If Democrats under President Joe Biden truly wanted to reunite a divided nation, they should not have impeached Donald Trump for a second time.
Instead, the vendetta against him continues.
Shaken by the attack on the Capitol, lawmakers quickly laid the blame for the violence on the President and impeached him without taking testimony or fully exploring the facts.
Nancy Pelosi and her cohorts saw an opportunity to punish Trump and they jumped at the chance to humiliate him.
In doing so, they fanned the flames of hatred that have helped divide the United States.
This is unfortunate because most Americans shared condemnation of the assault of the Capitol. For once, there seemed to be agreement by conservatives and liberals that violent attacks against our institutions harm the republic.
In an ideal world, Trump would have gracefully exited the political arena after exhausting all of his legal challenges in the courts concerning voting irregularities.
He could have taken the high road, like Al Gore did in 2020 when he conceded that presidential election to George W. Bush.
But that’s not Trump’s style and never has been. He’s a fighter and it was this tenacity that helped him survive constant attacks throughout his term in office.
Now, Democrats call for a smooth transition from Trump to Biden, conveniently forgetting that they never offered the same courtesy to Trump.
With only a few days left in his presidency, Trump made a terrible mistake when he fired up a large crowd of supporters and encouraged them to march on the Capitol to demonstrate against the outcome of the election.
I suspect most of the people attending the rally that day never intended to be part of an attack on the Capitol. Indeed, we’ve talked with several local folks who attended the rally who did not participate with the mob that stormed the building.
I strongly suspect facts will show that the attack was orchestrated by several radical groups, some that have absolutely no ties to the Republican Party.
Could Trump have moderated his speech? Could he have done more to calm his supporters during and after the attack?
Yes. And, he deserves criticism for not acting in a more presidential fashion.
Yet, I remain convinced the vote by the U.S. House of Representatives was motivated by political desires to punish, embarrass and finish the job of beating Trump down that began four years ago when he defeated Hillary Clinton.
Furthermore, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice did our Congressional District a disservice by voting to impeach Trump. His vote may come back to haunt him.
Pelosi and her gang got what they wanted—a discredited President. In doing so, she has driven an even deeper wedge into the nation.
Newly-elected President Biden could help put salve on the wound by encouraging Democrats in the U.S. Senate to vote against impeachment proceedings. I hope he will take this opportunity to start healing the nation.
Trump hoped to “drain the swamp” in Washington, D.C. He fought hard, but in the end he stumbled and fell victim to the alligators and snakes lurking in that political quagmire.
Steve Robertson, former publisher of the Waccamaw Publishers family of community newspapers, wrote this column. His opinion does not necessarily reflect the viewpoint of Waccamaw Publishers and its website MyHorryNews. com.
The House should not have voted to impeach President Trump.
