The curtain fell on Act I of the Democrat-led panel “investigating” the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
The committee will issue a report in September summarizing its findings and hold more hearings.
Act II coincides with the mid-term elections. That’s more than just coincidence.
In fact, the entire dog and pony show put on by the Democrats and two Republican sellouts is little more than a strong arm tactic to discredit Trump and make it difficult, if not impossible, for him to run for president in 2024.
The kangaroo court hopes to shape public opinion against Trump while painting themselves as upholders of the Constitution.
I’ve heard most of the testimony presented by witnesses and have a better understanding of some of the events leading up to the attack on the Capitol, as well as some of the characters who were operating behind the scenes. Some of them were unsavory to say the least.
But, one person who comes across as a hero of sorts is Vice President Mike Pence.
Pence came under intense criticism from Trump and his followers after he certified the 2020 election.
Always loyal to Trump during his term as vice president, Pence broke ranks when his boss asked him to overturn the election by recognizing a slate of illegitimate electors to the Electoral College.
When he “didn’t do the right thing,” as Trump requested, Pence put his life in danger and managed to seek refuge from the angry mob storming the Capitol only minutes before they invaded the building.
Some were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!”
While I have many concerns about election irregularities during the 2020 general election, I am convinced Pence did the right thing by defending the Constitution.
“Now there are those in our party who believe that, in my position as presiding officer over the joint session, that I possessed the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states,” Pence said. “But the Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress. And the truth is there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”
The attack on the Capitol has degenerated into a political quagmire. But, Mike Pence has risen above this sordid mess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.