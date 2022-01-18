“PRO-CHOICE.” The words burst from the page in our guest register found faithfully in our church’s foyer. I had wondered what happened to the woman who hurriedly packed her things and shuffled out of the church that January morning. As she left, she paused long enough to voice her grievance. It was Sanctity of Life Sunday, either the third or fourth Sunday in January every year. She stopped to scribble her first name in our ledger and, beside it in all caps, “PRO-CHOICE,” before frustratedly making her exit.
This week, churches across the nation, ours included, pause their regular programming for a moment to reflect and remember the gift of life. Sanctity of Life Sunday was first signed into law during the Reagan Administration, a moment to grieve the effects of the practice of abortion on our world. For years, I have been a proponent of this particular Sunday. A few years ago, however, I came to a place of discouragement concerning it. To be frank, I believe that for many of us the claim of “pro-life” has often been reduced to just that: a claim, a mere gear in the machine of American politics. For some, it has become a plank in a party platform, a decisive line drawn in the sand between two would-be elected officials. Personally, I am unashamedly pro-life. However, I am disappointed with what that has been reduced to for many of us over the past 40 years. I believe that what the Bible calls for, and what the Church needs, is a more robust definition of what it means to be pro-life, and a deeper determination that this must go beyond one Sunday in January.
First, I approach this topic with great fear, trembling, and conviction. For decades, politicians and preachers alike have largely limited the dialogue surrounding the pro-life perspective to the issue of abortion—undoubtedly the grievous focus of this week. Meanwhile, however, we have often allowed other issues connected to the sanctity of life to be overlooked and forgotten. While crying out for the dissolution of what we hold to be unbiblical and inhumane, we often blindly turn away from humanitarian crises at home and around the world. We rightly desire that all babies, regardless of their background, be protected. Meanwhile, however, their fully grown counterparts often suffer in silence and obscurity. As it stands, we need a better definition of what it means to be “pro-life.” Dr. Tony Evans eloquently puts it, to be pro-life is a full-term endeavor, from “womb to tomb.” A human life has sanctity and worth within the womb, and every second thereafter.
Second, we need a new determination. The conversations surrounding issues of life cannot be solved on a Sunday morning in January. What the Church needs is an evergreen conviction that God, the Author of life himself, is pro-life. And he calls his people to follow suit. This means everything from praying and petitioning for an end to abortion, to loving our neighbors and seeking the welfare of the outcast and downtrodden. It means prayerfully considering adoption and foster care, and supporting Christian crisis pregnancy centers that counsel struggling young mothers who are walking through difficult circumstances and learning to live life as a parent. It means crying tears for the life that has been willfully forfeited from the womb, and weeping with those who tragically chose to do the forfeiting. We cannot pick and choose which lives are worthy of God’s purposed love and our protection. God is for life, and so ought we to be.
Am I pro-life? Absolutely. Do I think we can do better? Yes. In the letter that James wrote to believers, he explains to them what kind of lives God expects us to live, what sort of religion he accepts. James writes, “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world” (Jas 1:27, ESV). This is the aim, the standard that the Church is called to pursue in Christ Jesus. For those of us who have trusted in him by grace alone through faith alone, this is the life he has set before us: to care for the orphaned child, the widow and widower, and everyone in between—born and unborn, womb-to-tomb. The cross of Jesus Christ makes the declaration that human life, both temporal and eternal, has value in God’s sight. May we leverage our lives to share that biblical message, a message of forgiveness, hope, and life for the widow and the orphan, for the unborn and aged. The God of the Bible is pro-life, yet on his terms, not ours. And his terms are always best, because they are founded for his glory and our good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.