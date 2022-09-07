Revolutionary War hero Robert Conway made a name for himself...literally.
Around 1800, about 550 adult males, the qualified petitioners living in the area, asked the S.C. General Assembly to change the name of the village seat from Kingston to Hugerborough.
When the petition reached the General Assembly, it was referred to a committee composed of Robert Conway, John Nesmith of Williamsburg and Erasmus Rothmaler of Prince George Winyah.
To their surprise, local residents learned that the little village on the Waccamaw River was to be called Conwayborough, rather than Hugerborough.
“They sent the General Assembly a request that that body undo the action which was ‘disagreeable to their wish’ and make the name of the village Hugerborough,” wrote the late Catherine Lewis in the Vol. 28, No. 1 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
In all fairness, Conway may have felt justified in putting his name on the village. He once owned nearly all of the property on which the city now sits.
Who was Robert Conway?
Lewis’ research shows that he was a man of many layers.
Conway was born in 1753. He was a cabinet maker in Charleston.
During the Revolutionary War, Conway served as a captain under Gen. Francis Marion.
“In spite of the lack of official records, one has to accept that he was held in high regard as a result of his military service and that it led to his later commissions in the militia,” wrote Lewis.
Why Conway and his bride, Juliana Conway, decided to migrate from Charleston to the sparsely settled Waccamaw region remains unkown.
“Perhaps his business in Charleston wasn’t doing well and he hoped for a new start on the ‘frontier’,” wrote Lewis.
The Conways arrived in the Waccamaw region without land sometime between 1785 and 1786.
Col. Conway began to acquire large grants of land, perhaps because of his military service. Over the next 15 years he received more than 3,000 acres including 223 acres on the northwest side of Kingston Lake, the site of the old township village of Kingston.
Conway built a house for Juliana and their three children alongside the Waccamaw River. It stood just down river from the confluence of Kingston Lake and the Waccamaw River.
According to Lewis, the house stood until the railroad came to Conway in 1887, when it was demolished to make way for a station at the end of the line.
Conway served a number of terms in the General Assembly, even though there was popular resentment about the naming of the village.
Lewis wrote that it is unclear what kind of business he operated.
“In papers related to a court case he was referred to as a shopkeeper, but he may also have been a planter and contractor,” wrote Lewis.
In addition to serving as a state legislator, Conway served as justice of the peace, coroner and commissioner of buildings.
Conway had been named lieutenant colonel of the 25th Regiment about 1794. he succeeded Peter Horry as brigadier general of the Sixth Brigade of Militia in 1803.
Little is known about his character but in 1802 he was accused of stealing “eight-weight” of sugar out of a store in Georgetown. At trial, Thomas Dawsey claimed, “He is a d__d old sugar thief and I can prove him a thief.”
Conway sued Dawsey for slander and the jury found in his favor, allowing the accused $100 plus legal fees.
After being widowed in 1812, Conway remarried in 1819 at age 66 to 41-year-old Susannah Beaty Crowson, a member of the prominent Beaty family.
Records show that Conway eventually moved to Georgetown to be near his oldest daughter, Amelia Conway Porter.
He died Dec. 8 1823. Some historians believe he was buried beside his first wife, Juliana, near his home in Conwayborugh.
No portrait of Conway is known to exist.
