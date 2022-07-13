Change may be inevitable, but sometimes you just have to shake your head in disbelief.
For example, Conway City Council is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to allow people to carry alcoholic beverages on public streets.
A couple of weeks ago, just before the Fourth of July, Myrtle Beach made it legal to shoot fireworks in the city limits.
The amended ordinance makes it legal for people 18 or older to shoot off fireworks on private property from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. on any day of the week. The exception to the time restrictions is until 12:30 a.m. on July 4, July 5, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Fireworks are still prohibited from public beaches, beach accesses, government land adjacent to the beach and public streets or rights of way. Fireworks are also banned from public parks and other public property at all times, with the exception of city approval.
In its defense, Myrtle Beach City Council cited a 2011 opinion by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office stating that fireworks restrictions are permissible as long as they are considered civil infraction.
In the past, Myrtle Beach banned fireworks and put hefty fines on violators.
I think it’s a bad idea for Myrtle Beach to allow fireworks in such a heavily-populated area of the county.
Some of the fireworks I’ve seen fired at the beach are very powerful and could cause considerable damage if they were to hit a person or a structure. Allowing them is a recipe for disaster.
Over in Conway, fireworks of a different variety could be erupting.
Conway City Council is considering establishing a zone — including much of the downtown area — where people could walk from restaurant to restaurant with an alcoholic beverage.
People visiting downtown restaurants and bars are currently not allowed to move from business to business with a drink in hand. However, there is an exception whenever the city has a permitted event that creates a defined zone where alcohol is allowed.
Conway leaders are discussing making such a zone permanent.
This idea rankles me on several levels.
First, Conway has built a solid reputation as a good place to live and raise a family.
That reputation will suffer if people are allowed to roam the streets of downtown in an inebriated state (in which many will be.)
The proposed zone doesn’t make sense from an economic standpoint either.
Why would the owner of an establishment serving liquor want to have someone come in carrying a drink purchased at another bar?
And finally, if such a zone is established and becomes successful, policing downtown could become a huge problem for the city.
Another part of the proposal calls for businesses that sell alcoholic beverages to close by midnight.
That part of the proposal makes sense because most bars and restaurants are closed by then anyway.
Conway should think twice before turning downtown Conway into a drinking zone.
