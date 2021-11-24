I am the product of tradition. We all are. There are scores of rhythms and patterns that shape our lives, many of which go undetected unless we purposely set out to find them. I watch my siblings in their parenting habits. They set out to schedule their children’s days around the same patterned events every day: rest, food, education, play, more food, and rest again. This is the way that God has designed the human body to flourish.

Whenever the holidays roll around, I begin to dust off the old rhythms and patterns that my parents and grandparents established in our hearts and minds from birth. One of the sweetest traditions has always been a writing assignment that was required every year. The weeks before Thanksgiving Day, my mom would have us sit down -- often a challenge all its own for me -- and would instruct us to write out a list, a letter, a poem of gratitude, or some other creative work to express the thanksgiving in our hearts.

We would list or illustrate the things that we were thankful for, a response to the grace and kindness of God in our lives. Mama would collect our creations, humble as they often were, and keep them safe in a padded notebook on the shelf.

Over the years, that notebook has produced much entertainment for us. We revisit it in the days before our celebration, laughing at our early attempts at poetry and art. And yet, even that simple project produced in us the rhythm of gratitude that God delights to see in the hearts of those who love and fear him. Rhythm fosters remembrance, thankfulness, and joy.

When we look into the pages of the Scriptures, we see that God designed the life of his people to be a life of patterned obedience. The Old Testament is a rich display of God’s wisdom in shaping his people to be people marked by rhythms of worship, thanksgiving, and deep, sustaining joy. Having just finished reading the Psalms, I noted how often the psalmist would call the people of God to worship by reminding them of who God is, what he had done generally in creation, and what he had done particularly in creating for himself a peculiar people redeemed to praise and worship him, the nation of Israel.