Setting government policy under the harsh light of public scrutiny can be a daunting task.
For many years leaders in Horry County at the municipal and county level prefer to conduct business out of the public eye by retreating to Santee Cooper’s conference facilities in Pinopolis in Berkeley County.
Almost every public body I can think of has taken advantage of the state utility’s facilities to avoid interaction with the people who elected them into office.
Attendees say holding retreats in Pinopolis provides a better environment in which to get work done, while providing opportunities to socialize and build stronger relationships.
Recently, Myrtle Beach City Council held a three-day retreat in Pinopolis. This was the first time since 2016 that Myrtle Beach officials met there.
The public was invited to attend, as required by law, but the trip involved a nearly two-hour journey.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said going to Pinopolis was not to hinder the public from providing comments.
“This is a true working session and long working hours,” Bethune said. “And that’s valuable. That gives council time to ask questions of staff. It gives us time to really analyze what the proposed budget is, what are our needs and to come up with our ideas on how to prioritize and how to pay for some of those needs.”
Myrtle Beach City Councilman Greg Smith said meeting in a more relaxed atmosphere allows council to build relationships among its members and city staff.
I understand the reasoning.
However, I don’t think it is ever a good idea for elected officials to travel to Pinopolis or any other out-of-town location to discuss the public’s business.
Many times in the past I’ve expressed similar criticism of Conway City Council and Horry County Council convening out of the public eye.
Not only is it expensive, (the Myrtle Beach retreat cost about $10,000), these retreats make it difficult, if not impossible, for the public to listen to discussions that could have tremendous implications down the road.
It’s true that Myrtle Beach City Council did not vote on anything while sojourning at Pinopolis.
And, the public will be given an opportunity to speak at city council meetings about issues like increased police protection and the new city budget.
They will do so without the benefit of hearing discussions that took place at the retreat.
Frankly, I don’t think it is a good idea for elected governing bodies to leave town, or the county’s boundaries, to talk about the public’s business.
The same thing can be done by staying at home and keeping government in the sunshine.
