This coming Monday is Veterans Day, one of the most special days on the annual calendar.
This day is set aside to honor all of those brave men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces. And I hope it also serves as a time to honor those who still serve, at home and abroad.
I don’t know the number of people who have put on our nation’s uniforms and stood in the way of evil and those who would destroy our nation, but since the 1700s, they have served honorably, bravely and well. And while it has been said often, it is still as true today: “All gave some (much); some gave all”.
Today we seem to be overlooking many of those who served, particularly those who came home physically and mentally scarred. There are far too many homeless and needy veterans and far too many taking their own lives.
Many of us have never gone to war. I’ve mentioned on other occasions that I have many veterans in my family. My grandparents served; my father was a Purple Heart recipient in the Philippines in WWII. I have an uncle who is buried in an American cemetery in Italy, killed in the invasion of Enzio. And even today, I know of a number in my extended family and church family who are serving. Those of us who have never served cannot begin to imagine the horrors of war, of killing the enemy and going out each day not knowing if you or a comrade-in-arms will not come home.
So on this Veterans Day of 2019, let us all honor and say “Thank you” to our veterans and their families. Let us pray for them and rededicate ourselves to continuing to meet their needs. And let us likewise honor and pray for those currently serving, and their families as well!
As I consider the sacrifices of our veterans, I cannot help but also consider the state of our nation today and wonder how many of our deceased “warriors” are turning in their graves as they see America 2019. The greed, the hate, the crime, the violence, the selfishness, the apathy, the ignorance and arrogance and the political turmoil are everywhere. Watching the news today must grieve those who gave so much to preserve the America of our “forefathers and mothers”.
Our church’s Wednesday small group home Bible studies are discussing some of the prayers found in the Old Testament. We recently talked about Solomon’s prayer (at the dedication of the temple) in I Kings 8. As I read and meditated upon this heartfelt prayer for His nation, Solomon’s wisdom and words seem to me to be the prescription for America.
This is the King of Israel and we see his praying posture in verse 54 where “he arose from before the altar of the Lord, from kneeling on his knees with his hands spread up to heaven.” In earlier verses in the chapter Solomon pleads with God to hear his prayers and the prayers of the nation and when He hears these prayers of repentance, he asks that God please “forgive”. Solomon prayed:
“When anyone sins against his neighbor, and is forced to take an oath, and comes and takes an oath before Your altar in this temple, then hear in heaven and act, and judge Your servants, condemning the wicked, bringing his way on his head, and justifying the righteous by giving him according to his righteousness.
“When your people Israel (America?) are defeated before an enemy because they have sinned against You, and when they turn back to You and confess Your name, and pray and make supplication to You in this temple, then hear in heaven, and forgive the sin of Your people and bring them back to the land which You gave to their fathers.
“When the heavens are shut up and there is no rain because they have sinned against You, when they pray toward this place and confess Your name, and turn from their sin because You afflict them, then hear in heaven, and forgive the sin of Your servants, Your people Israel (America?), that You may teach them the good way in which they should walk; and send rain on Your land which You have given to Your people as an inheritance.
“When there is famine in the land, pestilence or blight or mildew, locusts or grasshoppers; when their enemy besieges them in the land of their cities; whatever plague or whatever sickness there is, whatever prayer, whatever supplication is made by anyone, or by all Your people, when each one knows the plague of his own heart, and spreads out his hands toward this temple; then hear in heaven Your dwelling place, and forgive, and act, and give everyone according to all his ways, whose heart You know (for You alone know the hearts of all the sons of men) that they may fear You all the days that they live in the land which You gave to our fathers.” (I Kings 8:31-40)
While I realize that this is directed toward God’s chosen people, Israel, I also believe that God has greatly blessed America, initially because America was “one nation under God”. I feel that Solomon’s entreaty about confession and repentance would also bring God’s favor back to America. So if the King of Israel could prostrate himself before God in a prayer of personal and national repentance, so can we.
If our President, Vice President, members of the Senate and House of Representatives (of all political parties), judges, state, county, local officials and all of God’s church in America would prostrate themselves humbly before God and pray a similar prayer, who knows how bright the light of God’s love might shine on the world from “this shining city on a hill”!
