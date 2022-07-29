Before it became common for Yankees to move South, a New York City gal moved to Horry County and learned to love it here.
But, getting acclimated to the Southern lifestyle, took some time, according to Sylvia Lilly Bell.
Writing in the Vol. 27, No. 1 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly, Bell recalled some of the trials and tribulations of moving from the Big Apple to Horry County.
She met her husband, Lloyd Bell, while living in New York City.
“Lloyd enjoyed living in New York; however, as happens many times, the call to return to one’s roots was strong,” wrote Mrs. Bell. “After we had been married awhile and things progressed, we purchased commercial property in Loris and decided to build a gas station and store in downtown Loris. For me, it was a big decision, but one that I have never regretted.”
The couple had been in business less than a week when an opportunity came for them to purchase the town’s bus station. Western Union opened an office at the station and Mrs. Bell soon learned most of the small towns and cities in South and North Carolina.
Opportunity knocked again when the local telephone company went up for sale.
“The town had 100 working phones and a switchboard that was falling apart,” she wrote.
But the business thrived under their ownership.
Being a Northerner in a Southern town took some adjustment, she said.
“I am sure that I was often the subject of conversation,” wrote Mrs. Bell. “Because of rationing during the war (World War II), many locals ate lunch daily at the Loris Hotel. Good Southern cooking was on the table. When I arrived for lunch, the talk would be all chatter, but when I came in, everything would get very quiet. Many days the only conversation I heard was ‘pass the rice.’ After a while, however, people realized that the Yankee girl had to eat, too, and the conversation became more relaxed.”
The Bells went on to many other business ventures including ownership of two tobacco warehouses in Loris.
Shortly after Hurricane Hazel hit in 1954, the Bells built the Bel Air Motel at Ocean Drive and two years later they moved to the beach.
“We were the only motel open on the boulevard in Ocean Drive our first winter,” she wrote. “At the time there were no street lights nor traffic lights, only light from the motel. There were two drug stores, a post office, a movie, one gas station and several small businesses.”
Her husband entered politics in 1954 and served 12 years in the S.C. House of Representatives. They sold their motel in 1968 and moved to Briarcliffe Acres.
Long ago, she offered this advice to other would-be transplants.
“New York is my native state and South Carolina is my adopted state. I love both very much,” she wrote. “From the psychiatric institute in New York City to the bus station in Loris, from a run-down telephone business in Loris to the Governor’s dinners in Columbia, from the security of a life we had made in Loris to an unknown motel business in Ocean Drive—each is varied, each offered me a new experience. I tried to make the most and the best of each experience. Would I change a thing in my life if I could? No way!”
