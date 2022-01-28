This week, I polished off my 20s and rounded the corner, albeit more slowly, into my 30s.
In keeping with the narrative of life, my body decided to remind me of my age and mortality over the past several weeks. Sometime late last fall, I injured my back either in the gym or on the basketball court. I am unsure of the exact time or location because I never slowed down. When Christmas Day rolled around, I noticed a tweaked sensation in my lower back. On New Year’s Day, the tweak became a tightness. Within a week, the tightness had turned into torture.
Quickly, I had transitioned from a person of activity to a person in agony, from refusing to end a game with a tie to unable to tie my shoes. Beneath the surface, there was something deeply misaligned, something that crippled me, immobilizing me for the simplest tasks. After another week, I broke down and called for help. Following a referral to a local chiropractor, a round of x-rays revealed the problem: an 8-millimeter tilt in my pelvis, a misaligned spine, and a back full of knots and pinched nerves.
The smallness of this issue baffles me. As I looked at the x-rays, I could not help but think, That’s it? Really? That doesn’t seem so bad. And yet it is. This minute misalignment has thrown off not only my physical rhythms of exercise and entertainment; it has also misshapen the movements of my daily life. I cannot get out of bed without noticing that something is crooked. I cannot walk to the refrigerator or down the street without knotting up in my leg muscles. In many ways, my life has suffered in both form and function. As I have wrestled with this new reality, I have found that two words seem to characterize the lesson that God is teaching me in this new season, namely, posture and pace.
Posture informs pace, pace impacts posture. To have posture fall from proper form, even minutely, will reduce pace. To exceed healthy pace can cripple posture. As I consider the past three decades, I can see how this has been true of my spiritual life. In misaligned spiritual posture, I have often filled my calendar with things “done for God.” Maybe you can commiserate. I tend to create imaginary boxes that I check off mentally for life and ministry.
You name the Christian discipline, and I can make a box on a list for it. The problem is that, though these disciplines are beneficial for spiritual life, when our posture is misaligned, usually by pride, what was meant to feed and fill us falls short. Rather than maintaining a humbly balanced life of leaning into Christ’s grace, we falter. Our pace suffers.
Likewise, pace is both informed by our posture and impacts our posture in return. When we fill our lives with too many good disciplines, overflowing our already packed schedules, our overwhelmed spiritual posture slumps. When I was a freshman in high school, I remember running up the stairwell moments before the bell rang, a regular practice of my teenage days. As I rounded the corner, I almost collided with a history teacher who, noting the number of textbooks in my book bag, skipped the typical “good morning” banter and went straight for the kill, “Mr. Perry, you’re going to get scoliosis with a backpack like that.” He was not wrong. Like a backpack filled with too many textbooks, what God created to make us flourish, taken by us to sinful extremes, can damage us.
This is what we do. We fill our lives with activity, subconsciously and pridefully buying the lie that God needs us. We burden ourselves with building habits and constructing rhythms that leave us broken when we fail to maintain a proper spiritual posture of humility before God and to walk with him at his pace, trusting Jesus. We crumble, burnt out.
We need to cry out. By grace through faith in Jesus Christ, God is in the business of saving us from the inside out, from sin and death. Unlike a chiropractor, he does not simply adjust us -- he makes us new. He takes out the dead, stony heart that could never love him or others, and gives us a living heart, one like his. And then, the rest of our lives is characterized by him doing the good work of reforming us, day-by-day, into his image. He reshapes our posture to pursue him at a proper pace that is for his glory and our good, resting in the fact that though he does not need us, he wants us. This frees us to sing, like the psalmist, “Return to your rest, my soul, for the LORD has been good to you.” (Psalm 116:7, NIV).
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ The Catholic Community at Carolina Forest will hold a special Mass Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Seaton Catholic High School, 1300 Carolina Forest Parkway. The special Mass will celebrate Christmas Day commemorating the presentation of the child Jesus in the Temple 40 days after his birth.
It will begin in the darkness with each attendee holding a lighted candle. They’re inviting everyone to join them for this special night.
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Upcoming dates are Feb.19, March 19 and April 16.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
Mishpatim, Jan. 29
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Education Wednesday will begin this month with Advanced Hebrew, 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.; Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Rosen Center or on Zoom.
Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin
Current events, videos & discussion
Hebrew School
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
New entertainment coupon booklets are available at the Temple Office for $20 each.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: deodorant, peanut butter and jelly
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
Violins of Hope SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center at 3302 Robert M. Parkway, Myrtle Beach, 29572.
Go to https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc for tickets.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
