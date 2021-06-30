Glenny Spain never forgot his humble roots or the wooden shoebox that launched his success in the business world.
Born in Toddville, the son of James and Dell Spain, Spain started his business career at age nine shining shoes on Saturday and Sundays around local drug stores in Florida.
According to an article in the Vol. 4, No. 1 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly, Spain owned a hotel, a bar and a large farm in Toddville, a community south of Conway, establishing himself as one of the most successful black men in the county.
James Spain took his sons Glenny and Irle to Florida when they were children. They traveled from Bucksport on the steamship F.A. Burroughs to Georgetown before transfering to a larger ship and traveling to Florida.
His father worked in the turpentine industry in Florida. Before going to work every day, Spain’s father fixed lunch for the boys. They lived in a shanty supplied by the company and at night they slept on mattresses made from croker sacks filled with hay.
Spain operated a shoe shine stand to help support the family.
According to Spain’s wife, , Catherine Moses of Melbourne, his most treasured possession was the shoe shine box, handmade of cypress, that he used while in Florida.
“First dollar I ever owned I made with that box,” said Spain.
When he turned 18, Spain worked in the turpentine industry with his dad. The little family moved to Melbourne, Fla., five years later.
While working at a lumber mill there, Spain opened a stand where he sold fish sandwiches for 15 cents and hamburgers for a dime.
He met his wife in Melbourne.
In his 40s, Spain returned to Horry County and acquired property in Toddville.
“There are 125 acres under cultivation, with a 13-acre tobacco allotment on the farm,” reported the IRQ story written by Rebecca Bryan in 1970. “Beside tobacco, he raises corn and soybeans, and has three tractors to help him do the job...He has seven tobacco barns, 200 head of hogs and 29 head of cows. He has two trucks and a Cadillac. In Conway, he owns the Savoy Hotel on the corner of Racepath and Smith Street, and in Melbourne Smith owns Spain’s Hotel and an 11 unit apartment house.
All of this was accomplished by a man who never learned how to read and write, but knew how to listen and how to work hard.
The Spains spent their summers on the farm in Toddville and winters in Florida for many years before their deaths.
The Independent Republic Quarterly can be read online by visiting www.digitalcommons.coastal.edu
