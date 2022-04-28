Of all the hair-brained ideas put forward by some Democrats, student loan forgiveness ranks near the top.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, want President Joe Biden to use his executive order powers to cancel up to $50,000 per federal student loan.

The president would prefer $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.

Both proposals come after nearly $1.7 billion in student loans were wiped out in October 2021 by the government.

In other words, your tax dollars were used to repay loans that you did not take out. Now, some members of Congress want to dig even deeper into your pockets to bail out college students who made poor financial decisions.

It just doesn’t make sense.

Collectively, Americans owe $1.7 trillion in student loan debt as of 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Education, nearly 43 million Americans have outstanding student loan debt.

When the Covid pandemic shutdown the U.S. economy two years ago, Biden suspended loan payments and interest. Recently, he extended this boon to Aug. 1, 2022, even though the pandemic may be in its end stages.

I understand giving Americans with student loans the reprieve during the pandemic, but the free ride needs to end soon.

Forgiving federal student loans is wrong on several levels.

Forgivenesses is unfair to those who have repaid their student loans and to those who never went to college. People saddled with student loans must be held accountable for their personal choices.

Much of the federal student loan debt is owed by students who went to expensive, high-end colleges and universities. The top 25% of income-earning household hold almost half of the student loan debt.

Forgiving the student loans would disproportionately help the rich.

Furthermore, forgiving student loans would almost certainly lead to more inflated tuition. Future students will be willing to pay higher tuition if they know the government is there to bail them out of debt.