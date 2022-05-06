The people and possessions, things and titles that we treasure most are those that capture our attention and affection.

They receive our devotion and our determination, our talent and our time. Often, that which we are most passionate about are the very investments of our prayers and pocketbooks, they keep us up at night and focused during the day. It is likely that our treasure will be the first thing that we think of when we wake, and perhaps even the last thing that we consider before we die. With this in mind, it is powerful to ponder the reality that, of the seven recorded sayings of Jesus from the cross, one of his final three requests was for his beloved disciple’s consistent care of his mother.

John’s gospel concerns the progressive revelation of Jesus’s glory. Chapter-by-chapter, the narrative unfolds revealing sign upon sign that Jesus truly is who he says he is and that he finished the work given to him. The very first sign John recorded regarding this unveiling of his glory happened at the wedding in Cana. It was there, as his glory was beginning to show, that Jesus interacted with his mother, Mary. Ironically, John never refers to her by name, but simply by her elevated role in the gospel as “the mother of Jesus.” This was not a slight to her, but a sign of honor. And, after all, there were plenty of other Marys busily attending to Jesus throughout his life.

It was here, at the wedding, that Jesus initiates his ministry in John’s gospel. His mother was right there beside him. What an honor for this young woman, likely not too many years his senior. Luke’s gospel tells us the immense honor that Mary felt when Gabriel told her of God’s favor towards her in choosing her to mother his Son (Luke 1). Undoubtedly, Mary never lost sight of the wonder that was hers by grace through faith.

But Jesus did not stay at the wedding in Cana. He traveled all over ancient Palestine, preaching and teaching, sharing and serving the “least of these.” He flipped the tables of money changers in the Temple. He healed the blind, the sick, the lame. He ate dinners with sinners and provided food for the hungry. He spread the gospel, the good news, that the Kingdom was near and that humanity needed to repent, to turn from sin and toward the salvation of God. He is that salvation.