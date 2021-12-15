First of three parts In 1995, William T. Goldfinch wrote a comprehensive history of movie theaters in Conway for the Horry County Historical Society. Goldfinch recalled that when he graduated from high school in 1955 there were two movie theaters operating downtown, the Carolina and the Holliday, one theater for African Americans, the Hillside located on Race Path Street, two drive-in theaters, the 501 Drive-In a few miles west of town beyond the crossroads at Cultra Road, and the Conway Drive-In on U.S. 701 (currently the site of the Horry Independent newspaper.) According to the Horry Herald dated May 22, 1947, the first movie ever shown in Conway was shown in an open lot at the rear of the Kingston Hotel. That location was at the site of the Holliday Theatre (where the last movie shown in Downtown Conway was presented in 1986.) The newspaper article doesn’t say when the first movie was shown at the hotel. However, it is believed that Conway’s first true movie theater, the Pastime, opened around 1919. “When the Pastime Theater opened it was said to be a modern playhouse the equal to any in a town of Conway’s size,” wrote Goldfinch. “It was where the first sound movie played in Conway. A record was utilized to be played while the reel was shown.” “I am told that a certain patron would always sit in the same seat, chew tobacco and spit juice on the wall,” wrote Goldfinch. H.G. Cushman built the Pastime Theatre and it was managed by his father-in-law, A.C. McCoy. Goldfinch said his mother, Jewell Pepper Goldfinch, told about how rats roamed the theater, which caused her to spend more time watching the floor than the screen. In fact, when a competing theater, The Carolina Theatre, opened popcorn was forbidden in order to discourage pest infestations. He said boys who tried to slip into the Pastime Theatre without paying would be caned if caught. The Pastime closed in 1936 but Goldfinch remembered visiting the theater before it was torn down in 1947. “I do recall an ornate stamped metal ceiling, side lights that protruded from each side wall with scalloped frosted shades. The theatre was small and I doubt if it had as many as 300 seats,” he said. Next week: The Carolina Theatre
