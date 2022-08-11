Nothing could stop Horry County’s first rural postman from making his appointed rounds, not even a bolt of lightning.
Around 1908, Ansel Lawrence Proctor passed his Civil Service examination and was appointed the first mail carrier on R.F. D. 1. This was the first mail route assigned to the county and it covered a very large area.
His daughter, Edith Proctor D. Woodbury, recalled those early days of the mail service in the Vol. 5, No. 2 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
According to Mrs. Woodbury, road conditions were very poor in the early 1900s and her father delivered the mail in a horse and buggy.
“He had to leave the Post Office so early each morning, six days a week, and returned rather late in the afternoon,” she recalled. “I well remember the heavy lap robe he used with a lighted lantern underneath for warmth.”
Her mother rose even earlier than her father in order to cook him breakfast and pack him a lunch each day for his long day.
“My father lost one of his horses by lightning, which struck an oak tree nearby,” wrote Mrs. Woodbury. “He therefore purchased one from Dr. Joe Dusenbury, who had just acquired his first automobile. This horse was extremely fast due to past experience with the doctor, and had performed as though he realized someone’s life was in jeopardy and must hurry to get the doctor there in time.” Proctor later bought an automobile.
Proctor and Dr. Dusenbury were great friends. Mrs. Woodbury said the doctor had an uncanny ability to show up at the Proctor home when her mother baked sweets.
“Mother baked the most delicious bread on certain days of each week and he seemed to know the right days to come by for a snack of hot rolls, fresh butter and homemade blue cane syrup.”
Another friend of the family was Dr. H.H. Burroughs.
As a young boy, Burroughs left Conway to seek his fortune in Florida. The trip was unsuccessful and Burroughs walked back to Georgetown, where he saw the F. G. Burroughs steamship preparing to sail to Conway.
“Capt. Zack Dusenbury, realizing the lad was tired and hungry, took him aboard and served him a delicious meal; the first in many days,” wrote Mrs. Woodbury.
After many stops at landings along the Waccamaw to discharge food, supplies and passengers, the ship arrived in Conway. “There the lad made a vow never to leave home again,” she wrote.
(After graduating from Burroughs High School, Mrs. Woodbury married Capt. Donald H. Dusenbury, son of Capt. Zack Dusenbury. Her husband died in 1927, leaving her with a daughter, Elaine.)
A devotedly religious man, Proctor served as a lay leader with the First Baptist Church of Conway throughout his life.
Mrs. Woodbury said he was asked on many occasions to fill the pulpit in remote churches in the county where the congregations often had church service only once a month.
“I was filled with pride and joy as he delivered his inspiring message,” wrote Mrs. Woodbury. “When I united with the Baptist Church, our minister asked my Dad to baptize me.”
Mrs. Woodbury later remarried and moved to Georgetown. She died there in 1971.
