People don’t think twice these days about turning on the tap and getting a fresh stream of water.
That certainly wasn’t always the case in Horry County and other parts of the country.
In the Vol. 16, No. 4 edition of The Independent Republic Quarterly, the late Marjory Quattlebaum Langston wrote about the excitement caused when three artesian wells were dug in Conway.
According to Mrs. Langston, only surface wells existed at homes in Conway in the late 1800s and they would frequently run dry.
Around 1896, Mrs. Quattlebaum’s father, Col. C.P. Quattlebaum, secured the services of a well digger named Cox.
The first well he dug was at City Hall.
“There was great excitement when water began trickling out of the pipe bringing the first artesian flow to the town,” wrote Mrs. Langston. “That was the well that many older citizens remember—the one which flowed continuously at the fountain on Third Avenue by the City Hall.”
After digging a second well at a neighbor’s home, Cox arrived at the Quattlebaum home on Kingston Street.
“I remember how tall the rig seemed to me as a child, and how loud the noise of the drilling but I cannot now, 85 years later, describe it. However, I remember distinctly how engrossed Papa was in that well. He stood by, watched, and recorded depths reached.”
She recalled that her mother was taking care of children who had chicken pox at the time. Mrs. Langston cried to watch the well being dug.
“When she (mother) complained to Papa, he quickly resolved the problem to everyone’s satisfaction—well, at least to his and mine. He took me out of bed, wrapped me in a blanket, and took me outside with him,” she wrote. “There I sat contentedly in his lap as we both watched the operation.”
When Cox hit a strata of water that brought a trickle of water, he began to dismantle his rig, but Mr. Quattlebaum stopped him and told him to dig deeper.
“But we have reached a strata of rock,” Cox argued. “If we continue, we may lose the flow we now have.”
Mr. Quattlebaum said, “I’ll risk it!”
It was slow going boring through solid rock but the effort was richly rewarded when water gushed from the pipes.
Mrs. Langston wrote that Cox was called back to dig and deepend the town well and the neighbor’s well. Mrs. Beaty, who lived next to the Quattlebaums, worried that the gushing water would wash her into Kingston Lake.
“The water flow from those three wells was indeed strong, but quite soon there were wells all over the county lifting water from that same strata,” she wrote. “As the water was distributed, we didn’t have too much, and Mrs. Beaty didn’t get washed into the lake!”
Before deep wells were dug along the coast, visitors to the Grand Strand often complained about the sulfurous odor coming from shallow wells.
Besides bringing beach chairs, visitors frequently packed bottles of fresh water from back home.
When artesian wells began drying up, many Horry County families simply put a hand pump atop the wells. The pumps had to be primed before they would draw a stream of water.
It’s interesting to note that much of the growth that has taken place in Horry County could not have taken place without the reliable source of water provided by the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.
