who trod through seminary, I considered the workload heavy.
Balancing multiple jobs, homework, family, and an internship had grown cumbersome. The joy that I had often sensed when I entered the school three years earlier had faded. I was dried up, dreary. To put it in terms of the Scriptures, I had lost sight of my first love. Ironically, I had somehow drifted away from Jesus while digging into the things concerning him. As is often the case, my wandering heart desperately needed a drawing back.
My professor’s words were a coming home. “Preaching is giving people someone beautiful to believe in.” The simple statement struck me deep in my chest that late autumn afternoon and never left. How often do I miss the beauty of the Savior. When I read the Scriptures and see the manner in which he perfectly fulfilled the redemptive will of the Father; when I hum the hymns that reflect in harmonies the truths of his character; when I step into the dark on a winter night and look into the clear heavens to find the stars which he joyfully spoke into being and sustains by his will—in all these things I somehow, sometimes manage to miss his beauty.
Many years ago, there was a group of Christians who seemed to understand what was at stake if the Church fails to recognize the beauty of Jesus. The Puritans, a group of Christians who had sought to reform and reclaim the Church of England in the 16th and 17th centuries, were deeply passionate about the beauty of Christ. Perhaps the most outspoken was John Owen, my professor’s hero. According to Owen, examining every aspect of the life of Christ is an exercise in appreciating beauty. He writes, “Lovely in his whole employment, in his great undertaking—in his life, death, resurrection, ascension; being a mediator between God and us, to recover the glory of God's justice, and to save our souls—to bring us to an enjoyment of God, who were set at such an infinite distance from him by sin…What shall I say? There is no end of his excellencies and desirableness—‘He is altogether lovely. This is our beloved, and this is our friend’” (John Owen, Works, 2:77-78).
Echoing down through the halls of history, the words of Owen are a balm to my often-burned-out soul. And now, more than ever, I feel the sacred weight of my professor’s words. In my preaching, teaching, praying, and daily living, I long to be freed from my blindness to Christ’s beauty. The hopeful truth that I am growing to relish is that Christ delights to give such sight to people. As always, it is given by grace through faith in Christ alone. Friend, I pray that you have that clear vision of Jesus, a heart that is settled upon and satisfied in him. A heart that longs to be refreshed daily by his beauty and his kindness, and looks desperately at the horizon and whispers, Maranatha. Even so, come and rescue us from us, our beautiful Lord.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel will hold a free car wash with hot dogs, Oct. 23 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. The event is open to the community at 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway.
■ Grace Presbyterian Church, PCA, 1955 Riverside Drive, Conway will host a fall conference, Christ and All His Benefits with the Rev. Sean Morris. The topic will be The God-Man Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. and Full of Kindness and Compassion, Oct.16 at 6 p.m. and Second Adam, Obedient Son, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m., Risen King at 10:45 a.m. and Returning Judge at 6 p.m. The public is invited.
There will also be a catered fellowship meal, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.
Morris is the associate minister at Westminster Presbyterian Church, PCA, in Roanoke, Va., and the academic dean and director of Global Ministry Partnership at The Blue Ridge Institute of Technological Education (BRITE) where he also teaches courses in historical theology church history and practical theology.
With degrees from Grove City College in Grove City, Pa., Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, Miss., and the University of Glasgow in Scotland, Morris is pursuing a PhD in historical theology at Puritan Reformed Theological Seminary in Grand Rapids, Mich.
For the catered meal, RSVP to office@gracepresbyterianchurch.org
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry, 1040 Mt. Zion Road, Loris, has a food pantry the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. “In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sigh Language, etc.) should contact the Agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8330. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda. gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
■ Christ the Servant Lutheran Church will hold its Fall Flea Market again.
Tables are available for a $15 donation.
The church is at 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from HGTC/CCU.
Call (843) 457-3547 for a registration form.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel will hold a free car wash with refreshments Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. This event is open to the community at 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway.
n The United Methodist Women of First United Methodist Church will hold a rummage sale Oct. 16, 7 a.m.-noon, in the fellowship hall at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Main Street. Proceeds will go to missions activities.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road: Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, The Deep Dive is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
n Father Anthony Montesinos Columbiettes Auxiliary No. 5086 of St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Ave. North is looking for crafters for its holiday bazaar to be held Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Community Life Center. Call (908) 938-1433 or email patriciamartelli57@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, 406 65th Ave., North, Myrtle Beach, will hold upcoming Zoom and Temple services. With conservative Rabbi Avi Perets. Call (843) 449-5552 or go to www.mbsynagogue.org.
Lech Lecha, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.; Shabbat, 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.”
Call: (843) 449-5552.
Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund
Open to all Jewish College students. Applications
available in the temple office. Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its thrift store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ City of Prayer 2021: 40 nights of prayer & worship: through Oct. 16 at Christ United HUB, 3257 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach 29579; and Oct. 17-22, Grand Strand Community Church, 3820 Holmestown Road., Myrtle Beach 29588.
Services begin at 7 p.m.
■ St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach will hold its Third Annual Chili Cook-off fundraiser, Oct. 23, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. The Fellowship Committee will provide cornbread, desserts and drinks.
A suggested donation of $5 per person will give diners access to a taste of a variety of chili and will allow them to cast their votes for their favorite.
Variations of the chili will include traditional, chicken, vegetarian and spicy. Funds raised will go to the building fund. Call (843) 449-5345.
All ages are welcome!
