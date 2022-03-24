Before her death in 1990 at age 90, Rebecca Clark Snyder wrote a memoir that sheds considerable light on what Little River was like a century ago.
A graduate of Winthrop College, Mrs. Synder’s first teaching job was in Little River.
She taught in a three-room schoolhouse that featured a large wood stove in each room for heat.
“In the spring, sand fleas were so plentiful they got into our rooms, nearly disrupting classes,” wrote Mrs. Snyder. “One reason for this was the ‘no-fence law,’ so hogs and pigs liked living under the schoolhouse and they spread the fleas. At our complaints, the trustees had the hogs and pigs removed and boarded up all side of the openings.”
Her trip from Laurens to Little River involved three different trains to Conway and then a long ride from Conway.
Little River had a small business district that featured only one general store.
“Here, you could buy anything from food to clothes; a bank, one or two smaller stores, a Methodist Church, and a ‘good many’ homes. There was one doctor available, Dr. J. H. Stone,” wrote Mrs. Snyder.
She recalled that then, as now, Little River had many beautiful live oak trees festooned with Spanish moss. She wrote that many people went to Wilmington, N.C. to shop.
“When the rum boats came in from Wilmington, you would hear groups of sailors, high on rum, singing as loudly as did Long John Silver when he let out with ‘15 men on a dead man’s chest,’” she recalled.
The school where Mrs. Snyder taught operated eight months out of the year and the pay was $80 per month. Teachers were expected to also teach Sunday School at the Methodist Church. When someone died, the teachers were also asked to supervise a wake the night before the burial!
Mrs. Snyder wrote that she experienced many types of food in Little River for the first time.
“I shall never forget my introduction to venison, many seafoods, and the pleasures of oyster roasts,” she recalled. “Swimming at Cherry Grove beach, moonlight picnics, square dances, shopping in Conway, a trip to Wilmington at Thanksgiving…and helping coach the girls’ basketball team.”
When she swam at Cherry Grove there were no houses.
“I recall only one building near the beach. It was a large shed used by fishermen,” she wrote.
During her time in Little River, she enjoyed seeing boats of many kinds visit the little port village. A millionaire, Arthur Eaton, docked his yacht at Little River in 1919 and invited the three teachers to visit.
“He had a good selection of books on board and gave them to me to start a school library,” wrote Mrs. Snyder.
She and the other two unmarried teachers had a little time for romance.
“We three young teachers met young men who escorted us about,” she wrote. “I shall never forget J. Marion Cox, Walter Bessant and Clyde Bellamy. They were attentive to the three of us, took us to square dances, on rides, and added variety to our work-filled day.”
