The story of Eddy Lake began with high hopes in England and ended in ashes in Horry County.
Around 1890, Canadian John W.G. Little moved to a small Eddy Lake near the Pee Dee River in an area now known as Port Harrelson. Earlier, Little had joined forces with George Officer of Blackburn, England to form the Eddy Lake Cypress Lumber Company.
The idea was to float coveted cypress timber down the Pee Dee to Eddy Lake where it could be milled and shipped to markets.
Writing in the Vol. 11, No. 4 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly, Little’s daughter, Alice Little Whitson, recalled moving to Eddy Lake in the late 1800s.
“My mother was frightened and wanted desperately to get back up North…” wrote Mrs. Whitson. “The early days must have been very hard for her, coming as she did from the heart of New York City.”
Eddy Lake reached its heyday around 1905 when the booming little settlement attracted skilled workers and people of education and refinement, recalled Mrs. Whitson.
Eddy Lake had a number of nice homes, workers’ cabins, a church, a grocery store, electric lights and indoor plumbing.
Schooners from Baltimore loaded lumber and brought the children gifts.
“Both our house and the Officer’s were full of visitors in those days,” she wrote.
Mrs. Whitson’s brother, Howard Gibson Little, also shared memories in the same edition of the IRQ.
He said the amount of timber obtained by the Pee Dee River could not meet demand and in 1904-1905 the company built a railroad to the mill at great expense.
“This doubtless contributed heavily to the early financial collapse,” wrote Little.”
In 1909 an accident in the planing mill caused his father to lose his right arm. He was working on a machine during the noon hour when someone not knowing this started up all of the machines.
Further disaster struck that same year when the mill burned to the ground, bringing operations to an end. Little’s father moved to Conway and operated a portable sawmill until 1925. He returned to New York and died of pneumonia only a few months after retiring.
After the mill burned, the Officers lived at Eddy Lake for several years before moving to Conway. Officer served as an accountant until his death in 1938.
Mrs. Whitson returned to Eddy Lake many years later but found very little of the village remained.
“We had been told that all the buildings had been torn down and sold for lumber, but we thought there might be some familiar landmarks,” she wrote. “Instead, we found a hopeless tangle of trees and vines; nature had really taken over. There was not a shingle left to indicate that anyone had ever lived there.”
The Independent Republic Quarterly can be read
online by visiting www.digitalcommons.coastal.edu
Also visit www.robertson-blog.com for more Horry history.
