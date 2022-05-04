Long lines at restaurants, packed parking lots at hotels and heavy traffic bear quiet testimony that tourism along the Grand Strand is back in a big way.

Pent up demand and cabin fever caused by the pandemic account for much of the comeback.

But, don’t discount the efforts of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

While some popular tourist destinations practically rolled up their sidewalks and cut marketing budgets, the Myrtle Beach chamber and the state PRT invested more dollars into marketing during the pandemic..

Those efforts paid off.

Earlier this week, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riodan could not stop smiling as she announced tourism is thriving along the Grand Strand, and the best is yet to come.

“There’s a lot of different reasons for the recovery but as soon as we saw that our marketing was bringing more visitors to the beach we put our foot to the gas pedal and didn’t let off,” she said. “We never stopped marketing, even in 2020. Other destinations just rolled themselves up in a ball and went quiet to preserve their funds.”

Riodan and PRT Director Duane Parrish took advantage of this to let people know the beaches in South Carolina were still open for business.

Thanks to those efforts, the Grand Strand bounced back much more robustly than many competing tourist destinations.

Not all of the news shared by Riodan was good. The labor shortage continues to presents challenges to the tourism industry.

However, Riodan said the chamber is trying to reach out to an under-utilize source...military veterans.

She said the Grand Strand has the biggest concentration of veterans in the state.

“We hope to tap into that,” said Riordan. “Many are retired but some may want to come out and work parttime.”

The MBACC president also reiterated support for I-73 even though the $300 milllion Gov. Henry McMaster had requested was not included in the state budget approved by the S.C.Senate.