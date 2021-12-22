Second of three parts
Aug. 6, 1936 was an exciting day for Conway. At 7:45 that evening, the Carolina Theatre opened its doors to the public.
In an article written for the Horry County Historical Society, the late W.T. “Mac” Goldfinch wrote that the new theater was the third largest motion picture theater in South Carolina.
It was located on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues and directly across from Conway’s first movie house, the Pastime Theatre.
The theater had a terrazzo floor, stamped metal ceiling and the latest lighting and fixtures as well as cushioned seats and spacious stage.
Best of all, it was “air cooled”.
The first movie show there was Private Number, starring Robert Taylor and Loretty Young, with news reels and comedies also on the bill.
“Thus began a 29 year run with two interruptions,” wrote Goldfinch. “At times there were live performances provided, such as celebrity appearances, and stage shows such as the WSM Grand Ole Opry,”
One of Goldfinch’s fondest memories was the time “Cheetah” of Tarzan fame caused quite an uproar.
“The monkey was very large and feisty. When the manager of the theater, Mrs. Edna Copeland, introduced the act, “Cheetah” took out after her and chased her off the stage,” recalled Goldfinch. “Then he leapt forward into the audience, like lightning, climbed row after row of seats, and then scaled a column, bounding into the balcony where he caused a great commotion before being summoned back to the stage by his owner-trainer.”
Goldfinch said Mrs. Copeland kept order at the Carolina Theatre with an iron hand.
“If you misbehaved, she would ban you from the theaters for perhaps a month—and she kept track of it, too.”
During Mrs. Copeland’s years at the theater, her husband, Bill, was the projectionist.
The Carolina Theatre closed for almost a year in 1952 for renovation and then remained open until 1964 when is suffered fire damage.
It closed for good in 1965 when the renovated Holliday Theatre opened.
The last motion picture shown there was John Golfarb, Please Come Home with Richard Crenna and Shirley MacLain.
“I went to the theatre that evening with mixed emotions being certain that it would probably never reopen,” wrote Goldfinch. “As I left the theater and walked out of the entrance onto Main Street, I saw for the last time a sight that will never be repeated: Conway’s Main Street at night with both marquees ablaze.”
Next week: The Holliday Theatre