Salvation Army Needs YOU
The Salvation Army works 24/7/365 all around the world. At Christmas, there are a number of special ministries and you can help out.
We’ve all seen the familiar Red Kettles, manned by bell ringers, collecting donations throughout the community. You or your organization can help out by ringing that bell. This will take place beginning in November through Christmas Eve.
Angel Tree is designed to provide new clothing and toys for children in our community. The trees are decorated with “Angel tags” with a child’s name, age, gender and you purchase gifts for that child. What a great holiday family activity! Adopt an angel!
Last year more than 1,200 children received toys and clothes through Angel Tree. This year, the need may well be 1,500. If you can’t do an Angel Tree child, perhaps you can help with a Toy Drive, collecting new toys for needy children.
To see what you can do phone (843) 488-2769 or go online to www.tsahorry.org. And remember, need knows no season. Show the love of Christ to others all year long!
Concerts for Veterans
The Long Bay Symphony Orchestra will be performing War and Peace concerts to honor our veterans and you are invited to attend. Sunday at 2 p.m. they will sing and play in First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway. That same day at 5:30 p.m. catch them at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. (They’ll also play Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Howard Auditorium in Georgetown). Cost is $10; veterans are free. Tickets must be reserved in advance; call (843) 448-8379 or go online to www.LongBaySymphony.com.
NMB Christian Golf Tournament
North Myrtle Beach Christian School will host a golf tournament Nov. 16 at the Valley at Eastport Golf Club. Currently the school is seeking hole sponsors and players for the event. Sponsorships begin at $100; cost for playing is $70 per player or $320 for a team of four with two mulligans each.
The day includes breakfast, lunch and door prizes and will benefit the CPTO to support students and staff. Phone (843) 399-7181, e-mail to nmbcs96@sccoast.net or go online to www.nmbchristian.school.
OCC Drop-Off Locations
Keep filling those Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes and pray for the child who will get each one.
The small, inexpensive gifts to a child we may never meet this side of heaven, will touch the children more than you and I can ever know. I hope you’ve heard the story from someone who received a box! What a blessing! Drop-off week is Nov. 18-25; drop-off times vary by church so be sure to call the church or contact person to check and see when they’ll be there. Drop-off locations are: North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway;
Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway; Carolina Forest Community Church, 1381 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach; Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach; North Strand Community Church, 2581 Mount Zion Road, Little River; Buck Creek Baptist Church, 11483 North S.C. 905, Longs; Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Ave., Garden City; Antioch Baptist Church, 2080 S.C 129, Galivants Ferry; and Green Sea Baptist Church, 1241 Green Sea Road, Green Sea.
Coastline Welcomes Abby Johnson
Coastline Women’s Center is hosting An Evening With Abby Johnson.
Abby is the author of the book “Unplanned” which brought about the movie of the same name. She is the brave young woman, former head of a Planned Parenthood “clinic”, who witnessed firsthand the horror of abortion and shone the light on the lies of the abortion industry.
This special time will be held Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. in Christ United Church. You won’t want to miss it. Tickets are now available and I believe this event will sell out quickly (I already have mine). Call Coastline Women’s Center at (843) 877-9653, e-mail to jeannieandcartersmith@gmail.com, or go online to coastlinewomenscenter.org.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, will host The Whisnants in concert Sunday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Phone (843) 756-3450.
■ Bayboro Baptist Church, 3901 Green Sea Road South, Aynor will have Homecoming Sunday at 10 a.m. The day will feature music by Sonny Clardy. Lunch will follow the morning meeting. Phone (843) 756-8132.
■ Aynor United Methodist Church, 1007 Elm St., will have a Veterans Day celebration Sunday at 4 p.m. The Rev. Kelly Snelgrove will speak. Veterans are asked to meet in the Fellowship Hall by 3:40 p.m.
■ Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Annual Fall Revival Revived to Walk in God’s Path Sunday-Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. each evening. Revivalists for the week will be Dr. John Adolph, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Beaumont, Texas; Dr. Clayton Lea Jr., pastor of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Fairfield, Calif. A youth “Extravaganza of Praise” will be held Wednesday night. Phone (843) 248-4900 for transportation arrangements. if necessary.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, invites you to Anniversary Sunday and Fall Revival. Anniversary Sunday will be Nov. 17; the Lord’s Supper is at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and Family Worship at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Revival Services will be held Nov. 18-21 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. John King, Princeton, W.Va. There will be special singing and a testimony each evening. All are welcome. Phone (843) 369-7729.
■ One of the area’s most anticipated Christmas activities is back! Conway’s Maple Baptist Church, 4500 S.C. 65 will host its Eighth Annual Nativities’ Exhibition Dec. 6 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 7 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Dec. 8 from noon-4 p.m.
The exhibit of more than 200 local, national and international nativities is located inside with a few large sets and a live nativity outside. This amazing exhibition contains sets in various sizes, materials and interpretations, including professional artwork, originals by local artisans and antiques.
Costumes are provided Saturday for photo ops at the live nativity stable. There will be a silent auction, and snacks and goodies available for purchase. Papa John’s Pizza will be available Friday after 5:30 p.m. and BBQ plates to go will be available Sunday from noon-1 p.m. Free admission; donations accepted. Phone (843) 365-3685 or go to www.maplebaptistchurch.com. (Personal note: I have visited this exhibition the last two or three years and have found this a wonderful and worthwhile activity. Join me this year!)
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. If you have items to donate, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Don’t miss the 31st Annual Jubilee By The Sea at Grand Strand Baptist Church, 350 Hospitality Lane (near the Tanger Outlets and racetrack). This will be held this week through Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.
Musicians featured during the week include The Whisnants, The Erwins, the Pelfrey’s, Doug Smith, Sonny Clardy, Buddy Mullins, Bob Neff and Cleve Harrison. There will be ministry by Ruger Mullins, Jimmy Franks, Steve Hubbard, Tyler Blue and Pastor Freddie Young.
The event is free and there will be a children’s program and a nursery will be available at each service.
In addition, there will be a Friday Morning Missions Meeting, Saturday Golf Tournament, Saturday Ladies’ Brunch and Sunday Dinner-on-the-Grounds after the morning service (no evening service on Sunday). Phone (843) 236-2233 or go to www.grandstrandbaptist.com.
■ Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach invites you to a Festival of Arts and Crafts Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy more than 20 vendors, food and fun.
■ Ground Zero iWorship will host illusionist Brock Gill Sunday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program begins at 6:15 p.m. The event is free and an offering will be taken. Seating is limited. Reserve your seat at mygroundzero.com.
■ On Thanksgiving Day, the Well by the Sea Church, 211 Forestbrook Road, is providing an absolutely free full-course homemade dinner for all who would like to come. Hungry? Alone? College student? First Responder? Unable to cook for yourself? Just want to get out? No need for hunger or loneliness this Thanksgiving Day! No RSVP; just come! More info? Phone the church office at (843) 236-8852 or Debbie Hamilton at (843) 733-2430. Or e-mail personalityprism@gmail.com. Help spread the word!
■ The New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This includes free groceries, free lunch, social services information and a children’s craft table.
Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and Lowcountry Food Back will also have Drive Thru Free Food Distribution at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Philip Gray Drive, Nov. 22 and Dec. 13 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Avenue North and N. Kings Highway invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Sunday and Hebrew School, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
On Wednesdays: Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Conversion, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting canned goods and snack items to help both the Community Kitchen and Helping Hand. Place in the basket by the front door of the Rosen Center. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated. Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
■ The Carolina Master Chorale will present Christmas and All That Brass at 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 in Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave. S, North Myrtle Beach and at 4 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Trinity Church, 3000 North Kings Hwy. Tickets will sell fast so don’t wait to get yours. Phone (843) 444-5774 or go to www.CarolinaMasterChorale.com.
■ Each evening, from Dec. 22-30 at 5:15 p.m. gather at Valor Park in the Market Common for the Lighting of the Menorah.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
