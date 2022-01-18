“PRO-CHOICE.” The words burst from the page in our guest register found faithfully in our church’s foyer. I had wondered what happened to the woman who hurriedly packed her things and shuffled out of the church that January morning. As she left, she paused long enough to voice her grievance. It was Sanctity of Life Sunday, either the third or fourth Sunday in January every year. She stopped to scribble her first name in our ledger and, beside it in all caps, “PRO-CHOICE,” before frustratedly making her exit.

This week, churches across the nation, ours included, pause their regular programming for a moment to reflect and remember the gift of life. Sanctity of Life Sunday was first signed into law during the Reagan Administration, a moment to grieve the effects of the practice of abortion on our world. For years, I have been a proponent of this particular Sunday. A few years ago, however, I came to a place of discouragement concerning it. To be frank, I believe that for many of us the claim of “pro-life” has often been reduced to just that: a claim, a mere gear in the machine of American politics. For some, it has become a plank in a party platform, a decisive line drawn in the sand between two would-be elected officials. Personally, I am unashamedly pro-life. However, I am disappointed with what that has been reduced to for many of us over the past 40 years. I believe that what the Bible calls for, and what the Church needs, is a more robust definition of what it means to be pro-life, and a deeper determination that this must go beyond one Sunday in January.

First, I approach this topic with great fear, trembling, and conviction. For decades, politicians and preachers alike have largely limited the dialogue surrounding the pro-life perspective to the issue of abortion—undoubtedly the grievous focus of this week. Meanwhile, however, we have often allowed other issues connected to the sanctity of life to be overlooked and forgotten. While crying out for the dissolution of what we hold to be unbiblical and inhumane, we often blindly turn away from humanitarian crises at home and around the world. We rightly desire that all babies, regardless of their background, be protected. Meanwhile, however, their fully grown counterparts often suffer in silence and obscurity. As it stands, we need a better definition of what it means to be “pro-life.” Dr. Tony Evans eloquently puts it, to be pro-life is a full-term endeavor, from “womb to tomb.” A human life has sanctity and worth within the womb, and every second thereafter.