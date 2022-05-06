The people and possessions, things and titles that we treasure most are those that capture our attention and affection.
They receive our devotion and our determination, our talent and our time. Often, that which we are most passionate about are the very investments of our prayers and pocketbooks, they keep us up at night and focused during the day. It is likely that our treasure will be the first thing that we think of when we wake, and perhaps even the last thing that we consider before we die. With this in mind, it is powerful to ponder the reality that, of the seven recorded sayings of Jesus from the cross, one of his final three requests was for his beloved disciple’s consistent care of his mother.
John’s gospel concerns the progressive revelation of Jesus’s glory. Chapter-by-chapter, the narrative unfolds revealing sign upon sign that Jesus truly is who he says he is and that he finished the work given to him. The very first sign John recorded regarding this unveiling of his glory happened at the wedding in Cana. It was there, as his glory was beginning to show, that Jesus interacted with his mother, Mary. Ironically, John never refers to her by name, but simply by her elevated role in the gospel as “the mother of Jesus.” This was not a slight to her, but a sign of honor. And, after all, there were plenty of other Marys busily attending to Jesus throughout his life.
It was here, at the wedding, that Jesus initiates his ministry in John’s gospel. His mother was right there beside him. What an honor for this young woman, likely not too many years his senior. Luke’s gospel tells us the immense honor that Mary felt when Gabriel told her of God’s favor towards her in choosing her to mother his Son (Luke 1). Undoubtedly, Mary never lost sight of the wonder that was hers by grace through faith.
But Jesus did not stay at the wedding in Cana. He traveled all over ancient Palestine, preaching and teaching, sharing and serving the “least of these.” He flipped the tables of money changers in the Temple. He healed the blind, the sick, the lame. He ate dinners with sinners and provided food for the hungry. He spread the gospel, the good news, that the Kingdom was near and that humanity needed to repent, to turn from sin and toward the salvation of God. He is that salvation.
I wonder, during those days, what did his mother Mary think? Did she wring her hands? Did she doubt? Did she follow amid the crowds? Did she attend to him when he passed through Nazareth?
Having just celebrated Holy Week, we know that Jesus’s earthly ministry came to an end. It was on a tree, a cross outside Jerusalem, that Jesus hung in the balance, lifted up between Heaven and earth. It was there that he suffered, that he agonized. And although we do not know what Mary thought, we know what Jesus did. On the cross, Jesus, the Son of God, treasured his mother.
Seeing his mother standing by, Jesus called to her and his beloved disciple and simply said, “‘Woman, here is your son.’ And to the disciple [whom he loved], ‘Here is your mother,’” (John 19:26b-27a, NIV). Jesus’s final act of self-giving in the hour of glorification ironically fulfilled the one commandment that was given with the promise of living long in the land. To the end, Jesus honored his mother. Then, fulfilling all the prophecies and promises concerning his redemptive life and sacrifice, Jesus died. He died for his mother, his brothers, the centurion who stood guard, and for all of us sinners who would come by God’s grace through faith in him.
Today, friend, I do not know if you have a mother or a mother figure in your life, or whether you have known mothering love the way that God intended. But I do know this, God treasures motherhood.
In John’s gospel, Jesus’s mother shows up only twice, at the wedding and at the cross. In both instances, humanity faced a dilemma: the first was a dilemma of joy, the second a dilemma of sin. In both instances, Jesus perfectly answered and fulfilled his role as God’s Son, and his mother’s. And Mary, standing by, presumably received his answer to both the way that all broken people do, by simply trusting in him. If you are a mother or a mother figure, I pray you know this Mother’s Day that God treasures you. You have one of the highest callings and responsibilities in the universe, a calling that is impossible apart from his grace. I pray that you may know him, the source of our joy and our redemption. You are loved.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand in association with Low Country Food Bank will hold food distributions May 27, June 24 and July 22 at the Finklea Community Center, 3501 S.C. 917, Loris, beginning at 10 a.m.
The drive-thru style event will provide food on a first-come, first-serve basis with one per household represented; with a maximum of two per car.
There is no cost.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.” Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church will hold Parents Night Out, every third Thursday, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Parents are invited to drop off their children for dinner and activities!
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ This summer, St. Philip Lutheran Preschool is excited to offer three summer camp weeks!
Camps run Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon, and are $75 per session (week) or $200 for all three sessions (weeks). The three camp dates offered are June 6-9 (Pirate week); June 27-30 (camping week); and July 18-21 (explore bugs and butterflies week).
Supplies and a snack will be provided daily. Camps are designed for preschoolers and those headed to kindergarten.
Contact Jenn Loeswick, preschool director, at (843) 449-4322.
St. Philip Lutheran Preschool is located at 6200 N. Kings Hwy, in Myrtle Beach.
■ Join the folks at St. Philip Lutheran Church June 12 -16 for This Changes Everything Vacation Bible School! Programming will run from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. with a kid-friendly meal beforehand at 5:30 in the Fellowship Hall.
Though there is no charge, a donation of $10 per child will help offset the cost of supplies and nightly meals. Feel free to call the church at (843) 449-5345 with any questions, or type in the link to register online, https://www.stphiliplutheranchurchmb.com/vbs
St. Philip Lutheran Church is located at 6200 N. Kings Hwy, in Myrtle Beach.
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
Also, the church has a radio ministry on Talk 94.5 FM each Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The TV ministry is 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on HTC Channel 16.1 or Channel 816 (it is listed as WWMB-CW on the channel guide) and is now known by the call letters EPDE. Spectrum is on CW-Channel 4. People with antennas, will find the services on 15.2.
■ Grand Strand Community Church will hold its Second Annual Blessing of the Bikes, May 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Join them for hamburgers, hot dogs and free drinks. In addition, local vendors will be present, along with the GSCC prayer tent, music and a prayer of blessing at 12:30 p.m. Call (843) 650-3878.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
The Well by the Sea is hosting an emergency Red Cross Blood Drive May 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All are welcome to donate, but you us register first. Contact Barb Sterling at (843) 655-7105 or go to tapers02@aol.com.
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required). An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Well By The Sea is hosting an emergency Red Cross Blood Drive May 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All are welcome to donate, but potential donors must register first. Contact Barb Sterling at (843) 655-7105 or tapers02@aol.com
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
The next distribution will be May 21. There is no cost.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
Kedoshim, May 7
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Education Wednesday
Advanced Hebrew
12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
Adult Education,
2 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Rosen Center or Zoom
Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin (Current events, videos & discussion)
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: canned chicken and canned tuna. Please drop items into the box in the lobby of the Rosen Center.
YOM HAATZMAUT
Israel’s Independence Day
May 6
The Sara G. Levy Award
Temple youth planning to go to Jewish camp, a Jewish summer program, or Israel, should apply in the Temple office.
Book Club @ The Rosen Center
May 9 at 11 a.m.
The Last Flight by Julie Clark
LAG BAOMER
May 19
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
Georgetown
The First Baptist Church of Georgetown will take part in the National Day of Prayer May 5, noon to 1 p.m., at Joseph Rainey Park, 929 Front St., Georgetown, S.C. 29440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.