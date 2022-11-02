The integrity of elections in Horry County came into question recently when nearly 1,400 ballots intended for Democrats were mailed to Republican voters.
Paired with allegations of voting impropriety in the 2020 General Election, it’s little wonder that some people have become cynical about the election process.
The June primary in which Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner came from behind to beat challenger Mark Lazarus is just one example of gross mismanagement of the local election system.
The primary initially pitted four candidates for council chairman: Gardner, a Conway-based attorney; Lazarus, a longtime Myrtle Beach area businessman; District 8 Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught; and Little River activist Katrina Morrison.
In the June 14 primary, Lazarus led all candidates, taking 38% of the vote.
Gardner finished second with 25% while Vaught came in third with 22%. Morrison received about 14% of the vote.
The outcome resulted in a runoff between Lazarus and Gardner because neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote.
It should have been a pretty straightforward runoff election, but Republican voters who received an absentee ballot were surprised and confused when they saw the names of Democrats on the ticket.
Election officials have blamed a glitch at a West Columbia printing company for causing the ballots to be mailed to the wrong voters.
After the mistake was discovered, the affected voters were sent new GOP ballots and letters telling them to return the completed absentee ballots to the elections office in Conway before 7 p.m. on June 28 or vote at their polling places on Election Day.
However, people who I trust tell me they were not allowed to vote at their regular polling places.
Lazarus lost to Gardner in the runoff by 260 votes. Lazarus cited the ballot problems in a protest he filed after the runoff; however, he ultimately dropped his pursuit of a new election and the results stood.
In the wake of the election, Horry County Council asked the South Carolina Election Commission to investigate the irregularity, but several members of council expressed disappointment with the SCEC’s findings.
“I don’t think it answered the questions that we’ve asked,” Horry County Councilman Al Allen said.
Would Lazarus have won the election had the proper ballots been sent to Republican voters? We’ll never know.
In an earlier column about this subject, I called for a new runoff election, but the suggestion fell on deaf ears.
Hopefully, election officials have learned from this ridiculous error and have taken steps to assure that it does not happen again.
Tuesday, voters will trudge to the polls for the General Election and I, for one, remain unconvinced about the integrity of the voting system, particularly at the national level.
However, I will vote with the hope that it truly counts for something.
